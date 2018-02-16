Positions Open: Diesel Technicians at Penske Truck Leasing – Open House Hiring March 1st and 2nd

Diesel Technician Open House Hiring Event

All Skill Level Technicians Welcome.

Attending applicants enter a drawing for an Ipad.

Qualified diesel tech applicants receive same day job offer and select roles a $2,500 sign on bonus!!

Thursday 3/1 and Friday 3/2, 8am-5pm.

Penske Truck Leasing:

11701 W Carmen Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53225

Call Joannah to get pre-registered: 855-433-6583