Catalyst Construction Requesting BIDs for Sherman Phoenix Redevelopment

ATTENTION: SBE & RPP

Subcontractors and Suppliers
Catalyst Construction is requesting bids/quotes for the following project:

Sherman Phoenix Redevelopment
3536 W. Fond du Lac Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53216

Walk-Through Date:
(Not Mandatory)
Wednesday, February 21, 2018 at 8:00AM

Bid Date:
Friday, March 2, 2018 at 2:00PM

Catalyst Construction
ATTN: Kathryn Sullivan
833 E Michigan St #1000
Milwaukee, WI 53202
Email: ksullivan@catalystbuilds.com

Ph: 414-727-6840 Fax: 414-727-6830
“An equal opportunity employer.”

