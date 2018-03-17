Milwaukee Public Library Calendar of Events March 25-31

Tour Historic Central Library

Tour the Central Library, 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., with the Friends. Free tours begin at 11 a.m. each Saturday afternoon in the rotunda. Tour goers receive a coupon for a free book at the end of the tour in the BooksellerStore and Café. To arrange for a special tour call (414) 286-TOUR.

TEEN JOB FAIRS

Teen Job Fair & Resume Workshop

Don’t miss your chance to meet hiring managers and apply for a job! Both summer and year-round employers will be ready to meet you and get you set on applying for many positions. This free event is just for TEENS ages 16-19. Come prepared with your resume and business-appropriate dress attire. Resume help will be available during the job fair. View an updated list of on-site employers at mpl.org/TeenJobFair.

Mitchell Street Branch, 906 W. Historic Mitchell St., Tuesday, March 27, 2:30-4:30 p.m.

Washington Park Branch, 2121 N. Sherman Blvd., Wednesday, March 28, 2-4 p.m.

Teen Job Centers

Need help finding a job or creating your resume? Drop by our Teen Job Center for helpful tips, access to a computer and assistance with applying online. You will need to know your social security number. For ages 15and up.

M.L. King Branch, 310 W. Locust St., Monday, March 26, 1-3 p.m.

Villard Square Branch, 5190 N. 35th St., Monday, March 26, 2-4 p.m. and Thursday, March 29, 2-4 p.m.

Atkinson Branch, 1960 W. Atkinson Ave., Tuesday, March 27, 2-4 p.m.

SPRING BREAK @ Central Library, 814 W. Wisconsin Ave.

Engineering Challenge

See what you can build using only clothes pins, binder clips, craft sticks and rubber bands, Monday, March 26, 1-2 p.m.

LEGO WeDo Robotics

Program your own robot! Use LEGO bricks and LEGO WeDo software to improve your coding and tech skills, Tuesday, March 27, 1-2 p.m.

Marble Run

Help create tracks out of various household items for marbles to wind and twist through, Wednesday, March 28, 1-2 p.m.

Rube Goldberg Mania

Explore the domino effect and make a complicated machine do a simple task Thursday, March 29, 1-2 p.m. Get inspired by the new book Rube Goldberg’s Simple Normal Humdrum School Day written by Jennifer George, Rube’s granddaughter, and illustrated by Wisconsin native Ed Steckley.

SPRING BREAK @ Center Street Branch, 2727 W. Fond du Lac Ave.

S.T.E.A.M. at the Library

Stop by Center Street Branch to explore different activities inspired by S.T.E.A.M. – Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Math Monday, March 26, 2-3 p.m. and Wednesday, March 28, 2-3 pm.

Kids Can Cook

Interested in cooking? Find out first-hand what cooking is all about. Discover kid-Friendly recipes, learn about nutrition and try out a bunch of new foods Tuesday, March 27, 2-3 p.m.

Build with LEGO Bricks

Get the creativity flowing using LEGO bricks. Join others and see what you can create together Thursday, March 29, 2-3 p.m. This activity helps to develop 21st century skills such as problem-solving and collaboration.

Villard Square Branch, 5190 N. 35th St.

Spring Break Library Chill

Hang out in the library during your Spring Break and have fun Wednesday, March 28, 2:30-4:30 p.m. Chat with friends, play Wii as well as board games, and eat some snacks. For teens ages 13-18.

Zablocki Branch, 3501 W. Oklahoma Ave.

Hour of Code

Ever wonder what makes that computer game run? Take a fun look at computer science and learn problem solving skills and creativity through the “Hour of Code” website Monday, March 26, 4-5 p.m. For children ages 8 and up. Parents encouraged to attend.

Build with LEGO Bricks

Get the creativity flowing using LEGO bricks. Join others and see what you can create together Tuesday, March 27, 4-5 p.m. This activity helps to develop 21st century skills such as problem-solving and collaboration.

Snap Circuits for the Whole Family

Use building blocks with snaps and little Bits to build different electrical and electronic circuits Wednesday, March 28, 6-7 p.m. For children ages 7 and up. Parents encouraged to attend.

