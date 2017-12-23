Bill 280 is Approved

By Nyesha Stone

Wisconsin’s school system has been the talk of the town for years. With the many budget cuts and layoffs, people have lost hope in our education, especially when it comes to our public schools.

No matter how many people lose hope there are many unheard voices of the heroes who are fighting for a better education for the students. After years of talk, Governor Scott Walker signed Assembly Bill 280 on Nov. 30 of this year.

The bill was introduced back in April to get public school districts in Wisconsin to adopt “academic standards for financial literacy and incorporate instruction in financial literacy into the curriculum in grades kindergarten to 12,” according to the bill’s Analysis by the Legislative Reference Bureau which can be found online at Wisconsin State Legislature.

Secretary of the Department of Financial Institutions (DFI) Jay Risch believes this is the push Wisconsin’s school system needs.

“I think it’s really going to help lives statewide, especially the students,” said Risch. “It’s going to give them financial literacy.”

This bill caught momentum this year and Risch isn’t exactly sure why, but he’s excited it’s finally a reality.

Financial literacy is a life-long skill and tool that students can take with them to become successful adults. Inner-city, low-income students aren’t taught the importance of credit and what it could do for them in the future, and with this new curriculum, Wisconsin’s school system will be creating a generation of students who could potentially turn the economy around.

“I think people are excited about personal financing,” said Risch.

These are the type of bills Wisconsin needs to better itself in all aspects.