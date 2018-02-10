UW-Milwaukee Student Shares Success as Jewelry Consultant

By Danielle Miller

Shamiah Tanner, a 21-year-old Milwaukee native, started her own business with the help of Paparazzi Accessories after her peer mentor at UWM turned her onto the idea.

Tanner’s business, Diverse Elegance, which officially started Nov. 13 of last year, said that her work within the company taught her the power of social media and helped her experiment with style.

“I usually wear simple gold or silver necklaces,” Tanner said, holding up a statement necklace of small cords of purple string wrapped into a tight cord with matching earrings. The pieces had cost $5 and Tanner only pays for the membership, which is a starting price of $99.

“I’m trying to get other people involved, women and men,” Tanner said about the team building aspect of her business. “It’s different than just having a job, especially as a college student.”

Tanner said her team consists of her mother and her boyfriend, and this experience has strengthened the bond between her and her mother.

“I see people excited to do something,” Tanner said, “to do something that’s exciting and it’s making you good income, and it’s making you happy. It strengthens the bonds in families and in communities.”

These advantages helped Tanner realize an affinity for business, saying that she plans to work up the ranks within the parent company: Paparazzi Accessories, and owning her own business.

Tanner says Paparazzi Accessories gives you a head start, and they send you a starter kit of jewelry to sell, while helping your customize your brand.

Tanner said Facebook Live is a popular way to expose and sell pieces. Tanner’s website, https://paparazziaccessories.com/115392/ features limited-time pieces and allows her to branch out as her own entity.

Paparazzi Accessories company’s mission is to make quality jewelry more accessible and affordable to women across the nation, and allow them to play with their style without spending too much, according to their website.

Paparazzi was started by sisters who made and sold headbands in market areas, growing to create and sell jewelry, only to continue to expand by hiring consultants that exclusively sell their accessories.

“The opportunity presented itself,” Tanner said about starting her own business, and she also what she does because she makes people happy.

Tanner and her jewelry booth will be at Up Health and Lifestyle Expo on Feb. 10, which is presented by Roger Behavioral Health at the Wisconsin Exposition Center.