Lee Holloway, the first African American Chair of the Milwaukee County Board, Dies at 71

By Karen Stokes

Lee Holloway, former chair of the Milwaukee County Board died Wednesday evening. He was 71.

Holloway was first elected in 1992 to represent the board’s 5th District seat on Milwaukee’s north side.

Holloway served the County Board for 18 years, and was the first African American chair of the county Board of Supervisors. A position he held for eight years.

Holloway, a native of Milwaukee, was a graduate of Lincoln High School where he excelled in football and received a scholarship to the University of Arkansas. After graduation in 1969, Holloway earned a masters in developmental disabilities from the University of Wisconsin–Milwaukee.

Holloway was self-described as “the product of blue-collar, working-class people”.

He paved the way for healthcare for disadvantaged residents which eventually expanded statewide to what is now Badgercare.

News of Holloways passing brought reactions from many in the community.

County Executive Chris Abele posted on twitter:

“I extend my heartfelt condolences to the friends and family of Lee Holloway. As the 1st African American Chair of the MKE County Board, and the 1st African American County Executive of MKE County, his leadership and dedication to the people of MKE County will not be forgotten.”

Robbie Fulton, a friend of Holloway said, “Lee Holloway, was a champion for this community, because of Lee Holloway he was the only reason that Scott Walker was not able to suppress and oppress the black community while Lee Holloway was in office. I am happy that I was part of his Campaign to become the County Executive, and he was a great mentor and friend, he will be truly missed.”

In an interview on TMJ4, Senator Lena Taylor said, “We lost a warrior and a fighter.”

Holloway is survived by his wife, Linda and sons.