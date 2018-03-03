United Way of Greater Milwaukee & Waukesha County Announces 2018 Campaign Co-chairs and New Board of Directors

Milwaukee – United Way of Greater Milwaukee & Waukesha County has identified and recruited four influential community leaders from Milwaukee and Waukesha County to head up its 2018 Community Campaign. They are: Cristy Garcia-Thomas, Aurora Health Care; David W. Gay, EY; Donald W. Layden, Quarles & Brady LLP; and Michael Rowe, American Transmission Company.

The co-chairs were introduced Wednesday, Feb. 28 at United Way’s Annual Meeting hosted by Baker Tilly at the U.S. Bank Building. United Way also announced its 2018-2019 Board of Directors. Cory Nettles, Managing Director/ Partner at Generation Growth Capital, Inc., was named 2018 Board Chair; Linda E. Benfield, Managing Partner, Milwaukee Office at Foley & Lardner LLP will serve as Vice Chair/Chair Elect, Scott A. Wrobbel, Managing Partner at Deloitte will serve as the Treasurer; and Gregory C. Oberland, President at Northwestern Mutual will serve as Secretary.

“We are beyond fortunate to have these incredibly talented individuals step up to lead our 2018 Community Campaign,” said Amy Lindner, president of United Way of Greater Milwaukee & Waukesha County. “United Way has seen talent come from the public and private sector to drive real change in our community. This year, with these four experienced leaders, I’m looking forward to more great things.”

United Way also highlighted the ongoing success of Waukesha School District’s Helping Kids Succeeds Initiative. Melissa Yow, Director of elementary teaching and learning for the School District of Waukesha, spoke about how they used Community Conversations to guide and direct services that school principals, administrators, parents and community members from across the district felt were barriers to success for students. The 2017 goals for Helping Kids Succeed included supporting educators, increasing student achievement, enhancing family stability and empowerment, and improving community engagement and awareness.

Community Conversations, are “kitchen table” style conversations designed to generate public knowledge used to inform decision-making of all kinds.

“For the past three years, Community Conversations have been used as a strategy to gather community perspectives on the issues,” said Nicole Angresano, Vice President, community impact, United Way of Greater Milwaukee & Waukesha County. “And today because of those conversations, we are pleased to highlight the wonderful success happening in Waukesha with the Helping Kids Succeeds Initiative.”

Board members nominated to serve three-year terms include: Steven G. Booth, Baird; Daniel J. Bukiewicz, Milwaukee Building & Construction Trades Council, AFL-CIO; Cheryl R. Carron, CBRE; Sheila D. Cochran, Retired, Milwaukee Area Labor Council, AFL-CIO; John W. Florsheim, Weyco Group, Inc.; Michael J. Flynn, First Business Bank; Matthew S. Levatich, Harley-Davidson Motor Company; George R. Oliver, Johnson Controls; Jeffrey D. Peelen, Quarles & Brady LLP; Bernie Sherry, Ascension Wisconsin; Robert J. Valcq, Wells Fargo Bank; Thomas J. Westrick, GE Healthcare.

John M. Dunn, GE Healthcare; Jasmine M. Johnson, MSM, Pfizer Inc.; Cory L. Nettles, Generation Growth Capital, Inc., were nominated to serve two-year terms.

Stephanie Chedid, Luther Manor; Eileen M. Hankes, Milwaukee County; Jacqueline Herd-Barber, Community Volunteer; Mark F. Irgens, Irgens; Gregory S. Marcus, The Marcus Corporation; Gregory C. Oberland, Northwestern Mutual; Lynn Sprangers, Community Volunteer; Gregory M. Wesley, Medical College of Wisconsin; and Scott A. Wrobbel, Deloitte, were nominated to serve one-year terms.

Incumbent members nominated for another three-year term were: Darienne B. Driver, Ed.D., Milwaukee Public Schools; Michael S. Erwin, Erwin Advisory Group; Jay M. Magulski, Landmark Credit Union; Thelma A. Sias, Retired, WEC Energy Group; and Raymond L. Wilson, PwC.

Thomas J. Cardella, Retired, Tenth and Blake Beer Company, MillerCoors and Peggy N. Troy, Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin, were both incumbent members nominated for another one-year term.

Fifteen members are retiring form the board this year: Travis Andersen, Ascension; Bevan K. Baker, FACHE, City of Milwaukee Health Department; Larry Blanton, Retired, MetalTek International; Brian R. Bulgrin, Deloitte; David Gilmartin, GE Healthcare; Linda Gorens-Levey, General Capital Group; Kerrie A. Hoffman, FocalPoint; Sang Kim, Wells Fargo Bank, N.A.; David J. Lubar, Lubar & Co.; R. Bruce McDonald, Adient; Alex Molinaroli, Johnson Controls; John R. Raymond, Sr., MD, Medical College of Wisconsin; Mary Ellen Stanek, Baird; Nick W. Turkal, MD, Aurora Health Care; David Vetta, First Business Bank.