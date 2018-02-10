Milwaukee Public Library Calendar of Events February 18-24

Tour Historic Central Library

Tour the Central Library, 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., with the Friends. Free tours begin at 11 a.m. each Saturday afternoon in the rotunda. Tour goers receive a coupon for a free book at the end of the tour in the Bookseller Store and Café. To arrange for a special tour call (414) 286-TOUR.

ON EXHIBIT

Feb 5-24: Central Library, Mozart’s Grove

ARTREACH: Preventing Human Trafficking

ARTREACH is a Human Trafficking Awareness and Prevention program focused on educating youth about sex trafficking. The artwork being exhibited at Central Library, 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., has been created by middle and high school students and portrays the dangerous trafficking world. Sponsored by Neu-Life Community Development and the Zonta Club of Milwaukee, and the Milwaukee Public Library.

EVENTS

Milwaukee 53206 Film Screening

Join us in this opportunity to view and discuss the film documentary Milwaukee 53206 at the Central Library, 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Monday, February 19, 6-7:30 p.m. In the 53206 zip code in Milwaukee, 62% of adult men have spent time in jail or prison – the highest percentage of incarceration for a zip code in the United States. Milwaukee 53206 documents the story of three families caught in this destructive cycle of incarceration. Seating is limited; please register online at www.mpl.org or call 414.286.3011.

Treasures of the Great Lakes Marine Collection

Learn about a different aspect of the Milwaukee Public Library’s Great Lakes Marine Collection at the Central Library, 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Tuesday, February 20, 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Of special interest to divers and genealogists, the program is free and open to anyone interested in learning more about Great Lakes history.

Tai Chi/Qigong with Angela Laughingheart

Try the soft-moving sequences of Tai Chi and Qigong for an immune system-boosting experience at the East Branch, 2320 N. Cramer St., Wednesday, February 21, 5-7 p.m. Wear comfortable clothing and bring a mat if you have one.

Fiber Arts Group

Gather to knit or crochet with help from a volunteer at the Martin Luther King Branch, 310 W. Locust St., Thursday, February 22, 12-3 p.m. Great for beginners who want to learn a new skill and for those with experience who want to meet other fiber arts enthusiasts.

Knitting at the Library

Join this bilingual Spanish/English knitting circle dedicated to expanding skills through the participation of knitters of all experience levels at the Zablocki Branch, 3501 W. Oklahoma Ave., Friday, February 23, 4:30-6 p.m. Bring any knitting project for conversation and camaraderie among knitters. Tap into knitting resources the library has to offer.

BOOK DISCUSSIONS

East Branch Book Club

Join the discussion of The Art Forger by B.A. Shapiro at the East Branch, 2320 N. Cramer St., Tuesday,

February 20, 7-8 p.m.

Bay View Book Club for Adults

Join the discussion of The Underground Railroad by Colson Whitehead at the Bay View Branch, 2566 S.

Kinnickinnic Ave., Wednesday, February 21, 6:30-7:30 p.m.

History Buff Book Club

Join the discussion of The Boys in the Boat: Nine Americans and their Epic Quest for Gold at the 1936 Berlin Olympics by Daniel James at the Tippecanoe Branch, 3912 S. Howell Ave., Thursday, February 22, 5-6 p.m.

FOR TEENS

Resume Writing

Teens get yourself ready for summer jobs by typing up or revising your resume. Stop by for helpful tips, access to a computer, and help from a librarian at the Zablocki Branch, 3501 W. Oklahoma Ave., Monday, February 19, 3-4:30 p.m. Get tips on how to have a successful job interview. *Also Tuesday, March 13 from 4-5:30 p.m.

Chocolate Olympics

Join us for an evening of fun and chocolate and celebrate The PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympics at the

Villard Square Branch, 5190 N. 35th St., Thursday, February 22, 4-5:30 p.m. Who can sort M&Ms the fastest? How tall can you build an Oreo Tower? Can you push a Whopper across the floor with your nose faster than anyone else? Join us to find out. For teens ages 13-18.

FOR FAMILIES

Black History Month Read-In

Ald. Milele A. Coggs invites families to listen to heartfelt stories at the M.L. King Branch, 310 W. Locust St., Wednesday, February 21, 5:30-7 p.m. Craft and light refreshments included.

Black History Month Book Jacket Bingo

Test your knowledge of African American children’s literature and win prizes with this fun game of Bingo.

Center Street Branch, 2727 W. Fond du Lac Ave., Tuesday, February 20, 5-6 p.m.

Central Library, 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Wednesday, February 21, 3:30-4:30 p.m.

