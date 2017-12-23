Bus Pass Giveaway

By Ana Martinez-Ortiz

As far as other states are concerned, Wisconsinites are pretty tough. With weather conditions like the ones experienced here in the dairy state and quarterback Aaron Rodgers on the mend, residents know that when the going gets tough it’s their time to shine.

One of the toughest aspects of living in Wisconsin can be driving. Over the years, there’s been a lot of car accidents, some caused by drivers and some by Mother Nature. While protestors and aldermen work hard to ensure that the city is a safe place to drive, there’s not much they can do when it comes to the weather.

As any Milwaukee resident knows, when the weather takes a turn for the tumultuous, driving becomes a lot more hazardous. As a result of the weather, people are accustomed to navigating a slippery highway.

In other states, where they aren’t familiar with a snowy terrain accidents seems to occur every few feet. Just take a look a few years back in 2014 when the south was hit with an onslaught of snow. Traffic in states like Alabama, Georgia and Florida stretched on for miles while drivers quickly learned how to cruise through the snow.

However, just because people here know how to drive in snow, doesn’t mean that they escape the winter accident free. According to the U.S. Department of Transportation, 24% of weather related car accidents occur because of snow, slush or ice. Additionally, 15% of accidents happen when it’s actually snowing or sleeting.

In Wisconsin, the snow starts falling anytime between October through March depending on certain parts of the state. Given its unexpected (and occasionally unwanted) nature, more accidents are likely to occur.

Thankfully, as part of its many features, Milwaukee boasts to having a great transit system. From Mayfair Mall to Bayshore Mall, the transit line can take you to your destination and save you from having to face the possibility of an accident.

“The holidays are a great time to take the bus and avoid traffic and parking hassles,” said Brendan Conway, Milwaukee County Transit System chief marketing and communications officer.

Luckily, until January 31, there’s an easy fix. Instead of scrounging up change (exactly $2.25) or renewing one’s M-Card, you can enter a contest, known officially as the Holiday Hop On. Here in Wisconsin toughness comes with the territory but so does being a smart and conscious driver or in this case passenger.

To enter, visit JobLine’s Facebook page at facebook.com/MKEJobLines and find the photo for the Holiday Hop On. In the comments detail your “holiday parking lot horror story.” From the comments, five people will be chosen to win a 31-day bus pass.

The holidays are stressful enough, there’s no need to add an unwanted accident to the list.