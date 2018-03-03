Milwaukee Public Library Calendar of Events March 11 to 17

Tour Historic Central Library

Tour the Central Library, 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., with the Friends. Free tours begin at 11 a.m. each Saturday afternoon in the rotunda. Tour goers receive a coupon for a free book at the end of the tour in the Bookseller Store and Café. To arrange for a special tour call (414) 286-TOUR.

CELEBRATE WOMEN’S HISTORY MONTH

Sense and Sensibility and Saturday Afternoon Tea

Celebrate the life and work of Jane Austen with parlor games and tea at the Tippecanoe Branch, 3912 S. Howell Ave., Saturday, March 17, 2-3:30 p.m. Learn about her life from her beloved character Elinor Dashwood while enjoying music of the period performed by musicians from the Milwaukee High School of the Arts.

PROGRAMS

Green Home Series: ECO Neighborhood Toolkit

Learn how the toolkit connects residents with city and non-profit programs and teaches them how to drive collective action in their community at the Tippecanoe Branch, 3912 S. Howell Ave., Monday, March 12, 6-7 p.m. Presented by the Environmental Collaboration Office which implements eco-initiatives to improve Milwaukee’s environment and create jobs while helping to make Milwaukee neighborhoods great places to live and raise a family.

Discovery Lunches

A one-hour program that invites you to explore and connect with fellow learners at the Central Library, 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Tuesday, March 13, 12:30-1:30 p.m. Please call 414.286.3011 to register; a light lunch is provided. Early Milwaukee History with Historic Milwaukee: The Early History of Milwaukee is a presentation reviewing Milwaukee’s history using images of iconic buildings throughout the City. Presented by Historic Milwaukee member and tour guide Bob Giese.

Basic Skills: Get Ready to Shout BINGO!

Celebrate spring with a round of Bingo at the Center Street Branch, 2727 W. Fond du Lac Ave., Tuesday,

March 13, 12:30-1:30 p.m. Play a Bingo game with fun themes including Easter, St. Patrick’s Day, the alphabet, and Emoji Bingo. This program is designed for adults with learning disabilities.

Creative Writing Group

Want to write more, but need inspiration, time, a reason, or support from others who understand the struggle to fill the blank page? Join librarian Ruth Gaba for this creative writing gathering at the M.L. King Branch, 310 W. Locust St., Tuesday, March 13, 4:30-6 p.m. The hands-on workshop will provide prompts and encouragement for putting pen to paper or fingers to keyboard. Ruth Gaba is a 12 time NaNoWriMo (National Novel Writing Month) winner and experienced creative writing teacher.

Mitchell Street: A History

Join archivist Steve Schaffer of the Milwaukee County Historical Society for a talk on the Historic South Side at the Mitchell Street Branch, 906 W. Historic Mitchell St., Tuesday, March 13, 5-6:30 p.m. featuring Historic Mitchell Street, one of the city’s notable thoroughfares and the home of the new Mitchell Street Branch. Explore the roots of Historic Mitchell Street as well as its transformation into the Hispanic hub of Milwaukee with photos of the area through the years which are housed at the society.

BYOD – Bring Your Own Device

Learn how to set up your iPad, Kindle, Nook or tablet to download free eBooks, audiobooks and magazines available to you as a Milwaukee Public Library card holder. Please bring your Milwaukee Public Library card and all passwords to the Atkinson Branch, 1960 W. Atkinson Ave., Tuesday, March 13, 5:30-6:30 p.m.

Financial Literacy Workshop: Credit

Associated Bank offers a series of free financial literacy workshops where experts will explain different aspects of financial literacy and answer questions at the Washington Park Branch, 2121 N. Sherman Blvd., Wednesday, March 14, 6-7 p.m.

Gentle Chair Yoga

This introduction to yoga will focus on low impact and chair assisted poses. Certified instructor Kat Macdonald guides you through a 60 minute gentle yoga session including mindful meditation at the Central Library, 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Thursday, March 15, 10-11 a.m. Please wear comfortable clothing. Chairs provided, if you prefer a mat please bring your own. Registration required; please call 414.286.3011 or register online at www.mpl.org. Also Mar. 22.

Researching Your Family Tree

Start investigating your family history at the Central Library, 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Thursday, March 15, 12-1 p.m. A Humanities librarian will offer a brief introduction to library resources available for beginning genealogists.

Fiber Arts Group

Gather to knit or crochet with help from a volunteer at the M.L. King Branch, 310 W. Locust St., Thursday, March 15, 12-3 p.m. Great for beginners who want to learn a new skill and for those with experience who want to meet other fiber arts enthusiasts. Also Mar. 22, 29.

