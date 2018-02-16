Milwaukee Public Library Calendar of Events February 25-March 3

Tour Historic Central Library

Tour the Central Library, 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., with the Friends. Free tours begin at 11 a.m. each Saturday afternoon in the rotunda. Tour goers receive a coupon for a free book at the end of the tour in the Bookseller Store and Café. To arrange for a special tour call (414) 286-TOUR.

BLACK HISTORY MONTH

African American Inventors

Red means stop and green means go. Learn about Garret Morgan who invented the traffic light in 1923 and other ingenious African American inventors at the Atkinson Branch, 1960 W. Atkinson Ave., Monday, February 26, 4:30-5:30 p.m.

How We Got Here

Reggie Jackson of America’s Black Holocaust Museum will take a look back at the history of structural and institutional racism in America and its direct impact on the lives of Native Americans and African Americans at the free program at the Tippecanoe Branch, 3912 S. Howell Ave., Monday, February 26, 5-7 p.m.

Basic Skills: Coffee and Coloring

Celebrate Black History Month with coffee and coloring at the Center Street Branch, 2727 W. Fond du Lac Ave., Tuesday, February 27, 12:30-1:30 p.m. Coloring sheets of historic African American leaders and art supplies will be provided. This program is targeted for adults with learning disabilities.

Pottery Poetry

Get inspired by the history of Dave the Potter, an artist, poet and slave who carved poems into his pottery. Create your own work of art at the Tippecanoe Branch, 3912 S. Howell Ave., Tuesday, February 27, 4-5 p.m.

Black History Month Jeopardy

Test your knowledge of African American History and win prizes at the Capitol Branch, 3969 N. 74th St.,

Tuesday, February 27, 4-5 p.m.

Black History Month Book Jacket Bingo

Test your knowledge of African American children’s literature and win prizes with this fun game of Bingo at the East Branch, 2320 N. Cramer St., Wednesday, February 28, 4-5 p.m.

Milwaukee 53206 Film Screening

Join us in this opportunity to view and discuss the film documentary Milwaukee 53206 at the East Branch, 2320 N. Cramer St., Saturday, March 3, 2-3:30 p.m. In the 53206 zip code in Milwaukee, 62% of adult men have spent time in jail or prison – the highest percentage of incarceration for a zip code in the United States. Milwaukee 53206 documents the story of three families caught in this destructive cycle of incarceration. Seating is limited; please register online at www.mpl.org or call 414.286.3011.

SPECIAL EVENT

Happy Birthday Dr. Seuss!

Celebrate the beloved author’s birthday with stories, games, live animals, birthday treats, and live entertainment by Fox and Branch and Chris Fascione at the Central Library, 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Saturday, March 3, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

PROGRAMS

Wellness: It isn’t that complicated

Dr. Richard Hansen explains how to optimize physical and emotional health at the Bay View Branch, 2566 S. Kinnickinnic Ave., Monday, February 26, 6-7 p.m. Learn strategies to improve physical wellness through exercise, diet, weight control, and health maintenance. Improve emotional wellness through self-awareness and self-esteem, strengthening relationships, improving adaptability, valuing experiences more than possessions, practicing gratitude and finding purpose in life. Includes nine scientifically proven ways to increase happiness and well-being.

Protecting Your Identity

Identity thieves are working hard to get your information. This workshop will give you the tools you need to keep these thieves at bay. Learn how scammers get your information, how to track your finances to stop theft, and how to protect yourself at the Zablocki Branch, 3501 W. Oklahoma Ave., Monday, February 26, 6-7 p.m. Please register by calling 414.286.3011 or online at www.mpl.org.

Foundations of Money Management: Borrowing Basics

By the end of this course, participants will understand how credit works, types of credit that are available, and if they are ready to apply for credit. Presented by PNC Bank at the East Branch, 2320 N. Cramer St., Tuesday, February 27, 5:30-6:30 p.m.

Book to Art Club

Engage with popular literature in a hands-on, imaginative way at the East Branch, 2320 N. Cramer St., Tuesday, February 27, 6-7 p.m. Each month the Book to Art Club will read a selected novel then work on an art project inspired by the story. February: Swing Time by Zadie Smith. Space is limited, and registration is required. Please register online or by calling 414.286.3011.

