Obituary – Nellie M. Durrell

On January 30, 2018, at 90 years of age, Nellie M. Durrell departed this life into Eternal Rest.

She leaves to cherish her memory 3 nieces, 3 nephews and many extended family and friends.

A Funeral Mass celebrating her life will be held on Saturday, February 24th, 2018, 2:00PM, at All Saints Catholic Church, located at 4051 N. 25th St, Milwaukee, WI.

Repast immediately following in church hall.

Arrangements entrusted to Reid’s New Golden Gate Funeral Home, 5665 N. Teutonia Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53209.