Give Back This Season: Volunteer With The Salvation Army

MILWAUKEE COUNTY – Are you looking to give back this holiday season? Consider volunteering for The Salvation Army in Milwaukee County. We have dozens of open shifts for upcoming events around the county.

To sign up, visit: http://salar.my/SAMKEVols (with the exception of bell ringing).

• Bell Ringing: November 4 – December 23

Help raise money to fund 80+ programs in Milwaukee County. Call 414-302-4300 x2246 or email Valencia_ Clay@usc.salvationarmy.org to sign up for a shift. If you live in the Oak Creek area, sign up here: http://salar.my/cGFjLy

• Coats for Kids: November 27 –

December 9 Collect, organize and distribute warm winter clothing to children in need. This program takes place at our Distribution Center, 5880 N 60th St., in Milwaukee.

• Toy Shop: December 11-20

Collect, organize and distribute toys to children in need. This program takes place at our Distribution Center, 5880 N 60th St., in Milwaukee.

• Christmas Family Feast: December 22-25

Christmas Family Feast is a Milwaukee tradition. Now in its 28th year, the event provides food, fun and fellowship for those in need. This event takes place at the Wisconsin Center, 400 W Wisconsin Ave, in Milwaukee.

Thank you for your support!

About The Salvation Army:

The Salvation Army, an evangelical part of the universal Christian church, has been supporting those in need in His name without discrimination since 1865. Nearly 33 million Americans receive assistance from The Salvation Army each year through the broadest array of social services that range from providing food for the hungry, relief for disaster victims, assistance for the disabled, outreach to the elderly and ill, clothing and shelter to the homeless and opportunities for underprivileged children. The Salvation Army tracks the level of need across the country with the Human Needs Index (HumanNeedsIndex.org). Locally, 88 cents of every dollar raised is used to support programs and services in Milwaukee County.