Ask a Question, Save a Life: QPR Suicide Prevention Training

Learn to recognize the risk factors and warning signs associated with suicidal thoughts and how to offer hope and help with QPR (Question, Persuade, Refer) Gatekeeper Training at the Capitol Branch, 3969 N. 74th St., Tuesday, February 27, 6-7:30 p.m. Available to parents, friends, teachers, ministers, medical and mental health professionals – anyone who wants to know more about keeping the ones they care about from dying by suicide. QPR Training is led by a Certified QPR Gatekeeper Trainer. This training is not recommended for someone who has recently lost a loved one.

Wednesday Wool

Bring your yarn and needles or crochet hook for Wednesday Wool at the Tippecanoe Branch, 3912 S. Howell Ave., Wednesday, February 28, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Share your latest project or start something new. Tea and coffee will be provided while supplies last.

Chess Club

Bring your chess set and love of strategy to a drop-in chess club at the East Branch, 2320 N. Cramer St.,

Wednesday, February 28, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Meet new chess enthusiasts while improving your strategy.

Financial Literacy Workshop: Budgeting

Associated Bank will offer a free financial literacy workshop where experts will explain different aspects of financial literacy and answer questions at the Washington Park Branch, 2121 N. Sherman Blvd., Wednesday, February 28, 6-7 p.m.

Fiber Arts Group

Gather to knit or crochet with help from a volunteer at the M.L. King Branch, 310 W. Locust St., Thursday, March 1, 12-3 p.m. Great for beginners who want to learn a new skill and for those with experience who want to meet other fiber arts enthusiasts. Also Mar. 8, 15, 22, 29.

Color Your Way to Calm

Color your way to calm at a drop-in coloring club for adults at the Zablocki Branch, 3501 W. Oklahoma Ave., Thursday, March 1, 2:30-5:30 p.m. Coloring sheets, art supplies and hot tea will be provided.

Spring Used Book Sale

Used book sale featuring books, cookbooks, sheet music, comics, magazines, audio books and maps at the Central Library, 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Saturday, March 3, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Admission is free. Anodyne Coffee and other refreshments available for purchase in the R Café. Friends members may enter sales 30 minutes before the public with current membership card. Please use the Eighth St. entrance and present your card. All proceeds from the sale benefit the Milwaukee Public Library.

Citizenship Classes

Free citizenship classes presented by Voces de la Frontera at the Mitchell Street Branch, 906 W. Historic

Mitchell St., Saturday, March 3, 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Registration required. To be added to the wait list call Voces de la Frontera: 414-643-1620. Also Mar. 10, 17, 24.

Get Crafty at King

Hang out with other crafty people and join in a craft project for adults, families, and teens at the M.L. King Branch, 310 W. Locust St., Saturday, March 3, 1-3 p.m. It may include beads, paper folding or paint – each time there will be a different craft to make and take home. Supplies and instructions will be provided.

FOR FAMILIES

Play and Learn: Veterinarian

Imaginative play for families with young children at the Zablocki Branch, 3501 W. Oklahoma Ave., Wednesday, February 28, 6-7 p.m. Pretend to be a veterinarian by checking temperatures, updating shots and performing treatment for our animal friends.

Play and Learn: Down on the Farm

PRESENTED IN SPANISH. Imaginative play for families with young children at the Mitchell Street Branch, 906 W. Historic Mitchell St., Friday, March 2, 10:30-11:30 a.m. We’ll pretend to plant, care for, and harvest our produce, then sell our wares to our customers.

Pajama Story Time

Families with young children are invited to have fun sharing stories, songs and rhymes designed to develop early literacy skills and encourage a love of reading at the East Branch, 2320 N. Cramer St., Monday, February 26, 6:30-7 p.m. Come dressed in your coziest PJs and bring a stuffed animal friend.

Playgroup With Stories

A 20-minute story time for children and their parents or guardian is followed by open play time with a variety of age-appropriate, educational toys.

Capitol Branch, 3969 N. 74th St., Thursday, March 1, 10:30-11:30 a.m. For children ages 2 and under with a parent or guardian. Also Mar. 8, 15, 22, 29.