PROGRAMS

Spotlight Exhibit Series

The Spotlight Exhibit Series showcases rotating exhibits from the Milwaukee Public Library’s Rarities

Collection. Stop in to view the reception room and enjoy a self-guided tour of books, prints, posters, illuminated manuscripts, and other treasures not normally on display at Central Library, 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Monday, March 26, 12-7:30 p.m. in the Richard E. and Lucile Krug Rare Books Room. The March theme is Music, with a special highlight of The Rise and Fall of Paramount, a kit of blues and jazz recordings with related promotional materials.

Wednesday Wool

Bring your yarn and needles or crochet hook for Wednesday Wool at the Tippecanoe Branch, 3912 S. Howell Ave., Wednesday, March 28, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Share your latest project or start something new. Tea and coffee will be provided while supplies last.

Ask a Question, Save a Life: QPR Suicide Prevention Training

Learn to recognize the risk factors and warning signs associated with suicidal thoughts and how to offer hope and help with QPR (Question, Persuade, Refer) Gatekeeper Training at the Villard Square Branch, 5190 N. 35th St., Tuesday, March 27, 6-7:30 p.m. Available to parents, friends, teachers, ministers, medical and mental health professionals – anyone who wants to know more about keeping the ones they care about from dying by suicide. QPR Training is led by a Certified QPR Gatekeeper Trainer. This training is not recommended for someone who has recently lost a loved one.

Chess Club

Bring your chess set and love of strategy to a drop-in chess club at the East Branch, 2320 N. Cramer St.,

Wednesday, March 28, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Meet new chess enthusiasts while improving your strategy.

Fiber Arts Group

Gather to knit or crochet with help from a volunteer at the M.L. King Branch, 310 W. Locust St., Thursday, March 29, 12-3 p.m. Great for beginners who want to learn a new skill and for those with experience who want to meet other fiber arts enthusiasts.

Get Crafty at King

Hang out with other crafty people and join in a craft project for adults, families, and teens at the M.L. King Branch, 310 W. Locust St., Saturday, March 31, 1-3 p.m. It may include beads, paper folding or paint – each time there will be a different craft to make and take home. Supplies and instructions will be provided.

BOOK DISCUSSIONS

Book to Art Club

Engage with popular literature in a hands-on, imaginative way at the East Branch, 2320 N. Cramer St., Tuesday, March 27, 6-7 p.m. Each month the Book to Art Club will read a selected novel then work on an art project inspired by the story. March: Girl Waits With Gun by Amy Stewart. Space is limited, and pre-registration is required. Please register online or by calling 414.286.3011.

History Buff Book Club

Join the discussion of The Ghost Map: The Story of London’s Most Terrifying Epidemic and How it Changed Science, Cities, and the Modern World by Steven Johnson at the Tippecanoe Branch, 3912 S. Howell Ave., Thursday, March 29, 5-6 p.m.

FOR TEENS

Teen Craft-a-thon

Hang out, make stuff and show your friends! Use a variety of high-tech and low-tech materials to make a

wearable item or special gift at the Atkinson Branch, 1960 W. Atkinson Ave., Thursday, March 29, 2-5 p.m.

Breakdancing Workshop

Explore how Hip Hop connects physical, mental and emotional health through TRUE Skool’s Breakdance Workshop at the Bay View Branch, 2566 S. Kinnickinnic Ave., Thursday, March 29, 4:30-5:30 p.m. Learn the history of the element and how it promotes a healthy, competitive spirit that invokes a strong work ethic and discipline. Come dressed to break a sweat while you learn the 6-step!

FOR FAMILIES

Florentine Opera Presents “A Busy Bee”

The opera A Busy Bee is composed by Ruben Piirainen and is based on the book of the same title by SHARP Literacy. It tells the story of Bella, a young, self-conscious honeybee who, with the encouragement of her friends, continues to “try, try, try” until she finds her place in the hive. Along the journey, audiences learn many scientific facts about bees while also being exposed to musical inspirations that span from Gilbert and Sullivan to contemporary pop/rap at the Central Library, 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Tuesday, March 27, 10:30-11:15 a.m.

Pajama Story Time

Families with young children are invited to have fun sharing stories, songs and rhymes designed to develop early literacy skills and encourage a love of reading at the East Branch, 2320 N. Cramer St., Monday, March 26, 6:30-7 p.m. Come dressed in your coziest PJs and bring a stuffed animal friend.

