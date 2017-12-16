ResCare Launches “Change the Game” Campaign in Milwaukee

By Ana Martinez-Ortiz

Beginning the job search can be daunting but it’s not one that has to be done alone. In 2015, ResCare Workforce Services helped 13,000 people in southeastern Wisconsin find jobs and on Dec. 5 it launched a new campaign, “Change the Game” to help even more.

ResCare is a national program that administrates the FoodShare and Employment Training (FSET) in Wisconsin. It’s established in the counties of Kenosha, Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine, Walworth, Washington and Waukesha.

As part of its multifaceted mission, ResCare established a no-cost program which provides FSET members with the opportunity to find employment. Upon enrollment, a talent development specialist will reach out to discuss strengths, skill sets and experience. FSET will assist in polishing up one’s resume and interview skills in preparation for meeting with future employers.

DeVone Holt is a ResCare Workforce Services customer development director. He is one of the many forces behind the Change the Game initiative recently launched here in Milwaukee.

Holt explained that it was really important to ResCare that they focused on the Milwaukee Area so that residents know they had “invested resources and energies.”

There are 18,000 jobs in the Milwaukee area that are vacant.

“[We want to] reduce the unemployment levels and make sure those vacancies don’t remain vacant for long,” Holt said.

With the new campaign underway, Holt hopes that FSET members realize the potential in their city and take advantage of the plentiful opportunities Milwaukee has to offer.

“[There’s] probably not a better time,” said Holt, since the economy is growing.

Right now, the campaign is set to last until March 2018. The success during this quarter will determine ResCare’s next steps in terms of future plans, goals and campaigns not just in Milwaukee, but in other communities with a ResCare presence. Holt explained that Milwaukee is “leading the initiative,” with Change the Game.

The plan is to track the success of the campaign and then use its model in other communities. Some of these other communities include 42 additional states, Canada and Puerto Rico.

“The hope is that we will be widely successful,” Holt said. “We’re really excited about what we’re doing in Milwaukee.”

In addition to advertising the campaign among FSET members and focusing on community engagement, ResCare also relies on third-party ambassadors to spread the good word.

According to Holt, some of their best advertisers are those who have gone through the program already and have transitioned from FSET into full-time employees. Those people have the ability to showcase their success to family members and friends and often make a more compelling argument.

In 2015, 13,000 FSET members found jobs in Milwaukee with a total 21,000 statewide who were able to find employment. The impact of those individuals who found employment outreaches into the communities and their homes.

“Milwaukee should be proud of its investment and commitment,” said Holt.

ResCare works hard to ensure that the people it helps don’t just land a short-term gig but rather a career that can last decades, and carry them through until retirement. To learn more about ResCare, FSET and Change the Game visit www.changegamemke.org.