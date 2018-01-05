Milwaukee Public Library Calendar of Events January 14-20

Tour Historic Central Library

Tour the Central Library, 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., with the Friends. Free tours begin at 11 a.m. each Saturday afternoon in the rotunda. Tour goers receive a coupon for a free book at the end of the tour in the Bookseller Store and Café. To arrange for a special tour call (414) 286-TOUR.

SPECIAL EVENT

All Milwaukee Public Libraries EXCEPT the Martin Luther King Branch will be closed Monday,

January 15 for Martin Luther King Day.

Martin Luther King Day Celebration

The Martin Luther King Branch, 310 W. Locust St., is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday, January 15 in celebration of Martin Luther King Day. Entertainment and activities for the whole family including crafts, music, poetry, trivia, and live performances will be featured throughout the day. Enjoy a morning of hands-on activities and stay for an afternoon of live entertainment!

EVENTS

Treasures of the Great Lakes Marine Collection

Learn about a different aspect of the Milwaukee Public Library’s Great Lakes Marine Collection at the Central Library, 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Tuesday, January 16, 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Of special interest to divers and genealogists, the program is free and open to anyone interested in learning more about Great Lakes history.

Winter Cookie Making

Warm up by baking! Learn how to make a simple cookie recipe in the Makerspace Community Kitchen at the Mitchell Street Branch, 906 W. Historic Mitchell St., Tuesday, January 16, 4-5 p.m.

Positive Parenting: Drop-in Parent Coaching Sessions

If you have a child/children ages 2-12 and are looking for support on a specific issue or parenting challenge, attend a Positive Parenting Program (Triple P) coaching session at the Washington Park Branch, 2121 N. Sherman Blvd., Wednesday, January 17, 3-6 p.m. You and your coach will develop an individualized parenting plan that includes practical strategies to help you and your family succeed. To secure your time call ahead: Parent Helpline, 414/671-0566. Walk-ins welcome. Presented by The Parenting Network. Also Jan. 24, 31.

Tai Chi/Qigong with Angela Laughingheart

Try the soft-moving sequences of Tai Chi and Qigong for an immune system-boosting experience at the East Branch, 2320 N. Cramer St., Wednesday, January 17, 5-7 p.m. Wear comfortable clothing and bring a mat if you have one.

Researching Your Family Tree

Start investigating your family history at the Central Library, 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Thursday, January 18, 12-1 p.m. in the second floor Krikelas Room. A Humanities librarian will offer a brief introduction to library resources available for beginning genealogists.

Fiber Arts Group

Gather to knit or crochet with help from a volunteer at the M.L. King Branch, 310 W. Locust St., Thursday, January 18, 12-3 p.m. Great for beginners who want to learn a new skill and for those with experience who want to meet other fiber arts enthusiasts. Also Jan. 25.

Milwaukee 53206 Film Screening

Join us in this opportunity to view and discuss the film documentary Milwaukee 53206 at the Atkinson Branch, 1960 W. Atkinson Ave., Thursday, January 18, 4-5:30 p.m. In the 53206 zip code in Milwaukee, 62% of adult men have spent time in jail or prison – the highest percentage of incarceration for a zip code in the United States. Milwaukee 53206 documents the story of three families caught in this destructive cycle of incarceration. Seating is limited; please register online at www.mpl.org or call 414.286.3011.

Citizenship Classes

Free citizenship classes presented by Voces de la Frontera at the Mitchell Street Branch, 906 W. Historic

Mitchell St., Saturday, January 20, 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Registration required. To be added to the wait list call Voces de la Frontera: 414-643-1620. Also Jan. 27.

BOOK DISCUSSION

East Branch Book Club

Join the discussion of American Gods by Neil Gaiman at the East Branch, 2320 N. Cramer St., Tuesday,

January 16, 7-8 p.m.

Bay View Book Club for Adults

Join the discussion of Hidden Figures: The American Dream and the Untold Story of the Black Women

Mathematicians who Helped Win the Space Race by Margot Lee Shetterly at the Bay View Branch, 2566 S. Kinnickinnic Ave., Wednesday, January 17, 6:30-7:30 p.m.

FOR FAMILIES

Play and Learn: Dinosaur Dig

PRESENTED IN SPANISH. Imaginative play for families with young children at the Zablocki Branch, 3501 W. Oklahoma Ave., Wednesday, January 17, 6- 7 p.m. Learn about dinosaurs and paleontologists through stories and play.

Playgroup With Stories

A 20-minute story time for children and their parents or guardian is followed by open play time with a variety of age-appropriate, educational toys.

