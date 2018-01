On Friday January 5, 2018 the Milwaukee Bucks lost to the Toronto Raptors 129 to 110. First two quarters the bucks were in it, but the fourth quarter the starters were pulled and the Raptors had their way that night.

Top Performers

Tor: J. Valanciunas 20 Pts, 13 Reb, 1 Ast, 1 Blk

Mil: G. Antetokounmpo 24 Pts, 5 Reb, 5 Ast, 2 Stl

Photos courtesy of Milwaukee Courier Newspaper.