Playgroup With Stories

A 20-minute story time for children and their parents or guardian is followed by open play time with a variety of age-appropriate, educational toys.

Capitol Branch, 3969 N. 74th St., Thursday, March 29, 10:30-11:30 a.m. For children ages 2 and under with a parent or guardian.

Central Library, 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Wednesday, March 28, 9:30-11 a.m. For children ages 2 and

under with a parent or guardian.

East Branch, 2320 N. Cramer St. Thursday, March 29, 10-11:30 a.m. For children ages 2 and under with a parent or guardian.

Mitchell Street Branch, 906 W. Historic Mitchell St., Thursday, March 29, 10:30-11:30 a.m. For children

ages 1-4 with a parent or guardian.

Tippecanoe Branch, 3912 S. Howell Ave., Thursday, March 29, 10:30-11:30 a.m. For children ages 1 to 4

with a parent or guardian.

Villard Square Branch, 5190 N. 35th St., Thursday, March 29, 10:30-11:30 a.m. For children ages 1 to 4

with a parent or guardian.

Zablocki Branch, 3501 W. Oklahoma Ave., Thursday, March 29, 10:30-11:30 a.m. For children ages 1 to 4

with a parent or guardian.

FOR CHILDREN

Peeps Diorama Contest

Build a book-inspired scene using marshmallow Peeps! Bring your own shoe box. Other materials will be

provided during a workshop session at the Tippecanoe Branch, 3912 S. Howell Ave., Tuesday, March 27, 1:30-3:30 p.m. Finished creations are due at Mitchell Street or Tippecanoe Branch Libraries by March 30. Vote for the PEEPles’ Choice Award at the library or online at mpl.org through April 6.

Paws to Read

Read out loud to a cuddly canine at the Atkinson Branch, 1960 W. Atkinson Ave., Monday, March 26, 5-6 p.m. Say hello, give a pet, or read a selection of good books to furry friends provided by The Alliance of Therapy Dogs. Great for reluctant readers.

Saturdays at Central

Construction Site pretend play at the Central Library, 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Saturday, March 31, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Pack up the tools and get ready to plan and build with blocks at the construction site.

Saturday Afternoons at Central for ‘Tweens Art Workshop with Artists Working in Education (A.W.E.) at the Central Library, 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Saturday, March 31, 2-3:30 p.m. Be creative, try new art techniques, and have fun expressing your artistic point of view. Be inspired by a read aloud and then working on imaginative art activities. Participants have an opportunity to be creative, try new techniques and have fun expressing their artistic point of view. Everyone gets to take home their creations and families are encouraged to make art together!

Art Workshops: Artists Working in Education (A.W.E.)

A drop-in program designed for children in grades K5-5. Each visit includes a story and discussion of a book or illustrator. Participants then work on imaginative art activities relevant to the book or artist theme for the day.

Central Library, 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Saturday, March 31, 2-3:30 p.m.

East Branch, 2320 N. Cramer St., Friday, April 6, 3:30-5 p.m. Library closed March 30. Also Apr. 13.

Mitchell Street Branch, 906 W. Historic Mitchell St., Wednesday, March 28, 4-5:30 p.m.

Villard Square Branch, 5190 N. 35th St., Monday, March 26, 5-6:30 p.m.

Preschool Story Time

Preschoolers are invited for fun stories, songs, and finger plays designed to help them develop important

literacy skills needed prior to learning how to read. Child care centers are welcome.

Atkinson Branch, 1960 W. Atkinson Ave., Thursday, March 29, 10:30-11:15 a.m.

Bay View Branch, 2566 S. Kinnickinnic Ave., Thursday, March 29, 10:30-11:15 a.m.

Capitol Branch, 3969 N. 74th St., Thursday, March 29, 10-10:30 a.m.

Center Street Branch, 2727 W. Fond du Lac Ave., Monday, March 26, 4-4:45 p.m.

Central Library, 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Tuesday, March 27, 10:30-11:15 a.m.

Martin Luther King Branch, 310 W. Locust St., Thursday, March 29, 10-10:30 a.m.

Washington Park Branch, 2121 N. Sherman Blvd., Thursday, March 29, 10:30-11:15 a.m.

