Catalyst Construction Requesting BIDs for St. Ann Center – Bucyrus Campus

ATTENTION: SBE/WBE/DBE/MBE

Subcontractors and Suppliers

Catalyst Construction is requesting

bids/quotes for the following project:

St. Ann Center – Bucyrus Campus

2450 West North Avenue

Milwaukee, WI 53205

Walk-Through Dates(Not Mandatory):

Thursday, March 15, 2018 at 10:00AM and

Thursday March 22, 2018 at 10:00AM

Bid Date:

Thursday, March 29, 2018 at 2:00PM

Catalyst Construction

ATTN: Kathryn Sullivan or Jim Peterson

833 E Michigan St #1000

Milwaukee, WI 53202

ksullivan@catalystbuilds.com

jpeterson@catalystbuilds.com

Ph: 414-727-6840 Fax: 414-727-6830

“An equal opportunity employer.”