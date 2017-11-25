Milwaukee Public Library Calendar of Events December 3-9

Tour Historic Central Library

Tour the Central Library, 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., with the Friends. Free tours begin at 11 a.m. each Saturday afternoon in the rotunda. Tour goers receive a coupon for a free book at the end of the tour in the Bookseller Store and Café. To arrange for a special tour call (414) 286-TOUR.

SPECIAL EVENTS

Mexicans in Wisconsin with Sergio González

Trace the diverse journeys of Mexicans to Milwaukee and the Badger State with historian Sergio M. González, author of Mexicans in Wisconsin, the newest addition to the Wisconsin Historical Society Press’s People of Wisconsin Series. Gonzalez will follow the emigration trails that led Mexicans to settle in Wisconsin for the past 100-plus years. The book talk is held at the Mitchell Street Branch, 906 W. Historic Mitchell St., Tuesday, December 5, 6-7:30 p.m. in partnership with the Wisconsin Historical Society Press, the Milwaukee Public Library, and Milwaukee’s Hispanic Chamber of Commerce. The discussion will be followed by an on-site book signing, hosted by Boswell Book Company of Milwaukee.

Wade Fernandez/Wiciwen Apis-Mahwaew Presents Song of the Black Wolf

With Menominee Indian roots that go back over 12,000 years to what is now called Wisconsin, Wade presents a concert featuring his talents as an award-winning musician/performer, composer, storyteller, educator and speaker at the Tippecanoe Branch, 3912 S. Howell Ave., Wednesday, December 6, 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Locked in the Library

Looking for something different and exciting to do? Get a group of friends together and see if you have what it takes to escape the Mitchell Street Branch, 906 W. Historic Mitchell St., Wednesday, December 6, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Your teamwork and critical thinking skills will be put to the test as you solve challenging clues and puzzles to open a box and escape the library!

EVENTS

Health Insurance Marketplace

Whether you’re uninsured, or just want to explore your choices, the Health Insurance Marketplace may have coverage that’s right for you, fits your budget, and meets your needs.Licensed Healthcare Navigators will be available to assist with exploring insurance options under the Affordable Care Act. Call 414-270-4677 for an appointment. Walk-ins will also be accepted if the navigator does not have an appointment.

Center Street Branch, 2727 W. Fond du Lac Ave., Monday, December 4, 4-7 p.m. Also Dec. 11.

Mitchell Street Branch, 906 W. Historic Mitchell St., Thursday, December 7, 2:30-5:30 p.m. Spanish speaking navigators are available, unless a substitute is needed.

Zablocki Branch, 3501 W. Oklahoma Ave., Friday, December 8, 1-5 p.m. Spanish-speaking navigators are available, unless a substitute is needed.

Capitol Branch, 3969 N. 74th St., Saturday, December 9, 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

Declutter Your Computer with Effective File Management

Is your desktop cluttered? Files have a way of accumulating, making it difficult to quickly find documents. This 2-hour class will help you cut the clutter, create a file system and make use of storage in the cloud.

M.L. King Branch, 310 W. Locust St., Monday, December 4, 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Tippecanoe Branch, 3912 S. Howell Ave., Tuesday, December 5, 10 a.m.-12 p.m.

Villard Square Branch, 5190 N. 35th St., Wednesday, December 6, 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Center Street Branch, 2727 W. Fond du Lac Ave., Thursday, December 7, 2-4 p.m.

Washington Park Branch, 2121 N. Sherman Blvd., Friday, December 8, 2-4 p.m.

Keyboarding Fundamentals

This 2-hour class will focus on the computer keyboard and the functions of each key. Emphasis will be placed on proper hand placement, key pathways, and keyboard shortcuts and provide hands-on instruction and drills to increase your keyboarding proficiency.

Mitchell Street Branch, 906 W. Historic Mitchell St., Monday, December 4, 2-4 p.m.

Washington Park Branch, 2121 N. Sherman Blvd., Tuesday, December 5, 5:30-7:30 p.m.

M.L. King Branch, 310 W. Locust St., Wednesday, December 6, 10 a.m.-12 p.m.

Tippecanoe Branch, 3912 S. Howell Ave., Thursday, December 7, 2-4 p.m.

Center Street Branch, 2727 W. Fond du Lac Ave., Friday, December 8, 10 a.m.-12 p.m.

Villard Square Branch, 5190 N. 35th St., Friday, December 8, 10 a.m.-12 p.m.

Medicare Options for Seniors

American Republic Insurance Services will provide a free seminar on Medicare, what it is, what it covers, alternative types of coverage, and how to protect your savings from out-of-pocket Medicare expenses at the Washington Park Branch, 2121 N. Sherman Blvd., Monday, December 4, 2-4 p.m. Also Dec. 11.

