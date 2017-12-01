Milwaukee Public Library Calendar of Events December 10-16

Tour Historic Central Library

Tour the Central Library, 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., with the Friends. Free tours begin at 11 a.m. each Saturday afternoon in the rotunda. Tour goers receive a coupon for a free book at the end of the tour in the Bookseller Store and Café. To arrange for a special tour call (414) 286-TOUR.

EVENTS

Medicare Options for Seniors

American Republic Insurance Services will provide a free seminar on Medicare, what it is, what it covers, alternative types of coverage, and how to protect your savings from out-of-pocket Medicare expenses at the Washington Park Branch, 2121 N. Sherman Blvd., Monday, December 11, 2-4 p.m.

Health Insurance Marketplace

Whether you’re uninsured, or just want to explore your choices, the Health Insurance Marketplace may have coverage that’s right for you, fits your budget, and meets your needs.Licensed Healthcare Navigators will be available to assist with exploring insurance options under the Affordable Care Act. Call 414-270-4677 for an appointment. Walk-ins will also be accepted if the navigator does not have an appointment.

Center Street Branch, 2727 W. Fond du Lac Ave., Monday, December 11, 4-7 p.m.

Green Home Series: Antiquing with Alt

Michael Alt, owner of Alt’s, returns to regale us with his eclectic experiences as a lifetime lover and buyer of antiques. See some examples of his fantastic finds over the years and learn about what to look for in a piece at the Tippecanoe Branch, 3912 S. Howell Ave., Monday, December 11, 6-7:30 p.m. Buying antique items is great for the earth and can give your home a unique, quality touch. Walk away with a new appreciation for timeless pieces and the newfound confidence to be a savvy buyer.

Creative Writing Group

Want to write more, but need inspiration, time, a reason, or support from others who understand the struggle to fill the blank page? Join librarian Ruth Gaba for this creative writing gathering at the M.L. King Branch, 310 W. Locust St., Tuesday, December 12, 4:30-6 p.m. The hands-on workshop will provide prompts and

encouragement for putting pen to paper or fingers to keyboard. Ruth Gaba is a 12 time NaNoWriMo (National Novel Writing Month) winner and experienced creative writing teacher.

Color Your Way to Calm

Color your way to calm at a drop-in coloring club for adults. Coloring sheets, art supplies will be provided at:

East Branch, 2320 N. Cramer St., Tuesday, December 12, 5-7 p.m.

Tippecanoe Branch, 3912 S. Howell Ave., Thursday, December 14, 4-5 p.m.

Star Wars Family Trivia

Prepare yourself for the ultimate battle between the Force and the Dark Side during this family trivia event at the East Branch, 2320 N. Cramer St., Tuesday, December 12, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Bring your best Padawan or play “Solo” for a chance to win fun prizes! Will you be “The Last Jedi” standing?

Fiber Arts Group

Gather to knit or crochet with help from a volunteer at the M.L. King Branch, 310 W. Locust St., Thursday, December 14, 12-3 p.m. Great for beginners who want to learn a new skill and for those with experience who want to meet other fiber arts enthusiasts. Also Dec. 21, 28.

Declutter Your Computer with Effective File Management

Is your desktop cluttered? Files have a way of accumulating, making it difficult to quickly find documents. This 2-hour class will help you cut the clutter, create a file system and make use of storage in the cloud.

Mitchell Street Branch, 906 W. Historic Mitchell St., Monday, December 11, 2-4 p.m.

Washington Park Branch, 2121 N. Sherman Blvd., Tuesday, December 12, 5:30-7:30 p.m.

M.L. King Branch, 310 W. Locust St., Wednesday, December 13, 10 a.m.-12 p.m.

Villard Square Branch, 5190 N. 35th St., Thursday, December 14, 10 a.m.-12 p.m.

Tippecanoe Branch, 3912 S. Howell Ave., Thursday, December 14, 2-4 p.m.

Center Street Branch, 2727 W. Fond du Lac Ave., Friday, December 15, 10 a.m.-12 p.m.

Keyboarding Fundamentals

This 2-hour class will focus on the computer keyboard and the functions of each key. Emphasis will be placed on proper hand placement, key pathways, and keyboard shortcuts and provide hands-on instruction and drills to increase your keyboarding proficiency.

