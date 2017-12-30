Milwaukee Public Library Calendar of Events January 7 to 13

Tour Historic Central Library

Tour the Central Library, 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., with the Friends. Free tours begin at 11 a.m. each Saturday afternoon in the rotunda. Tour goers receive a coupon for a free book at the end of the tour in the Bookseller Store and Café. To arrange for a special tour call (414) 286-TOUR.

EVENTS

Green Home Series: Reducing and Recycling Food and Yard Debris

Analiese Smith from the City of Milwaukee will explain how to reduce waste with smart shopping and storage strategies at the Tippecanoe Branch, 3912 S. Howell Ave., Monday, January 8, 6-7 p.m. Learn how to compost food scraps and yard debris and get an update on the Department of Public Works’ Organics Collection Pilot Program.

Positive Parenting: Drop-in Parent Coaching Sessions

If you have a child/children ages 2-12 and are looking for support on a specific issue or parenting challenge, attend a Positive Parenting Program (Triple P) coaching session at the Washington Park Branch, 2121 N. Sherman Blvd., Wednesday, January 10, 3-6 p.m. You and your coach will develop an individualized parenting plan that includes practical strategies to help you and your family succeed. To secure your time call ahead: Parent Helpline, 414/671-0566. Walk-ins welcome. Presented by The Parenting Network. Also Jan. 17, 24, 31.

Bullet Journaling with Rochelle Melander

Journaling to Vision: What do you hope to create in 2018? Write, doodle, and collage your vision for 2018 in your journal at the East Branch, 2320 N. Cramer St., Wednesday, January 10, 6-7 p.m. Bring a notebook or journal to use. Scrap paper and writing supplies will be provided. For adults and older teens.

Fiber Arts Group

Gather to knit or crochet with help from a volunteer at the M.L. King Branch, 310 W. Locust St., Thursday, January 11, 12-3 p.m. Great for beginners who want to learn a new skill and for those with experience who want to meet other fiber arts enthusiasts. Also Jan. 18, 25.

Positive Parenting Guided Discussion Group

Free parenting support provided by The Parenting Network. Topic: Disobedience. Strategies will be discussed for developing a plan to prevent and manage disobedience, while teaching your child about limits at the Central Library, 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Friday, January 12, 9:30-11 a.m.

Citizenship Classes

Free citizenship classes presented by Voces de la Frontera at the Mitchell Street Branch, 906 W. Historic

Mitchell St., Saturday, January 13, 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Registration required. To be added to the wait list call Voces de la Frontera: 414-643-1620. Also Jan. 20, 27.

Come as You Are Yoga

Join Kate Frkovich from Smile Yoga for a family yoga program at the Villard Square Branch, 5190 N. 35th St., Saturday, January 13, 11 a.m.-12 p.m. All ages and abilities welcome! No equipment needed. Also Jan. 27.

Bring Your Own Device

Get help downloading FREE e-books, magazines, music and more! Bring your library card and device and a librarian will get you started at the Central Library, 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Saturday, January 13, 2:30-3:30 p.m.

BOOK DISCUSSION

Novel Ideas Book Club

Join the discussion of Hillbilly Elegy by J.D. Vance at the Zablocki Branch, 3501 W. Oklahoma Ave., Monday, January 8, 6-7 p.m.

FOR FAMILIES

Birthday Bash

New year, new you! Let’s celebrate a year’s worth of birthdays to come with fun and games and a story time and craft inspired by When’s My Birthday? by Julie Fogliano at the East Branch, 2320 N. Cramer St., Monday, January 8, 6-7 p.m.

Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and His Dream

Listen to stories, explore the life of Dr. King, and create your own “I Have a Dream” mobile to take home from the Zablocki Branch, 3501 W. Oklahoma Ave., Tuesday, January 9, 4-5 p.m.

Winter Bird Watching

Learn what birds you can see in Milwaukee all year round. Create different types of bird feeders to hang outside your home and start birdwatching at the Mitchell Street Branch, 906 W. Historic Mitchell St., Tuesday, January 9, 5:30-6:30 p.m.

Playgroup With Stories

A 20-minute story time for children and their parents or guardian is followed by open play time with a variety of age-appropriate, educational toys.

Capitol Branch, 3969 N. 74th St., Thursday, January 11, 10:30-11:30 a.m. For children ages 2 and under with a parent or guardian. Also Jan. 18, 25.

