Milwaukee Public Library Calendar of Events of Dec 31, 2017 through Jan 6, 2018

Tour Historic Central Library

Tour the Central Library, 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., with the Friends. Free tours begin at 11 a.m. each Saturday afternoon in the rotunda. Tour goers receive a coupon for a free book at the end of the tour in the Bookseller Store and Café. To arrange for a special tour call (414) 286-TOUR.

EVENTS

BYOD – Bring Your Own Device

Learn how to set up your iPad, Kindle, Nook or tablet to download free eBooks, audiobooks and magazines available to you as a Milwaukee Public Library card holder at the Washington Park Branch, 2121 N. Sherman Blvd., Tuesday, January 2, 6-7 p.m. Please bring your Milwaukee Public Library card and all passwords.

Crosswords, Coloring and Coffee

Perk up your afternoon with a cup of coffee while working on a crossword puzzle or a coloring sheet at the East Branch, 2320 N. Cramer St., Wednesday, January 3, 12-1:30 p.m. Hot beverages, crosswords, and coloring supplies provided by the library while supplies last.

Fiber Arts Group

Gather to knit or crochet with help from a volunteer at the M.L. King Branch, 310 W. Locust St., Thursday, January 4, 12-3 p.m. Great for beginners who want to learn a new skill and for those with experience who want to meet other fiber arts enthusiasts. Also Jan. 11, 18, 25.

Color Your Way to Calm

Color your way to calm at a drop-in coloring club for adults at the Zablocki Branch, 3501 W. Oklahoma Ave., Thursday, January 4, 2:30-5:30 p.m. Coloring sheets, art supplies and hot tea will be provided.

FOR FAMILIES

Big Box Build

What’s better than playing with a cardboard box? Building with dozens of them! This creative cardboard challenge will unleash the imagination at the Tippecanoe Branch, 3912 S. Howell Ave., Tuesday, January 2, 1:30-3:30 p.m.

Play and Learn: Pizza Parlor

PRESENTED IN SPANISH. Imaginative play for families with young children at the Mitchell Street Branch, 906 W. Historic Mitchell St., Friday, January 5, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Grab your apron and get ready to work at the pretend pizza parlor.

Playgroup With Stories

A 20-minute story time for children and their parents or guardian is followed by open play time with a variety of age-appropriate, educational toys.

Capitol Branch, 3969 N. 74th St., Thursday, January 4, 10:30-11:30 a.m. For children ages 2 and under with a parent or guardian. Also Jan. 11, 18, 25.

Central Library, 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Wednesday, January 3, 9:30-11 a.m. For children ages 2 and under with a parent or guardian. Also Jan. 10, 17, 24, 31.

East Branch, 2320 N. Cramer St. Thursday, January 4, 10-11:30 a.m. For children ages 2 and under with a parent or guardian. Also Jan. 11, 18, 25.

Mitchell Street Branch, 906 W. Historic Mitchell St., Thursday, January 4, 10:30-11:30 a.m. For children ages 1-4 with a parent or guardian. Also Jan. 11, 18, 25.

Tippecanoe Branch, 3912 S. Howell Ave., Thursday, January 4, 10:30-11:30 a.m. For children ages 1 to 4 with a parent or guardian. Also Jan. 11, 18, 25.

Villard Square Branch, 51990 N. 35th St., Thursday, January 4, 10:30-11:30 a.m. For children ages 1 to 4 with a parent or guardian. Also Jan. 11, 18, 25.

Zablocki Branch, 3501 W. Oklahoma Ave., Thursday, January 4, 10:30-11:30 a.m. For children ages 1 to 4 with a parent or guardian. Also Jan. 11, 18, 25.

FOR CHILDREN

Dream Keepers Writing Circle

Calling all young writers (ages 9-13)! Use this opportunity to work on your writing project and share it with other young writers at the Capitol Branch, 3969 N. 74th St., Tuesday, January 2, 4-5:30 p.m. Students will spend the first part of the session writing, with writing prompts and encouragement from author and writing coach Rochelle Melander. During the second half of the session, students will share these stories with each other, learning how to listen for key story elements and give helpful feedback.

Also Jan. 16.

After School Tech Time

Make it, break it, tinker with it, and take it! Explore S.T.E.A.M. concepts with fun, hands-on projects at the East Branch, 2320 N. Cramer St., Thursday, January 4, 3:30-4:30 p.m.

Paws and Read

Read out loud to a cuddly canine at the Tippecanoe Branch, 3912 S. Howell Ave., Saturday, January 6, 1-2 p.m. Say hello, give a pet, or read a selection of good books to furry friends provided by The Alliance of Therapy Dogs. Great for reluctant readers.

Saturdays at Central

Wisconsin Conservatory of Music Appreciation at Central Library, 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Saturday, January 6, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Sing, listen and play rhythm instruments while moving to music.

Saturday Afternoons at Central for ‘Tweens

LEGO Brick Club at Central Library, 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Saturday, January 6, 2-3 p.m. We’ll provide the LEGO bricks, you provide the creativity! Join other LEGO brick enthusiasts and see what you can create from the bottom up.

Preschool Story Time

Preschoolers are invited for fun stories, songs, and finger plays designed to help them develop important

literacy skills needed prior to learning how to read. Child care centers are welcome.

Atkinson Branch, 1960 W. Atkinson Ave., Thursday, January 4, 10:30-11:15 a.m. Also Jan. 11, 18, 25.

Bay View Branch, 2566 S. Kinnickinnic Ave., Thursday, January 4, 10:30-11:15 a.m. Also Jan. 11, 18, 25.

Capitol Branch, 3969 N. 74th St., Thursday, January 4, 10-10:30 a.m. Also Jan. 11, 18, 25.

Central Library, 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Tuesday, January 2, 10:30-11:15 a.m. Also Jan. 9, 16, 23, 30.

Martin Luther King Branch, 310 W. Locust St., Thursday, January 4, 10-10:30 a.m. Also Jan. 11, 18, 25.

Washington Park Branch, 2121 N. Sherman Blvd., Thursday, January 4, 10:30-11:15 a.m. Also Jan. 11, 18, 25.

