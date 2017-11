MATC Requesting BIDs for Remodeling Specified Areas, Downtown Milwaukee Campus, Foundation Hall

CONSTRUCTION BIDDING OPPORTUNITY

Milwaukee Area Technical College is seeking bids for the following projects:

BID REFERENCE NO. 2017-019

DUE: Wednesday, December 6, 2017

Remodeling Specified Areas, Downtown Milwaukee Campus, Foundation Hall – Projects 2018851, 2018874, 2018875 & 2016626.06.

SINGLE PRIME CONTRACT including: General Construction, Electrical, HVAC & Plumbing Work

************************************************

1. Sealed Bids will be accepted until 2:00 PM on the date shown, only at the following location: Office and reception desk of Construction Services, Room M70, Milwaukee Area Technical College, 1015 North Sixth Street, Milwaukee (mailing address 700 W. State Street, Room M70, Milwaukee, WI 53233).

2. A goal of 18% for the participation of Historically Underutilized Businesses (HUB) is included in the specifications.

3. Please call 414.297.6236 for more information, including procedures for obtaining bid documents & touring the project site.

MATC is an Affirmative Action/Equal Opportunity Institution and complies with all requirements of the Americans with Disabilities Act.