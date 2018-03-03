Positions Open: Laborers at City of Greenfield

LABORER

City of Greenfield

Two full-time positions available in the Division of Public Works. Performs a variety of tasks including street maintenance, landscaping, and snow removals. General knowledge of constructions trades. Possession of a CDL, with Class A, B & C required to take exam. N endorsement required at a later date. Salary $18.98/hour, with excellent benefits. Applications available in the H. R. Department, 7325 W. Forest Home Avenue, Room 101, (414-329-5208), or download application from www.greenfieldwi.us Deadline: 4PM, Friday, March 23, 2018. Resume not accepted in lieu of application. EOE. Applications may be returned by email to JoanneW@greenfieldwi.us