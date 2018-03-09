Milwaukee Public Library Calendar of Events March 18-24

Tour Historic Central Library

Tour the Central Library, 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., with the Friends. Free tours begin at 11 a.m. each Saturday afternoon in the rotunda. Tour goers receive a coupon for a free book at the end of the tour in the Bookseller Store and Café. To arrange for a special tour call (414) 286-TOUR.

SPECIAL MEETING

Community Meeting

You’re invited to the third community meeting discussing the potential interior design and features of the new library branch on Good Hope Road that will replace the Mill Road Branch in 2019. Zimmerman Architects will present a design update based on comments received from the public at previous meetings. Milwaukee Public Library staff will attend the presentation at the Mill Road Branch, 6431 N. 76th St., Monday, March 19, 6-8 p.m.

CELEBRATE WOMEN’S HISTORY MONTH

Vel Phillips: Dream Big Dreams Film Screening and Discussion

Vel Phillips: Dream Big Dreams tells the story of one remarkable woman and the struggles she undertook to build a better community. Discover how Vel Phillips, Milwaukee’s first African American and first female alderman, rose to prominence as one of Wisconsin’s great civil rights activists boasting a list of “firsts” as part of her legacy. A discussion of the film will follow each screening. Developed by Wisconsin Public Television.

Center Street Branch, 2727 W. Fond du Lac Ave., Monday, March 19, 6-7:30 p.m.

Atkinson Branch, 1960 W. Atkinson Ave., Tuesday, March 20, 5:30-7 p.m.

Harriet Tubman House: An Armchair Tour

Harriet Tubman was the first American woman to lead soldiers into combat, owned property, and brought 70 to 100 enslaved Americans out of the pre-Civil War South over the course of 19 trips as a conductor on the Underground Railroad. Learn more about her on an armchair tour with MPL Librarian Amy Waldman to the Harriet Tubman House in Auburn, New York in a program at the Capitol Branch, 3969 N. 74th St., Monday, March 19, 6:30-7:45 p.m. Also featuring pictures, stories and a brief stop at the home of William Seward, who served as Abraham Lincoln’s secretary of state.

For Children and Families

Saturdays at Central

Women’s History Month Story Time at the Central Library, 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Saturday,

March 24, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Enjoy stories, songs and activities celebrating extraordinary, history making

women.

Women’s History Month: Book Jacket Bingo

Play bingo and win prizes based on children’s books about inspiring women who changed the world at the East Branch, 2320 N. Cramer St., Wednesday, March 21, 4-5 p.m.

PROGRAMS

Resume 101: First Steps to Building Your Resume

A resume has become a necessary tool in the world of job search and employment applications. Make it work to your advantage by learning what employers look for in a resume and what style best markets your strengths at the Zablocki Branch, 3501 W. Oklahoma Ave., Monday, March 19, 1-3 p.m. In this workshop you will create a “ready to be typed” personal resume outline.

Let’s Talk About Pain Medicines

A free workshop on understanding prescription opioid pain medicines and how to use them more safely and effectively. Presented in English and Spanish at the Zablocki Branch, 3501 W. Oklahoma Ave., Monday, March 19, 4-5:30 p.m. Please call 414.286.3011 to register.

Treasures of the Great Lakes Marine Collection

Learn about a different aspect of the Milwaukee Public Library’s Great Lakes Marine Collection at the Central Library, 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Tuesday, March 20, 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. in the second floor Krikelas Room. Of special interest to divers and genealogists, the program is free and open to anyone interested in learning more about Great Lakes history.

Discovery Lunches

This one-hour program lets you explore and connect with fellow learners at the Zablocki Branch, 3501 W. Oklahoma Ave., Tuesday, March 20, 12:30-1:30 p.m. Please call 414.286.3011 to register; a light lunch is provided. Golden Oldies with the Rich Regent Band: Join us for this performance by clarinetist Rich Regent and accordionist Bill Anderson of the Rich Regent Band. Hear a diverse selection of “Golden Oldies” for the young at heart!

Protecting Your Identity

Identity thieves are working hard to get your information. This workshop will give you the tools you need to keep these thieves at bay. You’ll review how scammers get your information, how to track your finances to stop theft, and how to protect yourself at the M.L. King Branch, 310 W. Locust St., Wednesday, March 21, 6-7 p.m.

