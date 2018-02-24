Milwaukee Public Library Calendar of Events March 4 to 10

Tour Historic Central Library

Tour the Central Library, 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., with the Friends. Free tours begin at 11 a.m. each Saturday afternoon in the rotunda. Tour goers receive a coupon for a free book at the end of the tour in the Bookseller Store and Café. To arrange for a special tour call (414) 286-TOUR.

SPECIAL EVENT

LEGOFest

Calling all LEGO brick enthusiasts! There’s lots of fun happening at the LEGOFest celebration, including face painting, a LEGO derby, and time to play and build with LEGO bricks. Special guests from the Kenosha LEGO Users Group (KLUG) will join us at the East Branch, 2320 N. Cramer St., Friday, March 9, 1-5 p.m. and Saturday, March 10, 11 am-3 pm.

WOMEN’S HISTORY MONTH

Harriet Tubman House: An Armchair Tour

Harriet Tubman was the first American woman to lead soldiers into combat, owned property, and brought 70 to 100 enslaved Americans out of the pre-Civil War South over the course of 19 trips as a conductor on the Underground Railroad. Learn more about her on an armchair tour with MPL Librarian Amy Waldman to the Harriet Tubman House in Auburn, New York. Featuring pictures, stories and a brief stop at the home of William Seward, who served as Abraham Lincoln’s secretary of state.

Atkinson Branch, 1960 W. Atkinson Ave., Monday, March 5, 6-7:15 p.m.

Mitchell Street Branch, 906 W. Historic Mitchell St., Thursday, March 8, 4:30-5:45 p.m.

Vel Phillips: Dream Big Dreams Film Screening and Discussion

Vel Phillips: Dream Big Dreams tells the story of one remarkable woman and the struggles she undertook to build a better community. Discover how Vel Phillips, Milwaukee’s first African American and first female alderman, rose to prominence as one of Wisconsin’s great civil rights activists boasting a list of “firsts” as partof her legacy. A discussion of the film will follow the screening at the Capitol Branch, 3969 N. 74th St., Tuesday, March 6, 6-7:30 p.m. Developed by Wisconsin Public Television.

For Families and Children

Harriet Led the Way

Celebrate Harriet Tubman Day and Women’s History Month with a special art project about the Underground Railroad to freedom at the Atkinson Branch, 1960 W. Atkinson Ave., Monday, March 5, 4:30-5:30 p.m.

Book Jacket Bingo

Play bingo and win prizes based on children’s books about inspiring women who changed the world at the Central Library, 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Wednesday, March 7, 3:30-4:30 p.m.

PROGRAMS

Discovery Lunches

A one-hour program that invites you to explore and connect with fellow learners at the Capitol Branch, 3969 N. 74th St., Tuesday, March 6, 12:30-1:30 p.m. Please call 414.286.3011 to register; a light lunch is provided.

Introduction to Reiki: A traditional Reiki treatment is presented in a quiet setting. A trained practitioner will share benefits of the Reiki method while demonstrating the Reiki body scan.

BYOD – Bring Your Own Device

Learn how to set up your iPad, Kindle, Nook or tablet to download free eBooks, audiobooks and magazines available to you as a Milwaukee Public Library card holder. Please bring your Milwaukee Public Library card and all passwords.

Washington Park Branch, 2121 N. Sherman Blvd., Tuesday, March 6, 6-7 p.m.

Central Library, 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Saturday, March 10, 2:30-3:30 p.m.

Crosswords, Coloring and Coffee

Perk up your afternoon with a cup of coffee while working on a crossword puzzle or a coloring sheet at the East Branch, 2320 N. Cramer St., Wednesday, March 7, 12-1:30 p.m. Hot beverages, crosswords, and coloring supplies provided by the library while supplies last.

Bullet Journaling with Rochelle Melander

Bring a notebook or journal to use at the East Branch, 2320 N. Cramer St., Wednesday, March 7, 6-7 p.m. Scrap paper and writing supplies will be provided. For adults and older teens.

Journaling for Transformation and Fun:

Try new writing exercises and transform your journaling routine from dull to delightful! Discover your

strengths, savor your happy moments, and be grateful for the present.

Gentle Chair Yoga

This introduction to yoga will focus on low impact and chair assisted poses. Certified instructor Kat Macdonald guides you through a 60 minute gentle yoga session including mindful meditation at the Central Library, 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Thursday, March 8, 10-11 a.m. Please wear comfortable clothing. Chairs provided, if you prefer a mat please bring your own. Registration required; please call 414.286.3011 or register online at www.mpl.org. Also Mar. 15, 22.

Fiber Arts Group

Gather to knit or crochet with help from a volunteer at the M.L. King Branch, 310 W. Locust St., Thursday, March 8, 12-3 p.m. Great for beginners who want to learn a new skill and for those with experience who want to meet other fiber arts enthusiasts. Also Mar. 15, 22, 29.

