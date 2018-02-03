Milwaukee Public Library Calendar of Events February 11-17

Tour Historic Central Library

Tour the Central Library, 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., with the Friends. Free tours begin at 11 a.m. each Saturday afternoon in the rotunda. Tour goers receive a coupon for a free book at the end of the tour in the Bookseller Store and Café. To arrange for a special tour call (414) 286-TOUR.

ON EXHIBIT

Feb 5-24: Central Library, Mozart’s Grove

ARTREACH: Preventing Human Trafficking

ARTREACH is a Human Trafficking Awareness and Prevention program focused on educating youth about sex trafficking. The artwork being exhibited at Central Library, 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., has been created by middle and high school students and portrays the dangerous trafficking world. Sponsored by Neu-Life Community Development and the Zonta Club of Milwaukee, and the Milwaukee Public Library.

EVENTS

Celebrate Black History Month: A History of Jazz in America

Celebrate at the Center Street Branch, 2727 W. Fond du Lac Ave., Tuesday, February 13, 4:30-5:30 p.m. with jazz enthusiast Carol V. Johnson and the music of jazz greats like Miles Davis and Charlie Parker and great singers such as Ella Fitzgerald and Billie Holiday. See classic vinyl jazz albums, listen to live music and enjoy light refreshments.

Celebrate Black History Month: Justice for All Book Club

March trilogy by John Lewis and Andrew Aydin, art by Nate Powell at the Washington Park Branch, 2121 N. Sherman Blvd., Tuesday, February 13, 6:30-7:30 p.m. This graphic memoir trilogy, written by civil rights icon Congressman John Lewis, is a vivid firsthand account of Lewis’ lifelong struggle for civil and human rights, meditating in the modern age on the distance traveled since the days of Jim Crow and segregation.

Prevent Stress From Affecting Your Health, Life and Productivity

Is your life plagued by stress, anxiety, and overwhelming sadness? Stress is now the #1 health hazard in the U.S. Learn how stress affects you physiologically, physically, emotionally, and behaviorally at the Central Library, 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Monday, February 12, 6-7:30 p.m. Receive simple, yet powerful techniques to quickly ease your mental and emotional distress in no more than 30-60 seconds. Dr. Tony Piparo is an internationally bestselling author, speaker, coach and award-winning researcher.

Green Home Series: Helping an Animal in Need

A representative from the Milwaukee Area Domestic Animal Control Commission will explain the overpopulation domestic animal problem in Milwaukee and how you can help, including adopting a shelter animal instead of buying one from a pet store at the Tippecanoe Branch, 3912 S. Howell Ave., Monday, February 12, 6-7 p.m.

Creative Writing Group

Want to write more, but need inspiration, time, a reason, or support from others who understand the struggle to fill the blank page? Join librarian Ruth Gaba for this creative writing gathering at the M.L. King Branch, 310 W. Locust St., Tuesday, February 13, 4:30-6 p.m. The hands-on workshop will provide prompts and encouragement for putting pen to paper or fingers to keyboard. Ruth Gaba is a 12 time NaNoWriMo (National Novel Writing Month) winner and experienced creative writing teacher.

Galentine’s Day Book Buffet

Treat yourselves Galentines, it’s the best day of the year! Bring your BFF and celebrate the ladies of literature at the East Branch, 2320 N. Cramer St., Tuesday, February 13, 6-7 p.m. Enjoy a fizzy sip and a waffle while sampling a delightful menu of books handpicked by librarians.

Kindness Rocks

Express yourself and make a difference! Decorate a rock with a design, quote or simple message to make someone’s day during Random Acts of Kindness Week at the Tippecanoe Branch, 3912 S. Howell Ave., Wednesday, February 14, 3:30-5 p.m. Rocks, markers, and paints will be provided.

Researching Your Family Tree

Start investigating your family history at the Central Library, 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Thursday, February 15, 12-1 p.m. in the second floor Kirkelas Room. A Humanities librarian will offer a brief introduction to library resources available for beginning genealogists.