Please register by calling 414.286.3011 or online at www.mpl.org.

Gentle Chair Yoga

This introduction to yoga will focus on low impact and chair assisted poses. Certified instructor Kat Macdonald guides you through a 60 minute gentle yoga session including mindful meditation at the Central Library, 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Thursday, March 22, 10-11 a.m. Please wear comfortable clothing. Chairs provided, if you prefer a mat please bring your own. Registration required; please call 414.286.3011 or register online at www.mpl.org.

Fiber Arts Group

Gather to knit or crochet with help from a volunteer at the M.L. King Branch, 310 W. Locust St., Thursday, March 22, 12-3 p.m. Great for beginners who want to learn a new skill and for those with experience who want to meet other fiber arts enthusiasts. Also Mar. 29.

Knitting at the Library

A bilingual Spanish/English knitting circle dedicated to expanding skills through the participation of knitters of all experience levels. Bring any knitting project for conversation and camaraderie among knitters at the Zablocki Branch, 3501 W. Oklahoma Ave., Friday, March 23, 4:30-6 p.m. Tap into knitting resources the library has to offer.

Meet the Author: Joseph Rein

Meet Joseph Rein, author of Roads Without Houses, fifteen loosely linked stories set across varying landscapes of the upper Midwest, from metropolitan Milwaukee and St. Paul to the deep Northwoods of Wisconsin at the East Branch, 2320 N. Cramer St., Saturday, March 24, 2:30-3:30 p.m.

Citizenship Classes

Free citizenship classes presented by Voces de la Frontera at the Mitchell Street Branch, 906 W. Historic

Mitchell St., Saturday, March 24, 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Registration required. To be added to the wait list call Voces de la Frontera: 414-643-1620.

BOOK DISCUSSIONS

East Branch Book Club

Join the discussion of The Long-Shining Waters by Danielle Sosin at the East Branch, 2320 N. Cramer St., Tuesday, March 20, 7-8 p.m.

Bay View Book Club for Adults

Join the discussion of The Nest by Cynthia D’Aprix Sweeney at the Bay View Branch, 2566 S. Kinnickinnic Ave., Wednesday, March 21, 6:30-7:30 p.m.

FOR TEENS

Acing the Interview

Your resume was impressive and now you’ve got an interview. We’re sharing insider information on everything from how to prepare the day before to what to do after your interview. Friendly professionals will be offering mock interviews in a low-pressure environment at the Washington Park Branch, 2121 N. Sherman Blvd., Wednesday, March 21, 4-6 p.m.

FOR FAMILIES

National Puppy Day

Celebrate National Puppy Day with a puppy-themed story time at the Capitol Branch, 3969 N. 74th St.,

Tuesday, March 20, 4-5 p.m. Make a craft and enjoy a puppy treat.

Play and Learn: Construction Site

PRESENTED IN SPANISH. Imaginative play for families with young children at the Zablocki Branch, 3501 W. Oklahoma Ave., Wednesday, March 21, 6-7 p.m. Pack up the tools and get ready to plan and build with blocks at the construction site.

Play and Learn: Down on the Farm

Imaginative play for families with young children at the East Branch, 2320 N. Cramer St., Saturday, March 24, 10-11 a.m. We’ll pretend to plant, care for, and harvest our produce, then sell our wares to our customers.

Movie Matinees

Enjoy popcorn and drinks while enjoying family movie favorites at the Tippecanoe Branch, 3912 S. Howell Ave., Saturday, March 24, 2-4 p.m. Sponsored by a grant from the Dutton Foundation.

Pajama Story Time

Families with young children are invited to have fun sharing stories, songs and rhymes designed to develop early literacy skills and encourage a love of reading at the East Branch, 2320 N. Cramer St., Monday, March 19, 6:30-7 p.m. Come dressed in your coziest PJs and bring a stuffed animal friend. Also Mar. 26.

Playgroup With Stories

A 20-minute story time for children and their parents or guardian is followed by open play time with a variety of age-appropriate, educational toys.

Capitol Branch, 3969 N. 74th St., Thursday, March 22, 10:30-11:30 a.m. For children ages 2 and under with a parent or guardian. Also Mar. 29.

Central Library, 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Wednesday, March 21, 9:30-11 a.m. For children ages 2 and under with a parent or guardian. Also Mar. 28.

