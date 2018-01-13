Milwaukee Public Library Calendar of Events January 21-27

Tour Historic Central Library

Tour the Central Library, 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., with the Friends. Free tours begin at 11 a.m. each Saturday afternoon in the rotunda. Tour goers receive a coupon for a free book at the end of the tour in the Bookseller Store and Café. To arrange for a special tour call (414) 286-TOUR.

EVENTS

Medicare Options for Seniors

American Republic Insurance Services will provide a free seminar on Medicare, what it is, what it covers,

alternative types of coverage, and how to protect your savings from out-of-pocket Medicare expenses at the Washington Park Branch, 2121 N. Sherman Blvd., Monday, January 22, 1:30-3:30 p.m. Also Jan. 29.

Basic Skills: Try Your Hand at Cards

Black History-themed cards, Uno, Go Fish, and Rhyming Word Bingo! These are just a few of the card games available to learn and enjoy with others at the Center Street Branch, 2727 W. Fond du Lac Ave., Tuesday, January 23, 12:30-1:30 p.m. This program is targeted towards adults with special needs or learning disabilities.

Foundations of Money Management

Keep it Safe. Are you financially prepared for the unexpected? Learn how the FDIC protects deposits, how to guard against identity theft, and plan for unanticipated death or disability at the East Branch, 2320 N. Cramer St., Tuesday, January 23, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Presented by PNC Bank.

Justice for All Book Club

Join the discussion of Evicted: Poverty and Profit in the American City by Matthew Desmond at the Central Library, 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Tuesday, January 23, 6-7 p.m. Eight Milwaukee families struggle to keep a roof over their heads. Evicted transforms our understanding of poverty and economic exploitation while providing fresh ideas for solving one of 21st-century America’s most devastating problems.

Book to Art Club

Engage with popular literature in a hands-on, imaginative way Tuesday, January 23, 6-7 p.m. at the East

Branch, 2320 N. Cramer St. Each month the Book to Art Club will read a selected novel then work on an art project inspired by the story. January: Everything I Never Told You by Celeste Ng. Space is limited, and preregistration is required. Please register online or by calling 414.286.3011.

Ask a Question, Save a Life: QPR Suicide Prevention Training

Learn to recognize the risk factors and warning signs associated with suicidal thoughts and how to offer hope and help with QPR (Question, Persuade, Refer) Gatekeeper Training at the Zablocki Branch, 3501 W. Oklahoma Ave., Tuesday, January 23, 6-7:30 p.m. Available to parents, friends, teachers, ministers, medical and mental health professionals – anyone who wants to know more about keeping the ones they care about from dying by suicide. QPR Training is led by a Certified QPR Gatekeeper Trainer. This training is not recommended for someone who has recently lost a loved one.

Positive Parenting: Drop-in Parent Coaching Sessions

If you have a child/children ages 2-12 and are looking for support on a specific issue or parenting challenge, attend a Positive Parenting Program (Triple P) coaching session at the Washington Park Branch, 2121 N. Sherman Blvd., Wednesday, January 24, 3-6 p.m. You and your coach will develop an individualized parenting plan that includes practical strategies to help you and your family succeed. To secure your time call ahead: Parent Helpline, 414/671-0566. Walk-ins welcome. Presented by The Parenting Network. Also Jan. 31.

Chess Club

Bring your chess set and love of strategy to a drop-in chess club at the East Branch, 2320 N. Cramer St.,

Wednesday, January 24, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Meet new chess enthusiasts while improving your strategy.

Patent Searching 101

Protect your product! Central Library Business Librarians will explain the seven-step strategy for conducting a patent search at the Central Library, 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Thursday, January 25, 12-1:30 p.m. in the second floor Krikelas Room. The Milwaukee Public Library is a Patent and Trademark Resource Center of the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.

Fiber Arts Group

Gather to knit or crochet with help from a volunteer at the M.L. King Branch, 310 W. Locust St., Thursday, January 25, 12-3 p.m. Great for beginners who want to learn a new skill and for those with experience who want to meet other fiber arts enthusiasts.

Knitting at the Library

A bilingual Spanish/English knitting circle dedicated to expanding skills through the participation of knitters of all experience levels at the Zablocki Branch, 3501 W. Oklahoma Ave., Friday, January 26, 4:30-6 p.m. Bring any knitting project for conversation and camaraderie among knitters. Tap into knitting resources the library has to offer.

Citizenship Classes

Free citizenship classes presented by Voces de la Frontera at the Mitchell Street Branch, 906 W. Historic

Mitchell St., Saturday, January 27, 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Registration required. To be added to the wait list call Voces de la Frontera: 414-643-1620.

BOOK DISCUSSION

History Buff Book Club

Join the discussion of The Latehomecomer: A Hmong Family Memoir by Kao Kalia Yang at the Tippecanoe Branch, 3912 S. Howell Ave., Thursday, January 25, 5-6 p.m.

