Milwaukee Public Library Calendar of Events November 19 to 25

Tour the Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., with the Friends. Free tours begin at 11 a.m. each Saturday afternoon in the rotunda. Tour goers receive a coupon for a free book at the end of the tour in the Bookseller Store and Café. To arrange for a special tour call (414) 286-TOUR.

EVENTS

Health Insurance Marketplace

Whether you’re uninsured, or just want to explore your choices, the Health Insurance Marketplace may have coverage that’s right for you, fits your budget, and meets your needs.Licensed Healthcare Navigators will be available to assist with exploring insurance options under the Affordable Care Act. Call 414-270-4677 for an appointment. Walk-ins will also be accepted if the navigator does not have an appointment.

Center Street Branch , 2727 W. Fond du Lac Ave., Monday, November 20, 4-7 p.m. Also Nov. 27.

Film Screening: Before the Flood

In this National Geographic documentary, actor and environmental activist Leonardo DiCaprio visits five continents to witness climate change firsthand. The film is a riveting account of the dramatic changes now occurring around the world due to climate change, and potential actions we, as individuals and as a society, can take to prevent the disruption of life on our planet. Watch the film and join in a discussion following the screening at the Capitol Branch , 3969 N. 74th St., Monday, November 20, 6-7:30 p.m.

Treasures of the Great Lakes Marine Collection

Learn about a different aspect of the Milwaukee Public Library’s Great Lakes Marine Collection at the Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Tuesday, November 21, 11:30-12:30 p.m. in the second floor Krikelas Room. Of special interest to divers and genealogists, the program is free and open to anyone interested in learning more about Great Lakes history.

Discovery Lunch

Discovery Lunches are one-hour programs that invite you to explore and connect with fellow learners. Please call 414-286-3011 or stop by any Milwaukee Public Library to register. A light lunch is provided. Intro to Reiki will be presented at the Zablocki Branch , 3501 W. Oklahoma Ave., Tuesday, November 21, 12:30-1:30 p.m. A traditional Reiki treatment is presented in a quiet setting. A trained practitioner will share benefits of the Reiki method while demonstrating the Reiki body scan.

Chess Club

Bring your chess set and love of strategy to a drop-in chess club at the East Branch , 2320 N. Cramer St., Wednesday, November 22, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Meet new chess enthusiasts while improving your strategy.

Tragic Tales of Tuscany: The Monster of Florence

Award-winning local author Paul Salsini will read and discuss his book about the serial killer who slaughtered eight young couples between 968 and 1985 in Florence, Italy at the Zablocki Branch , 3501 W. Oklahoma Ave., Wednesday, November 22, 6:30-7:45 p.m.

Get Crafty at King

Hang out with other crafty people and join in a craft project for adults, families, and teens at the Martin Luther King Branch , 310 W. Locust St., Saturday, November 25, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. It may include beads, paper folding or paint – each time there will be a different craft to make and take home. Supplies and instructions will be provided.

Citizenship Classes

Free citizenship classes presented by Voces de la Frontera at the Mitchell Street Branch , 906 W. Historic Mitchell Street on Saturday, November 25, 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Registration required. To be added to the wait list call Voces de la Frontera: 414-643-1620.

Skeins of Milwaukee

Bring your needles and/or hooks, your yarn and your enthusiasm to share and learn with others who knit and crochet to the Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Saturday, November 25, 1:30-3:30 p.m. There is free street parking on Saturdays.

BOOK DISCUSSION

East Branch Book Club

Join the discussion of The Girls by Emma Cline at the East Branch , 2320 N. Cramer St., Tuesday, November 21, 7-8 p.m.

FOR FAMILIES

Picture Book Month Story Time Celebrations

Share stories, songs, and rhymes with exploring picture book illustration styles. Children will make art inspired by the books we read at:

East Branch , 2320 N. Cramer St., Monday, November 20, 6-7 p.m. Also Nov. 27.

Zablocki Branch , 3501 W. Oklahoma Ave., Monday, November 20, 6-7:30 p.m. Also Nov. 27.

Fish Tales

Celebrate National Picture Book month with fish stories by Leo Lionni, Lucy Cousins and others. We’ll be creating our own aquariums to take home at the Mill Road Branch , 6431 N. 76th St., Monday, November 20, 6-7 p.m.

Let’s Talk Turkey

Wehr Nature Center will present the story Little Tom Turkey by Frances Bloxam at the Tippecanoe Branch , 3912 S. Howell Ave., Tuesday, November 21, 6-7 p.m. Children will perform the turkey strut and the turkey call and learn about wild turkeys with natural artifacts. Each child will create a terrific turkey out of natural objects. Supported by a grant from the Dutton Foundation.