East Branch, 2320 N. Cramer St. Thursday, March 22, 10-11:30 a.m. For children ages 2 and under with a parent or guardian. Also Mar. 29.

Mitchell Street Branch, 906 W. Historic Mitchell St., Thursday, March 22, 10:30-11:30 a.m. For children ages 1-4 with a parent or guardian. Also Mar. 29.

Tippecanoe Branch, 3912 S. Howell Ave., Thursday, March 22, 10:30-11:30 a.m. For children ages 1 to 4

with a parent or guardian. Also Mar. 29.

Villard Square Branch, 5190 N. 35th St., Thursday, March 22, 10:30-11:30 a.m. For children ages 1 to 4

with a parent or guardian. Also Mar. 29.

Zablocki Branch, 3501 W. Oklahoma Ave., Thursday, March 22, 10:30-11:30 a.m. For children ages 1 to 4

with a parent or guardian. Also Mar. 29.

FOR CHILDREN

Kids Code: Video Games

Level up with video-game style coding. Learn the basics of game design and make your own game at the

Tippecanoe Branch, 3912 S. Howell Ave., Tuesday, March 20, 4:30-5:30 p.m.

Peeps Diorama Contest

Build a book-inspired scene using marshmallow Peeps! Bring your own shoe box. Other materials will be

provided during this workshop session at the Mitchell Street Branch, 906 W. Historic Mitchell St., Tuesday, March 20, 5-7 p.m., and finished creations are due at Mitchell Street or Tippecanoe Branch Libraries by March 30. Vote for the PEEPles’ Choice Award at the library or online at mpl.org through April 6.

Saturdays at Central

Saturday Afternoons at Central for ‘Tweens

Art Workshop with Artists Working in Education (A.W.E.) at the Central Library, 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Saturday, March 24, 2-3:30 p.m. Be creative, try new art techniques, and have fun expressing your artistic point of view. Be inspired by a read aloud and then working on imaginative art activities. Participants have an opportunity to be creative, try new techniques and have fun expressing their artistic point of view. Everyone gets to take home their creations and families are encouraged to make art together! Also Mar. 31.

Art Workshops: Artists Working in Education (A.W.E.)

A drop-in program designed for children in grades K5-5. Each visit includes a story and discussion of a book or illustrator. Participants then work on imaginative art activities relevant to the book or artist theme for the day.

Central Library, 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Saturday, March 24, 2-3:30 p.m. Also Mar. 31.

East Branch, 2320 N. Cramer St., Friday, March 23, 3:30-5 p.m. Also Apr. 6, 13.

Mitchell Street Branch, 906 W. Historic Mitchell St., Wednesday, March 21, 4-5:30 p.m. Also Mar. 28.

Villard Square Branch, 5190 N. 35th St., Monday, March 19, 5-6:30 p.m. Also Mar. 26.

Preschool Story Time

Preschoolers are invited for fun stories, songs, and finger plays designed to help them develop important

literacy skills needed prior to learning how to read. Child care centers are welcome.

Atkinson Branch, 1960 W. Atkinson Ave., Thursday, March 22, 10:30-11:15 a.m. Also Mar. 29.

Bay View Branch, 2566 S. Kinnickinnic Ave., Thursday, March 22, 10:30-11:15 a.m. Also Mar. 29.

Capitol Branch, 3969 N. 74th St., Thursday, March 22, 10-10:30 a.m. Also Mar. 29.

Center Street Branch, 2727 W. Fond du Lac Ave., Monday, March 19, 4-4:45 p.m. Also Mar. 26.

Central Library, 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Tuesday, March 20, 10:30-11:15 a.m. Also Mar. 27.

Martin Luther King Branch, 310 W. Locust St., Thursday, March 22, 10-10:30 a.m. Also Mar. 29.

Washington Park Branch, 2121 N. Sherman Blvd., Thursday, March 22, 10:30-11:15 a.m. Also Mar. 29.

Upon reasonable notice, efforts will be made to accommodate the needs of individuals with disabilities. For additional information or to request services contact the Library Director’s Office at (414) 286-3021, 286-2794 (FAX), or mail to Central Library, 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee, WI 53233 Attn: Accommodation Request.

BOOKSELLER and COFFEE SHOP

Visit the Bookseller, the library’s used book store, located at Central Library, 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., and

R Café, the library’s coffee shop. Call 286.2142 for hours of service.