Get Crafty at King

Hang out with other crafty people and join in a craft project for adults, families, and teens at the M.L. King Branch, 310 W. Locust St., Saturday, March 17, 1-3 p.m. It may include beads, paper folding or paint – each time there will be a different craft to make and take home. Supplies and instructions will be provided.

Citizenship Classes

Free citizenship classes presented by Voces de la Frontera at the Mitchell Street Branch, 906 W. Historic

Mitchell St., Saturday, March 17, 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Registration required. To be added to the wait list call Voces de la Frontera: 414-643-1620. Also Mar. 24.

BOOK DISCUSSIONS

Novel Ideas Book Club

Join the discussion of A Man Called Ove by Fredrick Backman at the Zablocki Branch, 3501 W. Oklahoma Ave., Monday, March 12, 6-7 p.m.

Justice for All Book Club

Join the discussion of Citizen: An American Lyric by Claudia Rankine at the East Branch, 2320 N. Cramer St., Tuesday, March 13, 6-7 p.m. Citizen is a genre-bending work of art recounting everyday moments of racism through a series of vignettes presented in essay, image, and poetry.

FOR TEENS

Recycled Tech 4 Teens

Join us for an evening of tech exploration and creativity at the Villard Square Branch, 5190 N. 35th St.,

Wednesday, March 14, 4-5:30 p.m. Discover what is inside different pieces of technology like an old cell

phone, or re-purpose the pieces and make something totally new! Have fun finding out how everyday items work. For teens ages 13-18.

Breakdancing Workshop

Explore how Hip Hop connects physical, mental and emotional health through TRUE Skool’s Breakdance Workshop at the Center Street Branch, 2727 W. Fond du Lac Ave., Wednesday, March 14, 4:30-5:30 p.m. Learn the history of the element and how it promotes a healthy, competitive spirit that invokes a strong work ethic and discipline. Come dressed to break a sweat while you learn the 6-step! For teens ages 13-18.

Lazy Afternoon

Spend a lazy afternoon at the Bay View Branch, 2566 S. Kinnickinnic Ave., Saturday, March 17, 2:30-4:30 p.m. Join other teens while you read, play board games, eat snacks, drink hot cocoa and enjoy relaxing activities. For teens ages 13-18.

FOR FAMILIES

Happy Birthday Dr. Seuss!

Celebrate the birthday of Theodore Geisel, AKA Dr. Seuss at these program featuring live entertainment:

Atkinson Branch, 1960 W. Atkinson Ave., Monday, March 12, 5:30-6:15 p.m. Kidsplay presents “Thing Three and Thing Four.”

Bay View Branch, 2566 S. Kinnickinnic Ave., Tuesday, March 13, 6-6:45 p.m. Ms. Kim’s Amazing Animals.

East Branch, 2320 N. Cramer St., Wednesday, March 14, 6-6:45 p.m. Ms. Kim’s Amazing Animals.

Mitchell Street Branch, 906 W. Historic Mitchell St., Saturday, March 17, 2-2:45 p.m. Ms. Kim’s Amazing Animals.

Washington Park Branch, 2121 N. Sherman Blvd., Monday, March 12, 4-4:45 p.m. Ms. Kim’s Amazing

Animals.

Pajama Story Time

Families with young children are invited to have fun sharing stories, songs and rhymes designed to develop early literacy skills and encourage a love of reading at the East Branch, 2320 N. Cramer St., Monday, March 12, 6:30-7 p.m. Come dressed in your coziest PJs and bring a stuffed animal friend. Also Mar. 19, 26.

Playgroup With Stories

A 20-minute story time for children and their parents or guardian is followed by open play time with a variety of age-appropriate, educational toys.

Capitol Branch, 3969 N. 74th St., Thursday, March 15, 10:30-11:30 a.m. For children ages 2 and under with a parent or guardian. Also Mar. 22, 29.

Central Library, 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Wednesday, March 14, 9:30-11 a.m. For children ages 2 and

under with a parent or guardian. Also Mar. 21, 28.

East Branch, 2320 N. Cramer St. Thursday, March 15, 10-11:30 a.m. For children ages 2 and under with a parent or guardian. Also Mar. 22, 29.

Mitchell Street Branch, 906 W. Historic Mitchell St., Thursday, March 15, 10:30-11:30 a.m. For children

ages 1-4 with a parent or guardian. Also Mar. 22, 29.

Tippecanoe Branch, 3912 S. Howell Ave., Thursday, March 15, 10:30-11:30 a.m. For children ages 1 to 4

with a parent or guardian. Also Mar. 22, 29.