Central Library, 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Wednesday, January 10, 9:30-11 a.m. For children ages 2 and

under with a parent or guardian. Also Jan. 17, 24, 31.

East Branch, 2320 N. Cramer St. Thursday, January 11, 10-11:30 a.m. For children ages 2 and under with a parent or guardian. Also Jan. 18, 25.

Mitchell Street Branch, 906 W. Historic Mitchell St., Thursday, January 11 10:30-11:30 a.m. For children

ages 1-4 with a parent or guardian. Also Jan. 18, 25.

Tippecanoe Branch, 3912 S. Howell Ave., Thursday, January 11, 10:30-11:30 a.m. For children ages 1 to 4 with a parent or guardian. Also Jan. 18, 25.

Villard Square Branch, 51990 N. 35th St., Thursday, January 11, 10:30-11:30 a.m. For children ages 1 to 4 with a parent or guardian. Also Jan. 18, 25.

Zablocki Branch, 3501 W. Oklahoma Ave., Thursday, January 11, 10:30-11:30 a.m. For children ages 1 to 4 with a parent or guardian. Also Jan. 18, 25.

FOR CHILDREN

LEGO Ninjago

Design your own Ninjago hero and high-tech “mech” at the Atkinson Branch, 1960 W. Atkinson Ave.,

Monday, January 8, 4:30-5:30 p.m.

Build with LEGO Bricks

Get the creativity flowing using LEGO bricks. Join others and see what you can create together. This

activity helps to develop 21st century skills such as problem-solving and collaboration.

Bay View Branch, 2566 S. Kinnickinnic Ave., Monday, January 8, 4-5 p.m.

Central Library, 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Wednesday, January 10, 3:30-4:30 p.m.

Tippecanoe Branch, 3912 S. Howell Ave., Saturday, January 13, 10-11:30 a.m.

Dream Keepers Writing Circle

Calling all young writers (ages 9-13)! Use this opportunity to work on your writing project and share it with other young writers at the Mitchell Street Branch, 906 W. Historic Mitchell St., Monday, January 8, 4:30-6 p.m. Students will spend the first part of the session writing, with writing prompts and encouragement from author and writing coach Rochelle Melander. During the second half of the session, students will share these stories with each other, learning how to listen for key story elements and give helpful feedback. Also Jan. 22.

National Sticker Day

Celebrate National Sticker Day by making your own sticker book and stickers at the Capitol Branch, 3969 N. 74th St., Tuesday, January 9, 4-5 p.m.

Urban Ecology Center Young Scientists Club

Join the Young Scientists Club as we explore topics related to science and make a craft at the Washington Park Branch, 2121 N. Sherman Blvd., Tuesday, January 9, 4:30-5:30 p.m. Also Jan. 23.

Saturdays at Central S.T.E.A.M Story Time at Central Library, 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Saturday, January 13, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Help your little one explore concepts in science, technology, engineering, art and math. We’ll read books and discover new concepts through experimentation.

Saturday Afternoons at Central for ‘Tweens

Storytelling and Book Creation with Milwaukee PBS at Central Library, 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Saturday, January 13, 2-3 p.m. Discover your inner author and illustrator with Milwaukee PBS! Learn the basics of storytelling with hands-on activities and continue the fun with a craft to take home. Learn details on how to enter your original book in this year’s Milwaukee PBS KIDS Young Writers Contest.

Preschool Story Time

Preschoolers are invited for fun stories, songs, and finger plays designed to help them develop important

literacy skills needed prior to learning how to read. Child care centers are welcome.

Atkinson Branch, 1960 W. Atkinson Ave., Thursday, January 11, 10:30-11:15 a.m. Also Jan. 18, 25.

Bay View Branch, 2566 S. Kinnickinnic Ave., Thursday, January 11, 10:30-11:15 a.m. Also Jan. 18, 25.

Capitol Branch, 3969 N. 74th St., Thursday, January 11, 10-10:30 a.m. Also Jan. 18, 25.

Center Street, 2727 W. Fond du Lac Ave., Monday, January 8, 4-4:45 p.m. Also Jan. 22, 29. Library closed Jan. 15.

Central Library, 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Tuesday, January 9, 10:30-11:15 a.m. Also Jan. 16, 23, 30.

Martin Luther King Branch, 310 W. Locust St., Thursday, January 11, 10-10:30 a.m. Also Jan. 18, 25.

Washington Park Branch, 2121 N. Sherman Blvd., Thursday, January 11, 10:30-11:15 a.m. Also Jan. 18, 25.