Central Library, 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Wednesday, February 28, 9:30-11 a.m. For children ages 2 and

under with a parent or guardian. Also Mar. 7, 14, 21, 28.

East Branch, 2320 N. Cramer St. Thursday, March 1, 10-11:30 a.m. For children ages 2 and under with a

parent or guardian. Also Mar. 8, 15, 22, 29.

Mitchell Street Branch, 906 W. Historic Mitchell St., Thursday, March 1, 10:30-11:30 a.m. For children

ages 1-4 with a parent or guardian. Also Mar. 8, 15, 22, 29.

Tippecanoe Branch, 3912 S. Howell Ave., Thursday, March 1, 10:30-11:30 a.m. For children ages 1 to 4

with a parent or guardian. Also Mar. 8, 15, 22, 29.

Villard Square Branch, 5190 N. 35th St., Thursday, March 1, 10:30-11:30 a.m. For children ages 1 to 4

with a parent or guardian. Also Mar. 8, 15, 22, 29.

Zablocki Branch, 3501 W. Oklahoma Ave., Thursday, March 1, 10:30-11:30 a.m. For children ages 1 to 4

with a parent or guardian. Also Mar. 8, 15, 22, 29.

FOR CHILDREN

Paws to Read

Read out loud to a cuddly canine! Say hello, give a pet, or read a selection of good books to furry friends

provided by The Alliance of Therapy Dogs. Great for reluctant readers.

Atkinson Branch, 1960 W. Atkinson Ave., Monday, February 26, 5:30-6:30 p.m.

Tippecanoe Branch, 3912 S. Howell Ave., Saturday, March 3, 1-2 p.m.

Build with LEGO Bricks

Get the creativity flowing using LEGO bricks. Join others and see what you can create together at the Zablocki Branch, 3501 W. Oklahoma Ave., Tuesday, February 27, 4-5 p.m. This activity helps to develop 21st century skills such as problem-solving and collaboration.

After School Tech Time

Make it, break it, tinker with it, and take it! Explore S.T.E.A.M. concepts with fun, hands-on projects at the East Branch, 2320 N. Cramer St., Thursday, March 1, 3:30-4:30 p.m.

Art Workshops: Artists Working in Education (A.W.E.)

A drop-in program designed for children in grades K5-5. Each visit includes a story and discussion of a book or illustrator. Participants then work on imaginative art activities relevant to the book or artist theme for the day.

Bay View Branch, 2566 S. Kinnickinnic Ave., Thursday, March 1, 4-5:30 p.m. Also Mar. 8, 22.

Washington Park Branch, 2121 N. Sherman Blvd., Tuesday, February 27, 4:30-6 p.m. Also Mar. 6, 20.

Zablocki Branch, 3501 W. Oklahoma Ave., Thursday, March 3, 2:30-4 p.m.

Preschool Story Time

Preschoolers are invited for fun stories, songs, and finger plays designed to help them develop important

literacy skills needed prior to learning how to read. Child care centers are welcome.

Atkinson Branch, 1960 W. Atkinson Ave., Thursday, March 1, 10:30-11:15 a.m. Also Mar. 8, 15, 22, 29.

Bay View Branch, 2566 S. Kinnickinnic Ave., Thursday, March 1, 10:30-11:15 a.m. Also Mar. 8, 15, 22, 29.

Capitol Branch, 3969 N. 74th St., Thursday, March 1, 10-10:30 a.m. Also Mar. 8, 15, 22, 29.

Center Street, 2727 W. Fond du Lac Ave., Monday, February 26, 4-4:45 p.m. Also Mar. 5, 12, 19, 26.

Central Library, 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Tuesday, February 27, 10:30-11:15 a.m. Also Mar. 6, 13, 20, 27.

Martin Luther King Branch, 310 W. Locust St., Thursday, March 1, 10-10:30 a.m. Also Mar. 8, 15, 22, 29.

Washington Park Branch, 2121 N. Sherman Blvd., Thursday, March 1, 10:30-11:15 a.m. Also Mar. 8, 15, 22, 29.

