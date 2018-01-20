Milwaukee Public Library Calendar of Events January 28-February 3

Tour Historic Central Library

Tour the Central Library, 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., with the Friends. Free tours begin at 11 a.m. each Saturday afternoon in the rotunda. Tour goers receive a coupon for a free book at the end of the tour in the Bookseller Store and Café. To arrange for a special tour call (414) 286-TOUR.

EVENTS

Medicare Options for Seniors

American Republic Insurance Services will provide a free seminar on Medicare, what it is, what it covers, alternative types of coverage, and how to protect your savings from out-of-pocket Medicare expenses at the Washington Park Branch, 2121 N. Sherman Blvd., Monday, January 29, 1:30-3:30 p.m.

Positive Parenting: Drop-in Parent Coaching Sessions

If you have a child/children ages 2-12 and are looking for support on a specific issue or parenting challenge, attend a Positive Parenting Program (Triple P) coaching session at the Washington Park Branch, 2121 N. Sherman Blvd., Wednesday, January 31, 3-6 p.m. You and your coach will develop an individualized parenting plan that includes practical strategies to help you and your family succeed. To secure your time call ahead: Parent Helpline, 414/671-0566. Walk-ins welcome. Presented by The Parenting Network.

Tai Chi/Qigong with Angela Laughingheart

Try the soft-moving sequences of Tai Chi and Qigong for an immune system-boosting experience at the East Branch, 2320 N. Cramer St., Wednesday, January 31, 5-7 p.m. Wear comfortable clothing and bring a mat if you have one.

Fiber Arts Group

Gather to knit or crochet with help from a volunteer at the Martin Luther King Branch, 310 W. Locust St., Thursday, February 1, 12-3 p.m. Great for beginners who want to learn a new skill and for those with

experience who want to meet other fiber arts enthusiasts. Also Feb. 8, 15, 22.

Color Your Way to Calm

Color your way to calm at a drop-in coloring club for adults at the Zablocki Branch, 3501 W. Oklahoma Ave., Thursday, February 1, 2:30-5:30 p.m. Coloring sheets, art supplies and hot tea will be provided.

Happy Hearts Cookie Decorating

Decorate a cookie to celebrate Valentine’s Day at the Villard Square Branch, 5190 N. 35th St., Thursday,

February 1, 4-5 p.m. Share your cookie with a friend or loved one, or just eat it yourself. Cookie decorating for children and teens; all supplies will be provided.

Get Crafty at King

Hang out with other crafty people and join in a craft project for adults, families, and teens at the Martin Luther King Branch, 310 W. Locust St., Saturday, February 3, 1-3 p.m. It may include beads, paper folding or paint – each time there will be a different craft to make and take home. Supplies and instructions will be provided.

FOR TEENS

Project Fashion: Unconventional Challenge

Create a crazy, one-of-a-kind outfit using unusual materials at the Tippecanoe Branch, 3912 S. Howell Ave., Tuesday, January 30, 4-5:30 p.m. Whether it’s duct tape or rubber ducks, you’ll have to make it work! For teens ages 13-18.

Melted Crayon Art

Melt crayons to make a colorful canvas at the Villard Square Branch, 5190 N. 35th St., Tuesday, January 30, 4-5 p.m. This artistic adventure can be quite messy, but immensely fun! Dress accordingly, and bring your creativity. For teens ages 13-18.

FOR FAMILIES

Paws to Read

Read out loud to a cuddly canine! Say hello, give a pet, or read a selection of good books to furry friends

provided by The Alliance of Therapy Dogs. Great for reluctant readers.

Atkinson Branch, 1960 W. Atkinson Ave., Monday, January 29, 5-6 p.m.

Tippecanoe Branch, 3912 S. Howell Ave., Saturday, February 3, 1-2 p.m.

Pajama Story Time

Families with young children are invited to have fun sharing stories, songs and rhymes designed to develop early literacy skills and encourage a love of reading at the East Branch, 2320 N. Cramer St., Monday, January 29, 6:30-7 p.m. Come dressed in your coziest PJs and bring a stuffed animal friend.

Play and Learn: Veterinarian

PRESENTED IN SPANISH. Imaginative play for families with young children at the Mitchell Street Branch, 906 W. Historic Mitchell St., Friday, February 2, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Pretend to be a veterinarian by checking temperatures, updating shots and performing treatment for our animal friends.

Jim Thompson: Peanut of Blind Faith Farm

Hear the true story about peanut, a lamb born with a visual impairment at the Bay View Branch, 2566 S.

Kinnickinnic Ave., Saturday, February 3, 10:30-11:15 a.m.