Time To Veg: Winter Sampler

This vegetarian food demonstration will present seasonal recipes featuring hearty whole grains and tasty soups at the Tippecanoe Branch, 3912 S. Howell Ave., Monday, December 4, 6-7 p.m. Registration is required; call 414.286.3011.

BYOD: Bring Your Own Device

Bring your tablet, Kindle, Nook, etc. and your library card to the library and we’ll help you set up a library account on your device to download free books, music and magazines at:

Washington Park Branch, 2121 N. Sherman Blvd., Tuesday, December 5, 6-7 p.m.

Central Library, 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Saturday, December 9, 2-3:30 p.m. in Mozart’s Grove.

Bay View Kinnickinnic Knitters

A knitting circle dedicated to expanding skills through the participation of knitters of all experience levels. Bring any knitting project to the Bay View Branch, 2566 S. Kinnickinnic Ave., Wednesday, December 6, 5:30- 7:30 p.m. for conversation and camaraderie among knitters. Tap into knitting resources the library has to offer.

Fiber Arts Group

Gather to knit or crochet with help from a volunteer at the M.L. King Branch, 310 W. Locust St., Thursday, December 7, 12-3 p.m. Great for beginners who want to learn a new skill and for those with experience who want to meet other fiber arts enthusiasts. Also Dec. 14, 21, 28.

Color Your Way to Calm

Color your way to calm at a drop-in coloring club for adults. Coloring sheets, art supplies and hot tea will be provided at the Zablocki Branch, 3501 W. Oklahoma Ave., Thursday, December 7, 2:30-5:30 p.m.

A Dickens of a Day at King

Don’t be a Scrooge! Get in the Christmas Spirit at the M.L. King Branch, 310 W. Locust St., Friday, December 8, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Talk about your favorite passage in A Christmas Carol. Enjoy a special viewing of the movie

The Muppet Christmas Carol. Need a quick gift? Want that homemade look on your tree? Learn how to make simple ornaments or arm knit a scarf. Sample cookies, spiced coffee and tea.

Get Crafty at King

Hang out with other crafty people and join in a craft project for adults, families, and teens at the M.L. King Branch, 310 W. Locust St., Saturday, December 9, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. It may include beads, paper folding or paint – each time there will be a different craft to make and take home. Supplies and instructions will be provided.

Citizenship Classes

Free citizenship classes presented by Voces de la Frontera at the Mitchell Street Branch, 906 W. Historic Mitchell Street on Saturday, December 9, 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Registration required. To be added to the wait list call Voces de la Frontera: 414-643-1620. Also Dec. 16.

FOR TEENS

Teen Job Center (For ages 16-18)

Need help finding a job? Drop by our Teen Job Center for helpful tips and tricks, access to a computer, and help from a librarian at:

Villard Square Branch, 5190 N. 35th St., Thursday, December 7, 4-5:30 p.m.

Washington Park Branch, 2121 N. Sherman Blvd., Thursday, December 7, 4-5:30 p.m.

FOR FAMILIES

Truck Studio Art Workshop

A drop-in program designed for children in Grades K5-5. Participants will work on imaginative art activities relevant to a book or artistic theme for the day. Presented by Artists Working in Education, Inc. (A.W.E.).

Bay View Branch, 2566 S. Kinnickinnic Ave., Monday, December 4, 6-7:30 p.m. Also Dec. 11, 18.

Mill Road Branch, 6431 N. 76th St., Friday, December 8, 3:30-5 p.m.

Mitchell Street Branch, 906 W. Historic Mitchell St., Wednesday, December 6, 4-5:30 p.m. Also Dec. 13, 20.

Pajama Story Time

Families with young children are invited to have fun sharing stories, songs and rhymes designed to develop early literacy skills and encourage a love of reading at the East Branch, 2320 N. Cramer St., Monday, December 4, 6:30-7 p.m. Come dressed in your coziest PJs and bring a stuffed animal friend. Also Dec. 11, 18.

Build Your Own Gingerbread House

Listen to the story of the gingerbread man and create your own miniature gingerbread house. Bring your family, your imagination and creativity. Registration required; register online or call 286-3011.

Atkinson Branch, 1960 W. Atkinson Ave., Monday, December 4, 4:30-6 p.m.

M.L. King Branch, 310 W. Locust St., Monday, December 4, 6-7 p.m.

Mill Road Branch, 6431 N. 76th St., Tuesday, December 5, 6-7 p.m.

Tippecanoe Branch, 3912 S. Howell Ave., Tuesday, December 5, 6-7 p.m.

Villard Square Branch, 5190 N. 35th St., Tuesday, December 5, 5-6 p.m

East Branch, 2320 N. Cramer St., Wednesday, December 6, 6-7 p.m.

Zablocki Branch, 3501 W. Oklahoma Ave., Saturday, December 9, 2-3 p.m.

Gingerbread Story Time

Preschoolers are invited for fun gingerbread stories, songs, and finger plays all designed to help them develop important literacy skills needed prior to learning how to read. Child care centers are welcome at Atkinson Branch, 1960 W. Atkinson Ave., Thursday, December 7, 10:30-11:15 a.m.