Villard Square Branch, 5190 N. 35th St., Thursday, March 15, 10:30-11:30 a.m. For children ages 1 to 4

with a parent or guardian. Also Mar. 22, 29.

Zablocki Branch, 3501 W. Oklahoma Ave., Thursday, March 15, 10:30-11:30 a.m. For children ages 1 to 4

with a parent or guardian. Also Mar. 22, 29.

FOR CHILDREN

Build with LEGO Bricks

Get the creativity flowing using LEGO bricks. Join others and see what you can create together. This activity helps to develop 21st century skills such as problem-solving and collaboration.

Bay View Branch, 2566 S. Kinnickinnic Ave., Monday, March 12, 4-5 p.m.

Central Library, 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Wednesday, March 14, 3:30-4:30 p.m.

Villard Square Branch, 5190 N. 35th St., Thursday, March 15, 4-5 p.m.

Dream Keepers Writing Circle

Calling all young writers (ages 9-13)! Use this opportunity to work on your writing project and share it with other young writers at the Mitchell Street Branch, 906 W. Historic Mitchell St., Monday, March 12, 4:30-6 p.m. Students will spend the first part of the session writing, with writing prompts and encouragement from author and writing coach Rochelle Melander. During the second half of the session, students will share these stories with each other, learning how to listen for key story elements and give helpful feedback. Also Mar. 26.

Kids’ Comic Book Club

Do you like reading or drawing comics? Whether you’re a fan of superheroes or Smile, join us for snacks,

reading recommendations, and fun comics-based projects at the Tippecanoe Branch, 3912 S. Howell Ave., Tuesday, March 13, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Bring a favorite comic or graphic novel to share.

Saturdays at Central

Sunset Playhouse presents Caps for Sale at the Central Library, 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Saturday,

March 17, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Adapted from the classic tale by Esphyr Slobodkina our story goes behind the scenes to weave the tale of a cap peddler’s life, some monkeys and their monkey business.

Saturday Afternoons at Central for ‘Tweens

Art Workshop with Artists Working in Education (A.W.E.) at the Central Library, 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Saturday, March 17, 2-3:30 p.m. Be creative, try new art techniques, and have fun expressing your artistic point of view. Be inspired by a read aloud and then working on imaginative art activities. Participants have an opportunity to be creative, try new techniques and have fun expressing their artistic point of view. Everyone gets to take home their creations and families are encouraged to make art together! Also Mar. 24, 31.

Art Workshops: Artists Working in Education (A.W.E.)

A drop-in program designed for children in grades K5-5. Each visit includes a story and discussion of a book or illustrator. Participants then work on imaginative art activities relevant to the book or artist theme for the day.

Central Library, 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Saturday, March 17, 2-3:30 p.m. Also Mar. 24, 31.

East Branch, 2320 N. Cramer St., Friday, March 16, 3:30-5 p.m. Also Mar. 23, Apr. 6, 13.

Mitchell Street Branch, 906 W. Historic Mitchell St., Wednesday, March 14, 4-5:30 p.m. Also Mar. 21, 28.

Villard Square Branch, 5190 N. 35th St., Monday, March 12, 5-6:30 p.m. Also Mar. 19, 26.

Preschool Story Time

Preschoolers are invited for fun stories, songs, and finger plays designed to help them develop important

literacy skills needed prior to learning how to read. Child care centers are welcome.

Atkinson Branch, 1960 W. Atkinson Ave., Thursday, March 15, 10:30-11:15 a.m. Also Mar. 22, 29.

Bay View Branch, 2566 S. Kinnickinnic Ave., Thursday, March 15, 10:30-11:15 a.m. Also Mar. 22, 29.

Capitol Branch, 3969 N. 74th St., Thursday, March 15, 10-10:30 a.m. Also Mar. 22, 29.

Center Street Branch, 2727 W. Fond du Lac Ave., Monday, March 12, 4-4:45 p.m. Also Mar. 19, 26.

Central Library, 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Tuesday, March 13, 10:30-11:15 a.m. Also Mar. 20, 27.

Martin Luther King Branch, 310 W. Locust St., Thursday, March 15, 10-10:30 a.m. Also Mar. 22, 29.

Washington Park Branch, 2121 N. Sherman Blvd., Thursday, March 15, 10:30-11:15 a.m. Also Mar. 22, 29.

BOOKSELLER and COFFEE SHOP

Visit the Bookseller, the library’s used book store, located at Central Library, 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., and

R Café, the library’s coffee shop. Call 286.2142 for hours of service.