M.L. King Branch, 310 W. Locust St., Monday, December 11, 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Tippecanoe Branch, 3912 S. Howell Ave., Tuesday, December 12, 10 a.m.-12 p.m.

Villard Square Branch, 5190 N. 35th St., Tuesday, December 12, 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Center Street Branch, 2727 W. Fond du Lac Ave., Wednesday, December 13, 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Washington Park Branch, 2121 N. Sherman Blvd., Friday, December 15, 2-4 p.m.

Citizenship Classes

Free citizenship classes presented by Voces de la Frontera at the Mitchell Street Branch, 906 W. Historic

Mitchell Street on Saturday, December 16, 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Registration required. To be added to the wait list call Voces de la Frontera: 414-643-1620.

BOOK DISCUSSIONS

Novel Ideas Book Club

Join the discussion of The Rules Do Not Apply: A Memoir by Ariel Levy at the Zablocki Branch, 3501 W.

Oklahoma Ave., Monday, December 11, 6-7 p.m.

Bibliophile Book Club

Join the discussion of Strangers on a Train by Patricia Highsmith at the Tippecanoe Branch, 3912 S. Howell Ave., Thursday, December 14, 5-6 p.m.

FOR TEENS

Cookie Decorating Party

Want to make some art that’s good enough to eat? Decorate sugar cookies and try unicorn, galaxy, and other effects. We’ll have milk and hot chocolate for the perfect winter treat at the Center Street Branch, 2727 W. Fond du Lac Ave., Monday, December 11, 4-5 p.m.

DIY: Gift-Giving

Need a last minute gift idea? Why not try making your own lip balm or lotion bars at the library? Using easy recipes, create some meaningful homemade beauty products to give to your favorite people, or keep for yourself at the Capitol Branch, 3969 N. 74th St., Wednesday, December 13, 5-6:30 p.m.

DIY Your Way to Relaxation

Need an end-of-the-year break? The perfect gift for Mom? Try making colorful bath bombs at the Mitchell Street Branch, 9906 W. Historic Mitchell St., Wednesday, December 13, 6-7 p.m.

FOR FAMILIES

Truck Studio Art Workshop

A drop-in program designed for children in Grades K5-5. Participants will work on imaginative art activities relevant to a book or artistic theme for the day. Presented by Artists Working in Education, Inc. (A.W.E.).

Bay View Branch, 2566 S. Kinnickinnic Ave., Monday, December 11, 6-7:30 p.m. Also Dec. 18.

Mitchell Street Branch, 906 W. Historic Mitchell St., Wednesday, December 13, 4-5:30 p.m. Also Dec. 20.

Pajama Story Time

Families with young children are invited to have fun sharing stories, songs and rhymes designed to develop early literacy skills and encourage a love of reading at the East Branch, 2320 N. Cramer St., Monday, December 11, 6:30-7 p.m. Come dressed in your coziest PJs and bring a stuffed animal friend. Also Dec. 18.

Holiday Animals

Learn about animals such as reindeer, bats, owls, turkeys, bunnies and groundhogs with Schlitz Audubon at the Tippecanoe Branch, 3912 S. Howell Ave., Tuesday, December 12, 6-7 p.m. A live Eastern Screen Owl will visit as well. Supported by a grant from the Dutton Foundation.

Winter Sleepers

Enjoy Karma Wilson’s story Bear Snores On with Wehr Nature Center at the Tippecanoe Branch, 3912 S. Howell Ave., Friday, December 15, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Children will learn about animal shelters and hibernation and create a paper plate cave crafts with animals from the books. Supported by a grant from the Dutton

Foundation.

Saturday Matinees

Bring the family for movie day! Watch family friendly movies at the M.L. King Branch, 310 W. Locust St., Saturday, December 16, 1-3 p.m. Popcorn will be served. Featuring: Super Buddies.

Build Your Own Gingerbread House

Listen to the story of the gingerbread man and create your own miniature gingerbread house. Bring your family, your imagination and creativity. Registration required; register online or call 286-3011.

Bay View Branch, 2566 S. Kinnickinnic Ave., Tuesday, December 12, 6-7 p.m.