Playgroup With Stories

A 20-minute story time for children and their parents or guardian is followed by open play time with a variety of age-appropriate, educational toys.

Capitol Branch, 3969 N. 74th St., Thursday, February 1, 10:30-11:30 a.m. For children ages 2 and under with a parent or guardian. Also Feb. 8, 15, 22.

Central Library, 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Wednesday, January 31, 9:30-11 a.m. For children ages 2 and under with a parent or guardian. Also Feb. 7, 14, 21, 28.

East Branch, 2320 N. Cramer St. Thursday, February 1, 10-11:30 a.m. For children ages 2 and under with a parent or guardian. Also Feb. 8, 15, 22.

Mitchell Street Branch, 906 W. Historic Mitchell St., Thursday, February 1, 10:30-11:30 a.m. For children ages 1-4 with a parent or guardian. Also Feb. 8, 15, 22.

Tippecanoe Branch, 3912 S. Howell Ave., Thursday, February 1, 10:30-11:30 a.m. For children ages 1 to 4 with a parent or guardian. Also Feb. 8, 15, 22.

Villard Square Branch, 51990 N. 35th St., Thursday, February 1, 10:30-11:30 a.m. For children ages 1 to 4 with a parent or guardian. Also Feb. 8, 15, 22.

Zablocki Branch, 3501 W. Oklahoma Ave., Thursday, February 1, 10:30-11:30 a.m. For children ages 1 to 4 with a parent or guardian. Also Feb. 8, 15, 22.

FOR CHILDREN

Storytelling and Book Creation with Milwaukee PBS

Discover your inner author and illustrator with Milwaukee PBS! Learn the basics of storytelling with hands-on activities and continue the fun with a craft to take home at the Mitchell Street Branch, 906 W. Historic Mitchell St., Tuesday, January 30, 4-5 p.m. Learn details on how to enter your original book in this year’s Milwaukee PBS KIDS Young Writers Contest.

Build with LEGO Bricks

Get the creativity flowing using LEGO bricks. Join others and see what you can create together at the Zablocki Branch, 3501 W. Oklahoma Ave., Tuesday, January 30, 4-5 p.m. This activity helps to develop 21st century skills such as problem-solving and collaboration.

After School Tech Time

Make it, break it, tinker with it, and take it! Explore S.T.E.A.M. concepts with fun, hands-on projects at the East Branch, 2320 N. Cramer St., Thursday, February 1, 3:30-4:30 p.m.

Saturdays at Central

Wisconsin Conservatory Music Appreciation at Central Library, 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Saturday, February 3, 10:30-11:15 a.m. Sing, listen and play rhythm instruments while moving to music.

Saturday Afternoons at Central for ‘Tweens

Wisconsin Conservatory of Music Suzuki Strings perform at Central Library, 814 W. Wisconsin Ave.,

Saturday, February 3, 2-3 p.m. Students from the Wisconsin Conservatory of Music Suzuki Strings program will perform at the library.

Preschool Story Time

Preschoolers are invited for fun stories, songs, and finger plays designed to help them develop important

literacy skills needed prior to learning how to read. Child care centers are welcome.

Atkinson Branch, 1960 W. Atkinson Ave., Thursday, February 1, 10:30-11:15 a.m. Also Feb. 8, 15, 22.

Bay View Branch, 2566 S. Kinnickinnic Ave., Thursday, February 1, 10:30-11:15 a.m. Also Feb. 8, 15, 22.

Capitol Branch, 3969 N. 74th St., Thursday, February 1, 10-10:30 a.m. Also Feb. 8, 15, 22.

Center Street, 2727 W. Fond du Lac Ave., Monday, January 29, 4-4:45 p.m. Also Feb. 5, 12, 19, 26.

Central Library, 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Tuesday, January 30, 10:30-11:15 a.m. Also Feb. 6, 13, 20, 27.

Martin Luther King Branch, 310 W. Locust St., Thursday, February 1, 10-10:30 a.m. Also Feb. 8, 15, 22.

Washington Park Branch, 2121 N. Sherman Blvd., Thursday, February 1, 10:30-11:15 a.m. Also Feb. 8, 15, 22.

Upon reasonable notice, efforts will be made to accommodate the needs of individuals with disabilities. For additional information or to request services contact the Library Director’s Office at (414) 286-3021, 286-2794 (FAX), or mail to Central Library, 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee, WI 53233 Attn: Accommodation Request.

BOOKSELLER and COFFEE SHOP

Visit the Bookseller, the library’s used book store, located at Central Library, 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., and

R Café, the library’s coffee shop. Call 286.2142 for hours of service.