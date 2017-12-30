MPS Student Princess Vaulx Wins Merit Award in National YoungArts Competition

More than 8,000 students from 47 states applied to compete in nine disciplines in the 2018 YoungArts competition. In November, results were finalized, and 700 student artists earned recognition in three tiers. Princess Vaulx, a senior from Milwaukee High School of the Arts (MHSA), was one of 270 performers to win a Merit Award.

Princess’ entry required her to perform and submit four songs from different genres of jazz. Her selections were “Autumn in New York,” by Vernon Duke, “Sunny Side of the Street” by Jimmy McHugh, “Jeannine” by Duke Pearson, and “Softly, As in a Morning Sunrise” by Sigmund Romberg. She plans to study music in college and is currently considering Howard University and Florida State University.

Raymond Roberts, Choral Director at MHSA, is proud to have watched Princess on her journey. “Recognition by such a prestigious national arts scholarship program like YoungArts is a remarkable and noteworthy accomplishment,” he said.

Upon receiving notification via email while in her Algebra 2/Trig class, Princess admits that she started running around the room looking for a Chromebook to send her reply for potential participation in the regional arts workshops for which she qualified. She is thrilled to be recognized among the “best and brightest young artists in the country.”

Princess is the sixth MHSA student to receive recognition from YoungArts since 2011. Milwaukee High School of the Arts has a long reputation in Milwaukee of delivering one of the finest high school arts programs in the city. Across the district, expanded arts programs are an example of many initiatives that are part of MPS’ Eight Big Ideas to improve student achievement, educate the whole child, and leverage creativity to enhance the student experience.