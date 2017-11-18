Milwaukee Public Library Calendar of Events November 26-December 2

Tour Historic Central Library

Tour the Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., with the Friends. Free tours begin at 11 a.m. each Saturday afternoon in the rotunda. Tour goers receive a coupon for a free book at the end of the tour in the Bookseller Store and Café. To arrange for a special tour call (414) 286-TOUR.

EVENTS

Resume 101: First Steps to Building Your Resume

A resume has become a necessary tool in the world of job search and employment applications. Make it work to your advantage by learning what employers look for in a resume and what style best markets your strengths at the Zablocki Branch , 3501 W. Oklahoma Ave., Monday, November 27, 1-3 p.m. In this workshop you will create a “ready to be typed” personal resume outline.

Medicare Options for Seniors

American Republic Insurance Services will provide a free seminar on Medicare, what it is, what it covers, alternative types of coverage, and how to protect your savings from out-of-pocket Medicare expenses at the Washington Park Branch , 2121 N. Sherman Blvd., Monday, November 27, 2-4 p.m.

Basic Skills: Introduction to Sign Language

Join us for an afternoon of learning basic signs in American Sign Language at the Center Street Branch , 2727 W. Fond du Lac Ave., Tuesday, November 28, 1-2 p.m. We will read a story with a volunteer from UWM’s ASL Interpreter program, and then discuss signs for family members, places, and food. This program is targeted for adults with special needs or learning disabilities.

Foundations of Money Management

Money Matters: Pinpoint ways to manage your money by preparing a personal budget and identifying ways to decrease spending at the East Branch , 2320 N. Cramer St., Tuesday, November 28, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Presented by PNC Bank.

Native American Stories & Craft

The Wisconsin Museum of Quilts and Fiber Arts celebrates Native American History Month with stories and a traditional beading project for the entire family at the Mitchell Street Branch , 906 W. Historic Mitchell St., Tuesday, November 28, 6-7 p.m. Participants will hear traditional Ojibwa stories and make a beaded bear sachet.

American Indians of Wisconsin

Schiltz Audubon will demonstrate the significance of indigenous creatures to the American Indian way of life by incorporating live animals in this program at the Tippecanoe Branch , 3912 S. Howell Ave., Tuesday, November 28, 6-7 p.m. Supported by a grant from the Dutton Foundation.

NaNoWriMo 50 Write-in Session

Let us help you hit your NaNoWriMo word count with a quiet write-in session at the East Branch , 2320 N. Cramer St., Wednesday, November 29, 3-8 p.m.

NaNoWriMo 50 Write-in TGIAO (Thank Goodness It’s Almost Over!)

Let us help you make the final touches on your NaNoWriMo story with this final write-in session at the Villard Square Branch , 5190 N. 35th St., Wednesday, November 29, 4-5:30 p.m.

Health Insurance Marketplace

Whether you’re uninsured, or just want to explore your choices, the Health Insurance Marketplace may have coverage that’s right for you, fits your budget, and meets your needs.Licensed Healthcare Navigators will be available to assist with exploring insurance options under the Affordable Care Act. Call 414-270-4677 for an appointment. Walk-ins will also be accepted if the navigator does not have an appointment.

Capitol Branch , 3969 N. 74th St., Saturday, December 2, 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Also Dec. 9

Center Street Branch , 2727 W. Fond du Lac Ave., Monday, November 27, 4-7 p.m.

Zablocki Branch , 3501 W. Oklahoma Ave., Friday, December 1, 1-5 p.m. Also Dec. 8. Spanish-speaking navigators are available, unless a substitute is needed.

Saturday Matinees

Bring the family for movie day! Watch family friendly movies at the Martin Luther King Branch , 310 W. Locust St., Saturday, December 2, 1-3 p.m. Popcorn will be served. Featuring: G-Force.

Citizenship Classes

Free citizenship classes presented by Voces de la Frontera at the Mitchell Street Branch , 906 W. Historic Mitchell Street on Saturday, December 2, 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Registration required. To be added to the wait list call Voces de la Frontera: 414-643-1620. Also Dec. 9, 16.

BOOK DISCUSSION

History Buff Book Club

Join the discussion of A Long Way Gone: Memoirs of a Boy Soldier by Ishmael Beah at the Tippecanoe Branch , 3912 S. Howell Ave., Thursday, November 30, 5-6 p.m.

FOR FAMILIES

Picture Book Month Story Time Celebrations

Share stories, songs, and rhymes with exploring picture book illustration styles. Children will make art inspired by the books we read at:

East Branch , 2320 N. Cramer St., Monday, November 27, 6-7 p.m.

