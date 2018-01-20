Alzheimer’s Association to Offer Program for Family Caregivers

Program to offer tools and insight on Alzheimer’s and related dementia

Milwaukee, WI – The Alzheimer’s Association will offer a three-part workshop called “Understanding Dementia: An Education Program for Family Caregivers” on three consecutive Thursdays starting Thursday, February 15 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Froedtert Hospital, 9200 West Wisconsin Avenue, in Milwaukee.

This three-session workshop is designed for those with a family member or friend recently diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease or a related dementia. The program will include an overview of dementia, communication strategies, behavior changes, safety issues, community resources and personal care for the caregiver. There will also be an opportunity to exchange ideas and experiences with others who are coping with similar situations.

This program is being provided by the Alzheimer’s Association at no charge, and is open to family caregivers. Registration is required; to register, please contact Sue Moser at 414-805-9269 or suzanne.moser@froedtert.com

The Alzheimer’s Association is the leading voluntary health organization in Alzheimer care, support and research. Our mission is to eliminate Alzheimer’s disease through the advancement of research; to provide and enhance care and support for all affected; and to reduce the risk of dementia through the promotion of brain health. Our vision is a world without Alzheimer’s. For more information about Alzheimer’s disease and local services visit www.alz.org/sewi or call the Alzheimer’s Association 24/7 Helpline at 800-272-3900.