Play & Learn

Imaginative play for families with young children at the Washington Park Branch , 2121 N. Sherman Blvd., Saturday, November 25, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Build Your Own Gingerbread House. Listen to the story of the gingerbread man and create your own miniature gingerbread house. Bring your family, your imagination and creativity. Registration required; register online or call 286-3011.

Truck Studio Art Workshop

A drop-in program designed for children in Grades K5-5. Participants will work on imaginative art activities relevant to a book or artistic theme for the day. Presented by Artists Working in Education, Inc. (A.W.E.).

Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Thursday, November 25, 4-5:30 p.m.

Martin Luther King Branch , 310 W. Locust St., Monday, November 20, 4:30-6 p.m. Also Nov. 27.

Tippecanoe Branch , 3912 S. Howell Ave., Wednesday, Nov. 22, 4-5:30 p.m.

Washington Park Branch , 2121 N. Sherman Blvd., Tuesday, November 21, 6-7:30 p.m. Also Nov. 28.

Playgroup With Stories

A 20-minute story time for children and their parents or guardian is followed by open play time with a variety of age-appropriate, educational toys.

Capitol Branch , 3969 N. 74th St. Library closed for holiday Thursday, November 23. Playgroup returns Thursday, November 30, 10:30-11:30 a.m. For children ages 2 and under with a parent or guardian.

Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Wednesday, November 22, 9:30-11 a.m. For children ages 2 and under with a parent or guardian. Also Nov. 29.

East Branch , 2320 N. Cramer St. Library closed for holiday Thursday, November 23. Playgroup returns Thursday, November 30, 10-11:30 a.m. For children ages 2 and under with a parent or guardian.

Mitchell Street Branch , 906 W. Historic Mitchell St. Library closed for holiday Thursday, November 23. Playgroup returns Thursday, November 30, 10:30-11:30 a.m. For children ages 1-4 with a parent or guardian.

Zablocki Branch , 3501 W. Oklahoma Ave. Library closed for holiday Thursday, November 23. Playgroup returns Thursday, November 30, 10:30-11:30 a.m. For children ages 1 to 4 with a parent or guardian.

FOR CHILDREN

French Club for Kids

Kids in grades 2-5, join us for this after school beginner French Club at the East Branch , 2320 N. Cramer St., Monday, November 20, 3:30-5 p.m. Have fun while developing your vocabulary and conversation skills. Light refreshments will be provided.

Storytelling and Book Creation with Milwaukee PBS

Discover your inner author and illustrator at the Mitchell Street Branch , 906 W. Historic Mitchell St., Tuesday, November 21, 4-5 p.m. Learn the basics of storytelling with hands-on activities and continue the fun with a craft to take home. Learn details on how to enter your original book in the year’s Milwaukee PBS KIDS Young Writers Contest.

Cold Weather Cooking for Kids

Do you like to cook? Create kid-friendly meals and treats perfect for warming up on cold winter days at the Capitol Branch , 3969 N. 74th St., Tuesday, November 21, 4:30-5:30 p.m.

Saturdays at Central

Craft Leftovers at the Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Saturday, November 25, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Join us after your Thanksgiving festivities to feast on all the craft leftovers from this year.

Saturday Afternoons at Central for ‘Tweens

Art Workshop with Artists Working in Education (A.W.E.) at the Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Saturday, November 25, 2-3:30 p.m. Be inspired by a read aloud and then work on imaginative art activities.

Families can come and make art together.

Preschool Story Time

Preschoolers are invited for fun stories, songs, and finger plays designed to help them develop important literacy skills needed prior to learning how to read. Child care centers are welcome.

Atkinson Branch , 1960 W. Atkinson Ave. Library closed Thursday, November 23 for the holiday. Story time returns Thursday, November 30, 10:30-11:15 a.m.

Bay View Branch , 2566 S. Kinnickinnic Ave. Library closed Thursday, November 23 for the holiday. Story time returns Thursday, November 30, 10:30-11:15 a.m.

Capitol Branch , 3969 N. 74th St. Library closed Thursday, November 23 for the holiday. Story time returns Thursday, November 30, 10-10:30 a.m.

Center Street Branch , 2727 W. Fond du Lac Ave., Monday, November 20, 4-4:45 p.m. Also Nov. 27.

Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Tuesday, November 21, 10:30-11:15 a.m. Also Nov. 28.

Martin Luther King Branch , 310 W. Locust St. Library closed Thursday, November 23 for the holiday. Story time returns Thursday, November 30, 10-10:30 a.m.

Mill Road Branch , 6431 N. 76th St. Library closed Thursday, November 23 for the holiday. Story time returns Thursday, November 30, 10:30-11 a.m.

