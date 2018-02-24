Catalyst Construction Requesting BIDs for Sherman Phoenix Redevelopment

ATTENTION: SBE & RPP
Subcontractors and Suppliers
Catalyst Construction is requesting bids/quotes for the following project:
Sherman Phoenix Redevelopment
3536 W. Fond du Lac Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53216
Walk-Through Date:
(Not Mandatory)
Wednesday, February 21, 2018 at 8:00AM
Bid Date:
Friday, March 2, 2018 at 2:00PM
Catalyst Construction
ATTN: Kathryn Sullivan
833 E Michigan St #1000
Milwaukee, WI 53202
Email: ksullivan@catalystbuilds.com
Ph: 414-727-6840 Fax: 414-727-6830
“An equal opportunity employer.”