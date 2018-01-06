Milwaukee Courier Weekly Newspaper

"THE NEWSPAPER YOU CAN TRUST SINCE 1964"

African American Ladies Empowering Growth and Opportunity (A-LEGO) Presents “Life Baskets” to FQHCs to Address Chronic Conditions in Communities of Color

Dr. Aronica Williams of family practitioner of Milwaukee Health Service with presented A-LEGO “Life Baskets’ items sponsored by Aurora Health Care.

Milwaukee, WI – A-LEGO’s Health and Mental Health Committee presented “Life Baskets” sponsored by Aurora Health Care, to local federally qualified health clinics, to assist patients participating in the 2018 Association of State and Territorial Health Officials (ASTHO) State Public Health Collaborative grant to improve cardiovascular health outcomes managed by UniteMKE.

These “Life Baskets” include blood glucose meters, blood pressure cuffs, water filters and information to schedule smoke detector installation touching families who suffer with chronic condition. Milwaukee Health Services Inc., Gerald Ignace Indian Health Clinic and Muslim Community and Health Center are partnering in the ASTHO State Public Health Collaborative grant to help implement effective strategies, mobilize partnership efforts with payers, and test payment strategies to support health care delivery models for high risk, high cost and/or underserved populations with hypertension (HTN).

In addition to the “Life Baskets”, participants in this project will receive comprehensive care coordination which includes an assessment and outcome-based response for social determinant and health needs, medication assessment, low sodium diet, physical activity and self-monitoring blood pressure education HTN self-management workshops.

UniteMKE is based on the national Pathways Community HUB Model and happens in three simple steps. First, find those who are at risk. Second, treat the “whole” person with evidence based care and lastly, measure the outcomes. The Community Pathways model utilizes best practices, payment-for-outcomes process and services that successfully identify, treat, and measure for families in at-risk neighborhoods.

Milwaukee Health Services, Inc. is a private, nonprofit Federally–Qualified Community Health Center, (FQHC). MHSI provides a comprehensive range of primary medical, dental, podiatry, and behavioral healthcare, in addition to a limited number of specialty services. MHSI is committed to removing barriers and improving health outcomes to promote quality of life and reduce disparities among racial and ethnic communities.

A-LEGO aims to see the Milwaukee community transformed into an oasis. Rebuilding racial gaps in education, increasing financial income in minority families, reduce teen pregnancy, providing economic development opportunities, addressing health care concerns, helping families build better relationships and decreasing the incarceration.