Fiber Arts Group

Gather to knit or crochet with help from a volunteer at the Martin Luther King Branch, 310 W. Locust St., Thursday, February 15, 12-3 p.m. Great for beginners who want to learn a new skill and for those with experience who want to meet other fiber arts enthusiasts. Also Feb. 22.

Get Crafty at King

Hang out with other crafty people and join in a craft project for adults, families, and teens at the M.L. King Branch, 310 W. Locust St., Saturday, February 17, 1-3 p.m. It may include beads, paper folding or paint – each time there will be a different craft to make and take home. Supplies and instructions will be provided.

BOOK DISCUSSION

Novel Ideas Book Club

Join the discussion at the Zablocki Branch, 3501 W. Oklahoma Ave., Monday, February 12, 6-7 p.m. Bring your favorite book to share.

FOR TEENS

Indoor Olympics

Celebrate the upcoming Winter Olympics by competing in the Indoor Olympics at the Center Street Branch, 2727 W. Fond du Lac Ave., Monday, February 12, 4:30-5:30 p.m. Join us for a marshmallow race, bubble blowing contest, and discus throwing contest to show off your skills. For teens ages 13-18.

Book Tasting at the Mitchell Street Branch

Come to the Valentine’s Day Edition of Book Tasting for popular and current teen romances at the Mitchell Street Branch, 906 W. Historic Mitchell St., Wednesday, February 14, 6-7 p.m.

Kindness Rocks

Express yourself and make a difference! Decorate a rock that will motivate, inspire, or just make someone smile at the:

Tippecanoe Branch, 3912 S. Howell Ave., Wednesday, February 14, 3:30-5 p.m.

Villard Square Branch, 5190 N. 35th St., Friday, February 16, 2-3 p.m.

Teen Movie Day: Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017)

Peter Parker, high schooler by day and Spider-Man by night, attempts to prove he’s ready to be a true super hero. Rated PG-13, for ages 13-18. Snacks and activities will be provided at the Capitol Branch, 3969 N. 74th St., Saturday, February 17, 2-4:30 p.m.

FOR FAMILIES

Valentine’s Day Story Time

Hear stories, sing songs, and learn new fingerplays related to Valentine’s Day. Bring your favorite stuffed animal. Children are invited to wear their pajamas so they are ready to be tucked into bed when they get home.

Atkinson Branch, 1960 W. Atkinson Ave., Monday, February 12, 6-7 p.m.

Zablocki Branch, 3501 W. Oklahoma Ave., Tuesday, February 13, 6-7 p.m.

After School Valentine’s Crafternoon

Create a special Valentine’s Day card for another cupid-inspired craft. Learn about St. Valentine and the history of Valentine’s Day.

Bay View Branch, 2566 S. Kinnickinnic Ave., Tuesday, February 13, 4-5 p.m.

Capitol Branch, 3969 N. 74th St., Tuesday, February 13, 4-5 p.m.

Center Street Branch, 2727 W. Fond du Lac Ave., Wednesday, February 14, 3-4 p.m.

Mind, Body and Soul Line Dancers

Mind, Body and Soul Dancers provide step-by-step instructions to Urban Line Dances like The Wobble, Cha Cha Slide, and Cupid Shuffle at the Villard Square Branch, 5190 N. 35th St., Monday, February 12, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Bring the family to get fit and have fun!

Pajama Story Time

Families with young children are invited to have fun sharing stories, songs and rhymes designed to develop early literacy skills and encourage a love of reading at the East Branch, 2320 N. Cramer St., Monday, February 12, 6:30-7 p.m. Come dressed in your coziest PJs and bring a stuffed animal friend. Also Feb. 19, 26.

Playgroup With Stories

A 20-minute story time for children and their parents or guardian is followed by open play time with a variety of age-appropriate, educational toys.

Capitol Branch, 3969 N. 74th St., Thursday, February 15, 10:30-11:30 a.m. For children ages 2 and under with a parent or guardian. Also Feb. 22.

Central Library, 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Wednesday, February 14, 9:30-11 a.m. For children ages 2 and

under with a parent or guardian. Also Feb. 21, 28.

