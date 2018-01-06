On Tuesday December 19, 2017 the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 118 to 116 before a sold out crowd. The game was back and forth and very exciting to watch, Dwayne Wade came off the bench in the forth quarter to take the lead 107 to 105 while LeBron set on the bench. Giannis Antetokounmpo and Eric Bledsoe took over the game and showed who was KING on their court. Giannis had 27 points and Bledsoe had 26 points to give the Bucks a 119 to 116 victory. The Bucks owner Peter Feigin looked on as LeBron James in bounded the ball for a final shot.

Photos by Kim A. Robinson