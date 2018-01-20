Alzheimer’s Association to Offer Program for Individuals with Early Stage Dementia and their Care Partners

Waukesha, WI – The Alzheimer’s Association will present a three-part program called “Living with Dementia – Early Stage,” tailored for individuals with early stage dementia and their care partners. The diagnosis of Alzheimer’s disease or a related form of dementia is life-changing and leads to many questions. What will this mean for me and my family? How do I plan for the future? Where can I get the help I need? Join us for this three-part program where you will hear from others who have been where you are. We will discuss what you need to know, what you need to plan, and what you can do as you navigate this chapter of your life.

The series will be offered on three consecutive Thursdays beginning on February 8 from

2:00 to 4:00 p.m. at the Aging and Disability Resource Center, 514 Riverview Avenue, in Waukesha. There is no charge to attend and the program is available to individuals with early-stage Alzheimer’s disease or related dementia and family caregivers. Registration is required. To register, please contact Jennifer Harders at 800-272-3900 or jharders@alz.org

The Alzheimer’s Association is the leading voluntary health organization in Alzheimer’s care, support and research whose mission is to eliminate Alzheimer’s disease through the advancement of research; to provide and enhance care and support for all affected; and to reduce the risk of dementia through the promotion of brain health. For more information about Alzheimer’s disease and local services visit www.alz.org/sewi or call the Alzheimer’s Association 24/7 Helpline at 800-272-3900.