Center Street Branch, 2727 W. Fond du Lac Ave., Tuesday, December 12, 4:30-5:30 p.m.

Central Library, 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Saturday, December 16, 10:30-11:30 a.m.

Mitchell Street Branch, 906 W. Historic Mitchell St., Tuesday, December 12, 6-7 p.m.

Play & Learn

Imaginative play for families with young children at the Washington Park Branch, 2121 N. Sherman Blvd., Saturday, December 16, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Storyteller and Puppeteer Kathy Luck. Enjoy an interactive program of stories, songs, rhymes, play along on a variety of rhythm instruments and also join in on the stories.

Playgroup With Stories

A 20-minute story time for children and their parents or guardian is followed by open play time with a variety of age-appropriate, educational toys.

Capitol Branch, 3969 N. 74th St., Thursday, December 14, 10:30-11:30 a.m. For children ages 2 and under with a parent or guardian. Also Dec. 21, 28.

Central Library, 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Wednesday, December 13, 9:30-11 a.m. For children ages 2 and under with a parent or guardian. Also Dec. 20, 27.

East Branch, 2320 N. Cramer St. Thursday, December 14, 10-11:30 a.m. For children ages 2 and under with a parent or guardian. Also Dec. 21, 28.

Mitchell Street Branch, 906 W. Historic Mitchell St., Thursday, December 14, 10:30-11:30 a.m. For children ages 1-4 with a parent or guardian. Also Dec. 21, 28.

Tippecanoe Branch, 3912 S. Howell Ave., Friday, December 15, 10:30-11:30 a.m. For children ages 1 to 4 with a parent or guardian.

Zablocki Branch, 3501 W. Oklahoma Ave., Thursday, December 14, 10:30-11:30 a.m. For children ages 1 to 4 with a parent or guardian. Also Dec. 21, 28.

FOR CHILDREN

Cookie Decorating Party

Marble, galaxy, and lots of bright-colored frosting! Decorate cookies and drink hot chocolate at the Center Street Branch, 2727 W. Fond du Lac Ave., Monday, December 11, 4-5 p.m.

LEGO Brick Fun

Join other LEGO brick enthusiasts and see what you can create from the bottom up at the Tippecanoe Branch, 3912 S. Howell Ave., Saturday, December 16, 10-11:30 a.m. Bring your imagination and creativity and we’ll provide the bricks.

Dream Keepers Writing Circle

Calling all writers ages 9-13! Work on your writing project and share it with other young writers with the help of author and writing coach Rochelle Melander at the Capitol Branch, 3969 N. 74th St., Tuesday, December 19, 4-5:30 p.m.

Saturdays at Central

Build Your Own Gingerbread House at the Central Library, 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Saturday, December 16, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Listen to the story of the gingerbread man and create your own miniature gingerbread house. Bring your family, your imagination and creativity. Registration required; register online or call 286-3011.

Saturday Afternoons at Central for ‘Tweens

Chess Club at the Central Library, 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Saturday, December 16, 1:30-3 p.m. Open play chess for all levels.

Preschool Story Time

Preschoolers are invited for fun stories, songs, and finger plays designed to help them develop important literacy skills needed prior to learning how to read. Child care centers are welcome.

Atkinson Branch, 1960 W. Atkinson Ave., Thursday, December 14, 10:30-11:15 a.m. Also Dec. 21, 28.

Bay View Branch, 2566 S. Kinnickinnic Ave., Thursday, December 14, 10:30-11:15 a.m. Also Dec. 21, 28.

Capitol Branch, 3969 N. 74th St., Thursday, December 14, 10-10:30 a.m. Also Dec. 21, 28.

Center Street Branch, 2727 W. Fond du Lac Ave., Monday, December 11, 4-4:45 p.m. Also Dec. 18.

Central Library, 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Tuesday, December 12, 10:30-11:15 a.m. Also Dec. 19, 26.

Martin Luther King Branch, 310 W. Locust St., Thursday, December 14, 10-10:30 a.m. Also Dec. 21, 28.

Mill Road Branch, 6431 N. 76th St., Thursday, December 14, 10:30-11 a.m. Also Dec. 21, 28.

