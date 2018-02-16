Milwaukee Courier Weekly Newspaper

Positions Open: Diesel Technicians at Penske Truck Leasing – Open House Hiring March 1st and 2nd

Diesel Technician Open House Hiring Event
All Skill Level Technicians Welcome.
Attending applicants enter a drawing for an Ipad.
Qualified diesel tech applicants receive same day job offer and select roles a $2,500 sign on bonus!!
Thursday 3/1 and Friday 3/2, 8am-5pm.
Penske Truck Leasing:
11701 W Carmen Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53225
Call Joannah to get pre-registered: 855-433-6583

