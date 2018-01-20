Milwaukee Courier Weekly Newspaper

"THE NEWSPAPER YOU CAN TRUST SINCE 1964"

Milwaukee Bucks Hosted the World Champion Golden State Warriors

On Friday January 12, 2018 at the BMO, the Milwaukee Bucks hosted the world champion Golden State Warriors.  The Bucks got off to a good start but could not stop #35 Kevin Durant who finished with 26 points.  Giannis Antetokounmpo finished with 23 points with 3 lead changes and the game tied on 10 different occasions. Eric Bledsoe had 21 points and Malcolm Brogdon finished with 17 points.  The other two high point scores for the Warriors was Draymond Green with 21 and Klay Thompson with 12.  Final Warriors 108 Bucks 94. 

The Bucks in Washington DC  on Dr. Martin Luther King Holiday and defeated the Wizards 104 to 95 Giannis had 27 points and John Wall for the wizards also had 27 points.

Photos by Kim A. Robinson