Play & Learn

Imaginative play for families with young children at the Washington Park Branch, 2121 N. Sherman Blvd., Saturday, December 9, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Grocery Store. Make a grocery list, help customers, run the cash register, and go shopping at our pretend grocery store.

Playgroup With Stories

A 20-minute story time for children and their parents or guardian is followed by open play time with a variety of age-appropriate, educational toys.

Capitol Branch, 3969 N. 74th St., Thursday, December 7, 10:30-11:30 a.m. For children ages 2 and under with a parent or guardian. Also Dec. 14, 21, 28.

Central Library, 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Wednesday, December 6, 9:30-11 a.m. For children ages 2 and under with a parent or guardian. Also Dec. 13, 20, 27.

East Branch, 2320 N. Cramer St. Thursday, December 7, 10-11:30 a.m. For children ages 2 and under with a parent or guardian. Also Dec. 14, 21, 28.

Mitchell Street Branch, 906 W. Historic Mitchell St., Thursday, November 30, 10:30-11:30 a.m. For children ages 1-4 with a parent or guardian.

Tippecanoe Branch, 3912 S. Howell Ave., Friday, December 8, 10:30-11:30 a.m. For children ages 1 to 4 with a parent or guardian. Also Dec. 15.

Zablocki Branch, 3501 W. Oklahoma Ave., Thursday, December 7, 10:30-11:30 a.m. For children ages 1 to 4 with a parent or guardian. Also Dec. 14, 21, 28.

FOR CHILDREN

Glowing Sewing!

Create a gift for someone special. Make a Tiny Monster, a light-up broach, or your own creating using MKE Mixer materials including sewable LEDs and conductive thread at the Mitchell Street Branch, 906 W. Historic Mitchell St., Tuesday, December 5, 4-5 p.m.

Dream Keepers Writing Circle

Calling all writers ages 9-13! Work on your writing project and share it with other young writers with the help of author and writing coach Rochelle Melander at the Capitol Branch, 3969 N. 74th St., Tuesday, December 5, 4-5:30 p.m. Also Dec. 19.

Cold Weather Cooking for Kids

Do you like to cook? Create kid-friendly meals and treats perfect for warming up on cold winter days.

Bay View Branch, 2566 S. Kinnickinnic Ave., Tuesday, December 5, 4:30-5:30 p.m.

Capitol Branch, 3969 N. 74th St., Tuesday, December 5, 4:30-5:30 p.m.

Cookie Decorating Party

Marble, galaxy, and lots of bright-colored frosting! Decorate cookies and drink hot chocolate at the Mill Road Branch, 6431 N. 76th St., Wednesday, December 6, 3:30-4:30 p.m.

After School Tech Time

Make it, break it, tinker with, and take it! Explore STEAM concepts with a variety of fun, hands-on projects at the East Branch, 2320 N. Cramer St., Thursday, December 7, 3:30-4:30 p.m.

Saturdays at Central

Snowy Day at the Central Library, 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Saturday, December 9, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Enjoy fun activities after listening to the Ezra Jack Keats classic The Snowy Day.

Saturday Afternoons at Central for ‘Tweens

Freedom’s Eve Holiday Gifts at the Central Library, 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Saturday, December 9, 2-3 p.m.

Join Blk-Art, History & Culture for a holiday workshop. Learn about the importance of “Freedom’s Eve” while making Afrocentric cards and gifts for loved ones.

Preschool Story Time

Preschoolers are invited for fun stories, songs, and finger plays designed to help them develop important

literacy skills needed prior to learning how to read. Child care centers are welcome.

Atkinson Branch, 1960 W. Atkinson Ave., Thursday, December 7, 10:30-11:15 a.m. Also Dec. 14, 21, 28.

Bay View Branch, 2566 S. Kinnickinnic Ave., Thursday, December 7, 10:30-11:15 a.m. Also Dec. 14, 21, 28.

Capitol Branch, 3969 N. 74th St., Thursday, December 7, 10-10:30 a.m. Also Dec. 14, 21, 28.

Center Street Branch, 2727 W. Fond du Lac Ave., Monday, December 4, 4-4:45 p.m. Also Dec. 11, 18.

Central Library, 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Tuesday, December 5, 10:30-11:15 a.m. Also Dec. 12, 19, 26.

Martin Luther King Branch, 310 W. Locust St., Thursday, December 7, 10-10:30 a.m. Also Dec. 14, 21, 28.

Mill Road Branch, 6431 N. 76th St., Thursday, December 7, 10:30-11 a.m. Also Dec. 14, 21, 28.

BOOKSELLER and COFFEE SHOP

Visit the Bookseller, the library’s used book store, located at Central Library, 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., and

R Café, the library’s coffee shop. Call 286.2142 for hours of service.