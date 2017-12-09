Milwaukee Public Library Calendar of Events December 17-23

Tour Historic Central Library

Tour the Central Library, 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., with the Friends. Free tours begin at 11 a.m. each Saturday afternoon in the rotunda. Tour goers receive a coupon for a free book at the end of the tour in the Bookseller Store and Café. To arrange for a special tour call (414) 286-TOUR.

SPECIAL EVENT

The Capital Times: A Proudly Radical Newspaper’s Century Long Fight for Justice and Peace with

Coauthor John Nichols

Take a look back at the first 100 years of Madison’s Capital Times newspaper in a new book by editors, and coauthors, Dave Zweifel and John Nichols, The Capital Times: A Proudly Radical Newspaper’s Century Long Fight for Justice and Peace, published by the Wisconsin Historical Society Press. Coauthor John Nichols will share stories from the “proudly radical” newspaper’s history at the East Branch, 2320 N. Cramer St., Wednesday, December 20, 6-7 p.m.

EVENTS

Treasures of the Great Lakes Marine Collection

Learn about a different aspect of the Milwaukee Public Library’s Great Lakes Marine Collection at the Central Library, 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Tuesday, December 19, 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. in the second floor Krikelas Room. Of special interest to divers and genealogists, the program is free and open to anyone interested in learning more about Great Lakes history.

Basic Skills: Make Your Own Ornaments

Celebrate the holidays by making your own ornament at the Center Street Branch, 2727 W. Fond du Lac Ave., Tuesday, December 19, 12:30-1:30 p.m. Be ready to get crafty and creative! This program is targeted towards adults with special needs or learning disabilities.

DIY Terrarium Workshop

Design and plant your own small potted garden with a variety of succulents at the Mitchell Street Branch, 906 W. Historic Mitchell St., Tuesday, December 19, 4:30-6 p.m. Beautify your own space or use as a unique gift.

Trivia @ Tippecanoe

Play trivia with fellow enthusiasts for fun and prizes at the Tippecanoe Branch, 3912 S. Howell Ave.,

Wednesday, December 20, 6-7:30 p.m. Featuring Star Wars.

Fiber Arts Group

Gather to knit or crochet with help from a volunteer at the M.L. King Branch, 310 W. Locust St., Thursday, December 21, 12-3 p.m. Great for beginners who want to learn a new skill and for those with experience who want to meet other fiber arts enthusiasts. Also Dec. 28.

Researching Your Family Tree

Start investigating your family history at the Central Library, 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Thursday, December 21, 12-1 p.m. A Humanities librarian will offer a brief introduction to library resources available for beginning genealogists.

BOOK DISCUSSIONS

East Branch Book Club

Join the discussion of Commonwealth by Ann Patchett at the East Branch, 2320 N. Cramer St., Tuesday,

December 19, 7-8 p.m.

Bay View Book Club for Adults

Join the discussion of My Name is Lucy Barton by Elizabeth Strout at the Bay View Branch, 2566 S.

Kinnickinnic Ave., Wednesday, December 20, 6:30-7:30 p.m.

FOR TEENS

From Phone 2 Film

So…your phone is full of selfies and videos. Learn how to turn your videos and photos into a short film with music and dialogue using a free, web-based program at the Atkinson Branch, 1960 W. Atkinson Ave., Tuesday, December 19, 4:30-5:30 p.m.

FOR FAMILIES

Truck Studio Art Workshop

A drop-in program designed for children in Grades K5-5. Participants will work on imaginative art activities relevant to a book or artistic theme for the day. Presented by Artists Working in Education, Inc. (A.W.E.).

Bay View Branch, 2566 S. Kinnickinnic Ave., Monday, December 18, 6-7:30 p.m.

Mitchell Street Branch, 906 W. Historic Mitchell St., Wednesday, December 20, 4-5:30 p.m.

Pajama Story Time

Families with young children are invited to have fun sharing stories, songs and rhymes designed to develop early literacy skills and encourage a love of reading at the East Branch, 2320 N. Cramer St., Monday, December 18, 6:30-7 p.m. Come dressed in your coziest PJs and bring a stuffed animal friend.

Build Your Own Gingerbread House

Listen to the story of the gingerbread man and create your own miniature gingerbread house. Bring your family, your imagination and creativity at the Capitol Branch, 3969 N. 74th St., Tuesday, December 19, 5-6 p.m. Registration required; register online or call 286-3011.

Play & Learn

PRESENTED IN SPANISH. Imaginative play for families with young children at the Zablocki Branch, 3501 W. Oklahoma Ave., Wednesday, December 20, 6-7 p.m. Post Office. Create a card, letter or package and take turns setting up routes, delivering and receiving mail at the pretend post office.

Playgroup With Stories

A 20-minute story time for children and their parents or guardian is followed by open play time with a variety of age-appropriate, educational toys.

Capitol Branch, 3969 N. 74th St., Thursday, December 21, 10:30-11:30 a.m. For children ages 2 and under with a parent or guardian. Also Dec. 28.

Central Library, 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Wednesday, December 20, 9:30-11 a.m. For children ages 2 and under with a parent or guardian. Also Dec. 27.

East Branch, 2320 N. Cramer St. Thursday, December 21, 10-11:30 a.m. For children ages 2 and under with a parent or guardian. Also Dec. 28.

Mitchell Street Branch, 906 W. Historic Mitchell St., Thursday, December 21, 10:30-11:30 a.m. For children ages 1-4 with a parent or guardian. Also Dec. 28.

Zablocki Branch, 3501 W. Oklahoma Ave., Thursday, December 21, 10:30-11:30 a.m. For children ages 1 to 4 with a parent or guardian. Also Dec. 28.

FOR CHILDREN

LEGO Brick Fun

Join other LEGO brick enthusiasts and see what you can create from the bottom up at the Zablocki Branch, 3501 W. Oklahoma Ave., Tuesday, December 19, 4-5 p.m. Bring your imagination and creativity and we’ll provide the bricks.

Wii U Wednesdays

Have after school fun with the Wii U at the Tippecanoe Branch, 3912 S. Howell Ave., Wednesday, December 20, 3:30-5:30 p.m. We’ll have snacks and board games, too! Featuring Mario Kart.

Preschool Story Time

Preschoolers are invited for fun stories, songs, and finger plays designed to help them develop important

literacy skills needed prior to learning how to read. Child care centers are welcome.

Atkinson Branch, 1960 W. Atkinson Ave., Thursday, December 21, 10:30-11:15 a.m. Also Dec. 28.

Bay View Branch, 2566 S. Kinnickinnic Ave., Thursday, December 21, 10:30-11:15 a.m. Also Dec. 28.

Capitol Branch, 3969 N. 74th St., Thursday, December 21, 10-10:30 a.m. Also Dec. 28.

Center Street Branch, 2727 W. Fond du Lac Ave., Monday, December 18, 4-4:45 p.m.

Central Library, 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Tuesday, December 19, 10:30-11:15 a.m. Also Dec. 26.

Martin Luther King Branch, 310 W. Locust St., Thursday, December 21, 10-10:30 a.m. Also Dec. 28.

Mill Road Branch, 6431 N. 76th St., Thursday, December 21, 10:30-11 a.m. Also Dec. 28.