Positive Parenting Guided Discussion Group

Free parenting support provided by The Parenting Network at the Central Library, 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Friday, March 9, 9:30-11 a.m. Topic: Fighting and Aggression. Discuss the skills children need to get along with others, along with creating a plan to manage aggressive behavior.

Citizenship Classes

Free citizenship classes presented by Voces de la Frontera at the Mitchell Street Branch, 906 W. Historic

Mitchell St., Saturday, March 10, 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Registration required. To be added to the wait list call Voces de la Frontera: 414-643-1620. Also Mar. 17, 24.

BOOK DISCUSSIONS

Vegetarian Cookbook Book Club

Plant-based diets are good for you! Try recipes at home, then discuss each cookbook with fellow food

enthusiasts at the Tippecanoe Branch, 3912 S. Howell Ave., Wednesday, March 7, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Featuring:

How to Cook Everything Vegetarian by Mark Bittman (any edition of this cookbook). Cookbooks are available to check out one month prior to discussion. No food will be prepared at meetings.

Bibliophile Book Club

Join the discussion of Beartown by Fredrik Backman at the Tippecanoe Branch, 3912 S. Howell Ave.,

Thursday, March 8, 5-6 p.m.

FOR TEENS

A Taste of Tech

Celebrate Teen Tech Week by trying various tech projects, like squishy circuits and an LED helicopter while enjoying snacks at the Tippecanoe Branch, 3912 S. Howell Ave., Wednesday, March 7, 3:30-4:30 p.m. For teens ages 13-18.

Breakdancing Workshop

Explore how Hip Hop connects physical, mental and emotional health through TRUE Skool’s Breakdance Workshop at the Villard Square Branch, 5190 N. 35th St., Wednesday, March 7, 4-5 p.m. Learn the history of the element and how it promotes a healthy, competitive spirit that invokes a strong work ethic and discipline. Come dressed to break a sweat while you learn the 6-step! For teens ages 13-18.

Snap Circuits

Explore the basic principles of electricity through play by snapping circuits together at the M.L. King Branch, 310 W. Locust St., Wednesday, March 7, 5-6 p.m. This is a great way to strengthen problem-solving skills. For teens ages 13-18.

LED Paper Helicopters

Use conductive tape, stick on LEDs and unleash your creativity to make a light-up project that flies at the

Mitchell Street Branch, 906 W. Historic Mitchell St., Wednesday, March 7, 6-6:45 p.m. For teens ages 13-18.

FOR FAMILIES

Happy Birthday Dr. Seuss!

Celebrate the birthday of Theodore Geisel, AKA Dr. Seuss at these program featuring live entertainment:

Capitol Branch, 3969 N. 74th St., Wednesday, March 7, 5-5:45 p.m.: Kidsplay presents “Thing Three and Thing Four.”

Center Street Branch, 2727 W. Fond du Lac Ave., Tuesday, March 6, 4-4:45 p.m.: Kidsplay presents “Thing Three and Thing Four.”

M.L. King Branch, 310 W. Locust St., Monday, March 5, 5:30-6:15 p.m.: Join Magician Rick Allen for a

magical birthday celebration. You may even be chosen to be suspended in mid-air!

Tippecanoe Branch, 3912 S. Howell Ave., Tuesday, March 6, 6-6:45 p.m.: Marvel and laugh during the

Princess of Magic interactive show that celebrates Dr. Seuss’s birthday with a magical twist.

Villard Square Branch, 5190 N. 35th St., Tuesday, March 6, 6-6:45 p.m.: Interact with live animals from small mammals to reptiles featuring by Ms. Kim’s Amazing Animals during this part celebrating the beloved author.

Zablocki Branch, 3501 W. Oklahoma Ave., Saturday, March 10, 2-2:45 p.m.: Marvel and laugh during the Princess of Magic interactive show that celebrates Dr. Seuss’s birthday with a magical twist.

Pajama Story Time

Families with young children are invited to have fun sharing stories, songs and rhymes designed to develop early literacy skills and encourage a love of reading at the East Branch, 2320 N. Cramer St., Monday, March 5, 6:30-7 p.m. Come dressed in your coziest PJs and bring a stuffed animal friend. Also Mar. 12, 19, 26.

Playgroup With Stories

A 20-minute story time for children and their parents or guardian is followed by open play time with a variety of age-appropriate, educational toys.

Capitol Branch, 3969 N. 74th St., Thursday, March 8, 10:30-11:30 a.m. For children ages 2 and under witha parent or guardian. Also Mar. 15, 22, 29.

Central Library, 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Wednesday, March 7, 9:30-11 a.m. For children ages 2 and

under with a parent or guardian. Also Mar. 14, 21, 28.

East Branch, 2320 N. Cramer St. Thursday, March 8, 10-11:30 a.m. For children ages 2 and under with a

parent or guardian. Also Mar. 15, 22, 29.

