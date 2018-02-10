Center for Self-Sufficiency Hosts State Announcement for Over $1.5 Million in Training Grants

MILWAUKEE – More than 50 members of community and state government and community organizations gathered at the Center for Self-Sufficiency Wednesday morning to hear Lt. Governor Rebecca Kleefisch and Department of Workforce Development (DWD) Secretary Ray Allen announce $1.5 million in grants to train up to 227 people in Advanced Manufacturing and Information Technology areas.

“Thanks to Governor Walker, Wisconsin is more focused than ever on ways we can develop the talent needed to keep Wisconsin employers competitive in the US and the global economy,” said Lt. Governor Kleefisch. “DWD’s new Short-Term Training program is another valuable strategy to help hundreds of Wisconsin workers, including those facing a variety of barriers, develop the skills for and access good-paying Advanced Manufacturing and Information Technology jobs.”

The five grant-funded Short-Term Training projects will provide job skills training in Wisconsin’s growing advanced manufacturing and information technology industries to help individuals with employment barriers qualify for or obtain employment, including ex-offenders, incarcerated individuals, long-term public assistance recipients, people with disabilities, veterans and young adults ages 18-24.

State Rep. Jason Fields, who co-chairs the Task Force on Minority Unemployment with Lt. Governor Kleefisch and took part in the announcement, said: “Thanks to the Department of Workforce Development, individuals with employment barriers will now have additional opportunities to access specialized training and supportive services needed to obtain great jobs in our region’s growing Advanced Manufacturing and Information Technology industries,” Fields said. “These grants provide a necessary and valuable service, helping fill job openings and change lives.”

Carl Wesley CFSS President and CEO, said the grant award will help further the Center’s important work to strengthen the community.

“We are very appreciative of the vision and commitment from Department of Workforce Development Secretary Allen and his staff, calling for innovative partnerships that allow us to address the workforce disparities present for many of our citizens returning from incarceration. It is projects like this that provide opportunities for the most abandoned individuals in our city and provide them access to the training and resources needed to gain livable wages and the hope and motivation to strive toward a good life.”

The five projects include:

• Center for Self Sufficiency, $272,385: The Center for Self Sufficiency will administer this project in partnership with the Milwaukee Area Technical College (MATC), 2 advanced manufacturing employers. The project will train 36 ex-offenders in areas critical to advanced manufacturing careers.

• MAXIMUS, $493,224: MAXIMUS will administer this project in partnership with CompTIA who will bring IT-Ready training to MKE. Two employers are committed to the project which will train 50 individuals including: veterans, people with disabilities, ex-offenders, and people on long-term public assistance.

• Racine County Human Services, $218,868: Racine County Human Services will administer the project in partnership with Gateway Technical College and three employers. The project will train 30 ex-offenders in areas critical to advanced manufacturing careers.

• Milwaukee Area Workforce Funding Alliance, $98,190: The Milwaukee Area Workforce Funding Alliance will administer the project called CyberSpring MKE in partnership with MATC and the Boys & Girls Club of Milwaukee. Fifteen (15) youth trainees will receive CompTIA training and three employers are attached to the project.

• Wisconsin Workforce Development Association, $417,333: The WWDA will partner with technical colleges statewide to serve the manufacturing sector through training programs. The project will train an estimated 96 individuals across the state and impact at least 4 employers.

Wisconsin has invested over $200 million over the past four years and $140 million in current biennial budget to support workforce development under Governor Walker’s vision and leadership. The source of the Short-Term Training Program grants is federal Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act funds.

“I am honored to join Lt. Governor Kleefisch today to announce these Short-Term Training program grants, which will help workers successfully transition into the workforce and ensure that no talent is left on the sidelines,” Secretary Allen said. “Efforts to provide these important individuals with the necessary job skills training is a critical step in helping our growing Advanced Manufacturing and Information Technology industries in Southeast Wisconsin and beyond fill current and future job openings.”

Also Wednesday, Lt. Governor Kleefisch and Secretary Allen highlighted a recently contracted Wisconsin Fast Forward grant award to the Wisconsin Regional Training Partnership totaling more than $80,000 to train up to 25 individuals for entry level construction industry jobs in partnership with the Operating Engineers – Local 139.