Zablocki Branch , 3501 W. Oklahoma Ave., Monday, November 27, 6-7:30 p.m.

Play & Learn

Imaginative play for families with young children at the Washington Park Branch , 2121 N. Sherman Blvd., Saturday, December 2, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Stretching with Storybooks. Stretch while reading stories with YogaConnects LLC.

Truck Studio Art Workshop

A drop-in program designed for children in Grades K5-5. Participants will work on imaginative art activities relevant to a book or artistic theme for the day. Presented by Artists Working in Education, Inc. (A.W.E.).

Martin Luther King Branch , 310 W. Locust St., Monday, November 27, 4:30-6 p.m.

Mill Road Branch , 6431 N. 76th St., Friday, December 1, 3:30-5 p.m. Also Dec. 8.

Mitchell Street Branch , 906 W. Historic Mitchell St., Wednesday, November 29, 4-5:30 p.m. Also Dec. 6, 13, 20.

Washington Park Branch , 2121 N. Sherman Blvd., Tuesday, November 28, 6-7:30 p.m.

Playgroup With Stories

A 20-minute story time for children and their parents or guardian is followed by open play time with a variety of age-appropriate, educational toys.

Capitol Branch , 3969 N. 74th St., Thursday, November 30, 10:30-11:30 a.m. For children ages 2 and under with a parent or guardian.

Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Wednesday, November 29, 9:30-11 a.m. For children ages 2 and under with a parent or guardian.

East Branch , 2320 N. Cramer St. Thursday, November 30, 10-11:30 a.m. For children ages 2 and under with a parent or guardian.

Mitchell Street Branch , 906 W. Historic Mitchell St., Thursday, November 30, 10:30-11:30 a.m. For children ages 1-4 with a parent or guardian.

Tippecanoe Branch , 3912 S. Howell Ave., Friday, December 1, 10:30-11:30 a.m. For children ages 1 to 4 with a parent or guardian. Also Dec. 8, 15.

Zablocki Branch , 3501 W. Oklahoma Ave., Thursday, November 30, 10:30-11:30 a.m. For children ages 1 to 4 with a parent or guardian.

FOR CHILDREN

LEGO Brick Fun

Join other LEGO brick enthusiasts and see what you can create from the bottom up at the Zablocki Branch , 3501 W. Oklahoma Ave., Tuesday, November 28, 4-5 p.m. Bring your imagination and creativity and we’ll provide the bricks.

Paws & Read

Read out loud to a cuddly canine! The Alliance of Therapy Dogs will provide furry friends. Say hello, give a pet, or read a selection of good books at the Tippecanoe Branch , 3912 S. Howell Ave., Saturday, December 2, 1-2 p.m. Paws & Read can help reluctant readers gain confidence and motivation for the new school year.

Saturdays at Central

Wisconsin Conservatory and Song at the Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Saturday, December 2, 10:30-11:30 a.m. The Bears have it! Explore bears with songs, chants and singing games featuring the book Jamberry by Bruce Degen.

Saturday Afternoons at Central for ‘Tweens

LEGO brick club at the Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Saturday, December 2, 2-3 p.m. We provide the LEGO bricks, you provide the creativity! Join other LEGO enthusiasts and see what you can create from the bottom up. Bring your imagination, we’ll bring the bricks.

Preschool Story Time

Preschoolers are invited for fun stories, songs, and finger plays designed to help them develop important literacy skills needed prior to learning how to read. Child care centers are welcome.

Atkinson Branch , 1960 W. Atkinson Ave., Thursday, November 30, 10:30-11:15 a.m.

Bay View Branch , 2566 S. Kinnickinnic Ave., Thursday, November 30, 10:30-11:15 a.m.

Capitol Branch , 3969 N. 74th St., Thursday, November 30, 10-10:30 a.m.

Center Street Branch , 2727 W. Fond du Lac Ave., Monday, November 27, 4-4:45 p.m.

Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Tuesday, November 28, 10:30-11:15 a.m.

Martin Luther King Branch , 310 W. Locust St., Thursday, November 30, 10-10:30 a.m.

Mill Road Branch , 6431 N. 76th St., Thursday, November 30, 10:30-11 a.m.

Upon reasonable notice, efforts will be made to accommodate the needs of individuals with disabilities. For additional information or to request services contact the Library Director’s Office at (414) 286-3021, 286-2794 (FAX), or mail to Central Library, 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee, WI 53233 Attn: Accommodation Request.

BOOKSELLER and COFFEE SHOP