Mitchell Street Branch, 906 W. Historic Mitchell St., Thursday, March 8, 10:30-11:30 a.m. For children

ages 1-4 with a parent or guardian. Also Mar. 15, 22, 29.

Tippecanoe Branch, 3912 S. Howell Ave., Thursday, March 8, 10:30-11:30 a.m. For children ages 1 to 4

with a parent or guardian. Also Mar. 15, 22, 29.

Villard Square Branch, 5190 N. 35th St., Thursday, March 8, 10:30-11:30 a.m. For children ages 1 to 4

with a parent or guardian. Also Mar. 15, 22, 29.

Zablocki Branch, 3501 W. Oklahoma Ave., Thursday, March 8, 10:30-11:30 a.m. For children ages 1 to 4

with a parent or guardian. Also Mar. 15, 22, 29.

FOR CHILDREN

Dream Keepers Writing Circle

Calling all young writers (ages 9-13)! Use this opportunity to work on your writing project and share it with other young writers at the Capitol Branch, 3969 N. 74th St., Monday, March 5, 4-5:30 p.m. Students will spend the first part of the session writing, with writing prompts and encouragement from author and writing coach Rochelle Melander. During the second half of the session, students will share these stories with each other, learning how to listen for key story elements and give helpful feedback. Also Mar. 19.

Easter Egg Coloring and Drop

Color Easter eggs, then construct an egg holder for your masterpieces and drop them over the balcony to see how they fare at the Mitchell Street Branch, 906 W. Historic Mitchell St., Tuesday, March 6, 4-5 p.m.

Urban Ecology Center Young Scientists Club

Join the Young Scientists Club as we explore topics related to science and make a craft at the Washington Park Branch, 2121 N. Sherman Blvd., Tuesday, March 6, 4:30-5:30 p.m. Also Mar. 20.

Build with LEGO Bricks

Get the creativity flowing using LEGO bricks. Join others and see what you can create together. This activity helps to develop 21st century skills such as problem-solving and collaboration.

M.L. King Branch, 310 W. Locust St., Friday, March 9, 1-2 p.m.

Tippecanoe Branch, 3912 S. Howell Ave., Saturday, March 10, 10-11:30 a.m.

Saturdays at Central

Wisconsin Conservatory of Music Appreciation at the Central Library, 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Saturday,

March 10, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Sing, listen and play rhythm instruments while moving to music.

Saturday Afternoons at Central for ‘Tweens

Art Workshop with Artists Working in Education (A.W.E.) at the Central Library, 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Saturday, March 10, 2-3:30 p.m. Be creative, try new art techniques, and have fun expressing your artistic point of view. Be inspired by a read aloud and then working on imaginative art activities. Participants have an opportunity to be creative, try new techniques and have fun expressing their artistic point of view. Everyone gets to take home their creations and families are encouraged to make art together! Also Mar. 17, 24, 31.

Art Workshops: Artists Working in Education (A.W.E.)

A drop-in program designed for children in grades K5-5. Each visit includes a story and discussion of a book or illustrator. Participants then work on imaginative art activities relevant to the book or artist theme for the day.

Bay View Branch, 2566 S. Kinnickinnic Ave., Thursday, March 8, 4-5:30 p.m. Also Mar. 22.

Central Library, 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Saturday, March 10, 2-3:30 p.m. Also Mar. 17, 24, 31.

Mitchell Street Branch, 906 W. Historic Mitchell St., Wednesday, March 7, 4-5:30 p.m. Also Mar. 14, 21, 28.

Villard Square Branch, 5190 N. 35th St., Monday, March 5, 5-6:30 p.m. Also Mar. 12, 19, 26.

Washington Park Branch, 2121 N. Sherman Blvd., Tuesday, March 6, 4:30-6 p.m. Also Mar. 20.

Preschool Story Time

Preschoolers are invited for fun stories, songs, and finger plays designed to help them develop important

literacy skills needed prior to learning how to read. Child care centers are welcome.

Atkinson Branch, 1960 W. Atkinson Ave., Thursday, March 8, 10:30-11:15 a.m. Also Mar. 15, 22, 29.

Bay View Branch, 2566 S. Kinnickinnic Ave., Thursday, March 8, 10:30-11:15 a.m. Also Mar. 15, 22, 29.

Capitol Branch, 3969 N. 74th St., Thursday, March 8, 10-10:30 a.m. Also Mar. 15, 22, 29.

Center Street Branch, 2727 W. Fond du Lac Ave., Monday, March 5, 4-4:45 p.m. Also Mar. 12, 19, 26.

Central Library, 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Tuesday, March 6, 10:30-11:15 a.m. Also Mar. 13, 20, 27.

Martin Luther King Branch, 310 W. Locust St., Thursday, March 8, 10-10:30 a.m. Also Mar. 15, 22, 29.

Washington Park Branch, 2121 N. Sherman Blvd., Thursday, March 8, 10:30-11:15 a.m. Also Mar. 15, 22,

29.