Capitol Branch, 3969 N. 74th St., Thursday, January 18, 10:30-11:30 a.m. For children ages 2 and under with a parent or guardian. Also Jan. 25.

Central Library, 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Wednesday, January 17, 9:30-11 a.m. For children ages 2 and under with a parent or guardian. Also Jan. 24, 31.

East Branch, 2320 N. Cramer St. Thursday, January 18, 10-11:30 a.m. For children ages 2 and under with a parent or guardian. Also Jan. 25.

Mitchell Street Branch, 906 W. Historic Mitchell St., Thursday, January 18, 10:30-11:30 a.m. For children ages 1-4 with a parent or guardian. Also Jan. 25.

Tippecanoe Branch, 3912 S. Howell Ave., Thursday, January 18, 10:30-11:30 a.m. For children ages 1 to 4 with a parent or guardian. Also Jan. 25.

Villard Square Branch, 51990 N. 35th St., Thursday, January 18, 10:30-11:30 a.m. For children ages 1 to 4 with a parent or guardian. Also Jan. 25.

Zablocki Branch, 3501 W. Oklahoma Ave., Thursday, January 18, 10:30-11:30 a.m. For children ages 1 to 4 with a parent or guardian. Also Jan. 25.

FOR CHILDREN

Dream Keepers Writing Circle

Calling all young writers (ages 9-13)! Use this opportunity to work on your writing project and share it with other young writers at the Capitol Branch, 3969 N. 74th St., Tuesday, January 16, 4-5:30 p.m. Students will spend the first part of the session writing, with writing prompts and encouragement from author and writing coach Rochelle Melander. During the second half of the session, students will share these stories with each other, learning how to listen for key story elements and give helpful feedback.

Kids’ Comic Book Club

Do you like reading or drawing comics? Whether you’re a fan of superheroes or Smile, join us for snacks,

reading recommendations, and a fun comics-based project at the Tippecanoe Branch, 3912 S. Howell Ave., Tuesday, January 16, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Bring a favorite comic or graphic novel to share.

Make Your Own Bracelet

Create a cool bead bracelet for yourself and a friend at the Bay View Branch, 2566 S. Kinnickinnic Ave.,

Thursday, January 18, 4-5 p.m.

Build with LEGO Bricks

Get the creativity flowing using LEGO bricks. Join others and see what you can create together. This

activity helps to develop 21st century skills such as problem-solving and collaboration.

Villard Square Branch, 5190 N. 35th St., Thursday, January 18, 4-5 p.m.

Saturdays at Central

Jim Thompson: Peanut of Blind Faith Farm at Central Library, 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Saturday, January 20, 10:30-11:15 a.m. Hear the true story about Peanut, a lamb born with a visual impairment. Written by a Wisconsin children’s author.

Saturday Afternoons at Central for ‘Tweens

Optical Illusions at Central Library, 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Saturday, January 20, 2-3 p.m. Optical illusions teach us how our eyes and brain work together to see. Create a few of your own to test your friends.

Preschool Story Time

Preschoolers are invited for fun stories, songs, and finger plays designed to help them develop important

literacy skills needed prior to learning how to read. Child care centers are welcome.

Atkinson Branch, 1960 W. Atkinson Ave., Thursday, January 18, 10:30-11:15 a.m. Also Jan. 25.

Bay View Branch, 2566 S. Kinnickinnic Ave., Thursday, January 18, 10:30-11:15 a.m. Also Jan. 25.

Capitol Branch, 3969 N. 74th St., Thursday, January 18, 10-10:30 a.m. Also Jan. 25.

Center Street, 2727 W. Fond du Lac Ave., Library closed Jan.15. Story time returns Monday, January 22, 4:45 p.m. Also Jan. 29.

Central Library, 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Tuesday, January 16, 10:30-11:15 a.m. Also Jan. 23, 30.

Martin Luther King Branch, 310 W. Locust St., Thursday, January 18, 10-10:30 a.m. Also Jan. 25.

Washington Park Branch, 2121 N. Sherman Blvd., Thursday, January 18, 10:30-11:15 a.m. Also Jan. 25.

Upon reasonable notice, efforts will be made to accommodate the needs of individuals with disabilities. For additional information or to request services contact the Library Director’s Office at (414) 286-3021, 286-2794 (FAX), or mail to Central Library, 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee, WI 53233 Attn: Accommodation Request.

BOOKSELLER and COFFEE SHOP

Visit the Bookseller, the library’s used book store, located at Central Library, 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., and

R Café, the library’s coffee shop. Call 286.2142 for hours of service.