Snap Circuits for the Whole Family

Learn about electronics and play with snap circuits at the Mitchell Street Branch, 906 W. Historic Mitchell St., Tuesday, February 20, 6-7 p.m. Create circuitry to power a fan or a speaker.

Play and Learn: Flower Shop

PRESENTED IN SPANISH. Imaginative play for families with young children at the Zablocki Branch, 3501 W. Oklahoma Ave., Wednesday, February 21, 6-7 p.m. Practice helping out at the florist’s shop by arranging flowers, running the cash register and writing up orders.

Movie Matinees

Enjoy popcorn and drinks while enjoying family movie favorites at the Tippecanoe Branch, 3912 S. Howell Ave., Saturday, February 24, 2-4 p.m. Sponsored by a grant from the Dutton Foundation.

Pajama Story Time

Families with young children are invited to have fun sharing stories, songs and rhymes designed to develop early literacy skills and encourage a love of reading at the East Branch, 2320 N. Cramer St., Monday, February 19, 6:30-7 p.m. Come dressed in your coziest PJs and bring a stuffed animal friend. Also Feb. 26.

Playgroup With Stories

A 20-minute story time for children and their parents or guardian is followed by open play time with a variety of age-appropriate, educational toys.

Capitol Branch, 3969 N. 74th St., Thursday, February 22, 10:30-11:30 a.m. For children ages 2 and under with a parent or guardian.

Central Library, 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Wednesday, February 21, 9:30-11 a.m. For children ages 2 and

under with a parent or guardian. Also Feb. 28.

East Branch, 2320 N. Cramer St. Thursday, February 22, 10-11:30 a.m. For children ages 2 and under with a parent or guardian.

Mitchell Street Branch, 906 W. Historic Mitchell St., Thursday, February 22, 10:30-11:30 a.m. For children ages 1-4 with a parent or guardian.

Tippecanoe Branch, 3912 S. Howell Ave., Thursday, February 22, 10:30-11:30 a.m. For children ages 1 to 4 with a parent or guardian.

Villard Square Branch, 5190 N. 35th St., Thursday, February 22, 10:30-11:30 a.m. For children ages 1 to 4 with a parent or guardian.

Zablocki Branch, 3501 W. Oklahoma Ave., Thursday, February 22, 10:30-11:30 a.m. For children ages 1 to 4 with a parent or guardian.

FOR CHILDREN

Wii U Wednesdays

Have fun after school with the Wii U, board games, and snacks at the Tippecanoe Branch, 3912 S. Howell Ave., Wednesday, February 21, 3:30-5 p.m.

Art Workshops: Artists Working in Education (A.W.E.)

A drop-in program designed for children in grades K5-5. Each visit includes a story and discussion of a book or illustrator. Participants then work on imaginative art activities relevant to the book or artist theme for the day.

Bay View Branch, 2566 S. Kinnickinnic Ave., Thursday, February 22, 4-5:30 p.m. Also Mar. 1, 8, 22.

Washington Park Branch, 2121 N. Sherman Blvd., Tuesday, February 20, 4:30-6 p.m. Also Feb. 27, Mar. 6, 20.

Saturdays at Central

Dinosaur Dig at Central Library, 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Saturday, February 24, 10:30-11:15 a.m. Imaginative play for families with young children. Learn about dinosaurs and paleontologists through stories and play.

Saturday Afternoons at Central for ‘Tweens

Milwaukee Public Museum’s Mummies Mania at Central Library, 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Saturday, February 24, 2-3 p.m. Explore the mysteries of mummies as we learn how and why Ancient Egyptians mummified their dead. Participants will get a chance to help in the mummification process of a life-sized model.

Preschool Story Time

Preschoolers are invited for fun stories, songs, and finger plays designed to help them develop important

literacy skills needed prior to learning how to read. Child care centers are welcome.

Atkinson Branch, 1960 W. Atkinson Ave., Thursday, February 22, 10:30-11:15 a.m.

Bay View Branch, 2566 S. Kinnickinnic Ave., Thursday, February 22, 10:30-11:15 a.m.

Capitol Branch, 3969 N. 74th St., Thursday, February 22, 10-10:30 a.m.

Center Street, 2727 W. Fond du Lac Ave., Monday, February 19, 4-4:45 p.m. Also Feb. 26.

Central Library, 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Tuesday, February 20, 10:30-11:15 a.m. Also Feb. 27.

Martin Luther King Branch, 310 W. Locust St., Thursday, February 22, 10-10:30 a.m.

Washington Park Branch, 2121 N. Sherman Blvd., Thursday, February 22, 10:30-11:15 a.m.