FOR FAMILIES

Pajama Story Time

Families with young children are invited to have fun sharing stories, songs and rhymes designed to develop early literacy skills and encourage a love of reading at the East Branch, 2320 N. Cramer St., Monday, January 22, 6:30-7 p.m. Come dressed in your coziest PJs and bring a stuffed animal friend. Also Jan. 29.

Winter Story Time

Celebrate the season with winter-themed books and art at the Bay View Branch, 2566 S. Kinnickinnic Ave., Tuesday, January 23, 6-7 p.m.

Play and Learn: Pizza Parlor

Imaginative play for families with young children at the M.L. King Branch, 310 W. Locust St., Friday, January 26, 10-11 a.m. Grab your apron and get ready to work at the pretend pizza parlor.

Movie Matinees

Enjoy popcorn and drinks while enjoying family movie favorites at the Tippecanoe Branch, 3912 S. Howell Ave., Saturday, January 27, 2-4 p.m. Sponsored by a grant from the Dutton Foundation.

Playgroup With Stories

A 20-minute story time for children and their parents or guardian is followed by open play time with a variety of age-appropriate, educational toys.

Capitol Branch, 3969 N. 74th St., Thursday, January 25, 10:30-11:30 a.m. For children ages 2 and under with a parent or guardian.

Central Library, 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Wednesday, January 24, 9:30-11 a.m. For children ages 2 and under with a parent or guardian. Also Jan. 31.

East Branch, 2320 N. Cramer St. Thursday, January 25, 10-11:30 a.m. For children ages 2 and under with a parent or guardian.

Mitchell Street Branch, 906 W. Historic Mitchell St., Thursday, January 25, 10:30-11:30 a.m. For children ages 1-4 with a parent or guardian.

Tippecanoe Branch, 3912 S. Howell Ave., Thursday, January 25, 10:30-11:30 a.m. For children ages 1 to 4 with a parent or guardian.

Villard Square Branch, 51990 N. 35th St., Thursday, January 25, 10:30-11:30 a.m. For children ages 1 to 4 with a parent or guardian.

Zablocki Branch, 3501 W. Oklahoma Ave., Thursday, January 25, 10:30-11:30 a.m. For children ages 1 to 4 with a parent or guardian.

FOR CHILDREN

Build with LEGO Bricks

Get the creativity flowing using LEGO bricks at the Capitol Branch, 3969 N. 74th St., Tuesday, January 23, 4-5 p.m. Join others and see what you can create together. This activity helps to develop 21st century skills such as problem-solving and collaboration.

Wii U Wednesdays

Have fun after school with the Wii U, board games, and snacks at the Tippecanoe Branch, 3912 S. Howell Ave., Wednesday, January 24, 3:30-5 p.m.

Storytelling and Book Creation with Milwaukee PBS

Discover your inner author and illustrator with Milwaukee PBS! Learn the basics of storytelling with hands-on activities and continue the fun with a craft to take home. Learn details on how to enter your original book in this year’s Milwaukee PBS KIDS Young Writers Contest.

M.L. King Branch, 310 W. Locust St., Wednesday, January 24, 5:30-6:30 p.m.

Zablocki Branch, 3501 W. Oklahoma Ave., Saturday, January 27, 1-2 p.m.

Saturdays at Central

Milwaukee Youth Theater presents Jungle Book at Central Library, 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Saturday, January 27, 10:30-11:15 a.m. Join the cast of Milwaukee Youth Theater’s Jungle Book for a free preview performance. Meet Mowgli and all of his animal friends. Join us at Lincoln Center of the Arts on Friday, February 9th for the full-length performance.

Saturday Afternoons at Central for ‘Tweens

Chess Club at Central Library, 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Saturday, January 27, 2-3:30 p.m. Open play chess for all levels.

Preschool Story Time

Preschoolers are invited for fun stories, songs, and finger plays designed to help them develop important

literacy skills needed prior to learning how to read. Child care centers are welcome.

Atkinson Branch, 1960 W. Atkinson Ave., Thursday, January 25, 10:30-11:15 a.m.

Bay View Branch, 2566 S. Kinnickinnic Ave., Thursday, January 25, 10:30-11:15 a.m.

Capitol Branch, 3969 N. 74th St., Thursday, January 25, 10-10:30 a.m.

Center Street, 2727 W. Fond du Lac Ave., Monday, January 22, 4-4:45 p.m. Also Jan. 29.

Central Library, 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Tuesday, January 23, 10:30-11:15 a.m. Also Jan. 30.

Martin Luther King Branch, 310 W. Locust St., Thursday, January 25, 10-10:30 a.m.

Washington Park Branch, 2121 N. Sherman Blvd., Thursday, January 25, 10:30-11:15 a.m.

