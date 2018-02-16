Milwaukee Courier Weekly Newspaper

Position Open: Church Secretary / Administrative Assistant at Metropolitan MB Church

METROPOLITAN MB CHURCH
1345 W. BURLEIGH ST., MILWAUKEE, WI 53206

CHURCH SECRETARY/ADMINISTRATIVE ASSISTANT

Fulltime church secretary/administrative assistant position to manage all activities of the church office and perform administrative assistant duties related to the overall operations of the church. This position serves under the direct supervision of the senior pastor and also provides support for all activities of the church as well as support services for ministerial staff, the various missions, auxiliaries and departments. The position requirements include, but are not limited to the following: five years of secretarial experience (preferably in a church setting); strong administrative, verbal and written communication skills; a working knowledge of software applications such as MS Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Desktop Publishing, etc.; the ability to create and manage website content; the ability to multitask, prioritize projects, work independently and maintain confidentiality. The work hours are 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Monday – Friday and the salary range is $14.00 to $17.00 per hour depending on experience. Please email resume to aturn@metropolitanmbchurch.com by 02/26/18.