East Branch, 2320 N. Cramer St. Thursday, February 15, 10-11:30 a.m. For children ages 2 and under with a parent or guardian. Also Feb. 22.

Mitchell Street Branch, 906 W. Historic Mitchell St., Thursday, February 15, 10:30-11:30 a.m. For children ages 1-4 with a parent or guardian. Also Feb. 22.

Tippecanoe Branch, 3912 S. Howell Ave., Thursday, February 15, 10:30-11:30 a.m. For children ages 1 to 4 with a parent or guardian. Also Feb. 22.

Villard Square Branch, 5190 N. 35th St., Thursday, February 15, 10:30-11:30 a.m. For children ages 1 to 4 with a parent or guardian. Also Feb. 22.

Zablocki Branch, 3501 W. Oklahoma Ave., Thursday, February 15, 10:30-11:30 a.m. For children ages 1 to 4 with a parent or guardian. Also Feb. 22.

FOR CHILDREN

Dream Keepers Writing Circle

Calling all young writers (ages 9-13)! Use this opportunity to work on your writing project and share it with other young writers at the Mitchell Street Branch, 906 W. Historic Mitchell St., Monday, February 12, 4:30-6 p.m. Students will spend the first part of the session writing, with writing prompts and encouragement from author and writing coach Rochelle Melander. During the second half of the session, students will share these stories with each other, learning how to listen for key story elements and give helpful feedback. Also Feb. 26.

After School Science Fun

Make homemade Bath Fizzies in our new makerspace, Studio M at the Mitchell Street Branch, 906 W. Historic Mitchell St., Tuesday, February 13, 5-6 p.m. Create fragrant and moisturizing Fizzies to make your bath extra fun and relaxing, or give them to someone special as a gift.

Build with LEGO Bricks

Get the creativity flowing using LEGO bricks. Join others and see what you can create together. This

activity helps to develop 21st century skills such as problem-solving and collaboration.

Bay View Branch, 2566 S. Kinnickinnic Ave., Monday, February 12, 4-5 p.m.

Central Library, 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Wednesday, February 14, 3:30-4:30 p.m.

Villard Square Branch, 5190 N. 35th St., Thursday, February 15, 4-5 p.m.

Saturdays at Central

Elephant and Piggie at Central Library, 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Saturday, February 17, 10:30-11:15 a.m. Join us as we read our favorite Elephant and Piggie stories and participate in a variety of games, activities and crafts based on our favorite animal duo!

Saturday Afternoons at Central for ‘Tweens

Milwaukee Public Museum’s Dinosaur Hunt at Central Library, 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Saturday, February 17, 2-3 p.m. Join us on a trip back in time to the Mesozoic Era, where we’ll learn all about dinosaurs and the scientists who study them! Participants will have an opportunity to handle real dinosaur fossils and explore what’s inside a paleontologist’s toolkit.

Preschool Story Time

Preschoolers are invited for fun stories, songs, and finger plays designed to help them develop important

literacy skills needed prior to learning how to read. Child care centers are welcome.

Atkinson Branch, 1960 W. Atkinson Ave., Thursday, February 15, 10:30-11:15 a.m. Also Feb. 22.

Bay View Branch, 2566 S. Kinnickinnic Ave., Thursday, February 15, 10:30-11:15 a.m. Also Feb. 22.

Capitol Branch, 3969 N. 74th St., Thursday, February 15, 10-10:30 a.m. Also Feb. 22.

Center Street, 2727 W. Fond du Lac Ave., Monday, February 12, 4-4:45 p.m. Also Feb. 19, 26.

Central Library, 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Tuesday, February 13, 10:30-11:15 a.m. Also Feb. 20, 27.

Martin Luther King Branch, 310 W. Locust St., Thursday, February 15, 10-10:30 a.m. Also Feb. 22.

Washington Park Branch, 2121 N. Sherman Blvd., Thursday, February 15, 10:30-11:15 a.m. Also Feb. 22.

BOOKSELLER and COFFEE SHOP

Visit the Bookseller, the library’s used book store, located at Central Library, 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., and

R Café, the library’s coffee shop. Call 286.2142 for hours of service.