Bar Associations Commemorate 50th Anniversary of Open Housing Marches and Passage of Fair Housing Act

Milwaukee, WI – The Eastern District of Wisconsin Bar Association and the Wisconsin Association of African-American Lawyers will commemorate the 50th anniversary of the fair housing marches and the passage of the Fair Housing Act at a special program Wednesday, March 14, The Promise of the Fair Housing Act 50 Years Later: A Look at the Past, Present and Future. This program will highlight the events that led to the fair housing marches and eventually the passage of the Fair Housing Act. The speakers will address fair housing issues on a local and national level and discuss whether or not the promise of the Act has been fulfilled. In addition, the speakers will look at national fair housing success stories and what the future holds for Milwaukee. Magistrate Judge Patricia J. Gorence is moderating a panel of experts who include:

•Earl Bracy, Psy.D., Bracy Psychological Services LLC and 1967-68 fair housing marcher

•James H. Hall Jr., Esq., Hall, Burce & Olson S.C. and NAACP Milwaukee president

•Diane L. Houk, Esq., Emery Celli Brinckerhoff & Abady LLP (NY) and formerly of the Civil

Rights Division of the U.S. Department of Justice – Housing & Civil Enforcement Section

•Kori Schneider Peragine, Metropolitan Milwaukee Fair Housing Council.

Program guests are invited to view the display, “Crossing the Line: The Milwaukee Fair Housing Marches of 1967-68,” which commemorates the 50th anniversary of Milwaukee’s civil rights marches by examining the practices and prejudices that led to segregation in Milwaukee and chronicling the school desegregation and fair housing movements of the 1960s. The display was created by the Wisconsin Historical Society and can be viewed by the public in the federal courthouse atrium from March 13-15.

Event: The Promise of the Fair Housing Act 50 Years Later: A Look at the Past, Present and Future

Date: Wednesday, March 14, 2018

Time: 3:00 – 5:00 p.m.

Place: Federal Courthouse, 517 East Wisconsin Avenue, Milwaukee

Registration: http://bit.ly/FairHousing50