Wisconsin Speaks Medical Marijuana

By Yasmine Outlaw

Sen. Jon Erpenbach and State Rep. Chris Taylor held a public forum to discuss the passing of two bills that will grant patients access to medical marijuana. The forum was held at the McCarty Park Pavilion in West Allis on Monday.

Individuals from various backgrounds came out to be heard about their stance on the proposed bills—Veterans were the first to be heard.

“Medicinal cannabis had allowed me to reach my full potential [because] it has helped me with PTSD, and ongoing pain associated with three back surgeries,” said unidentified veteran.

This unidentified veteran believes if he didn’t use marijuana and only stuck to his prescription pills he would have been one of the many veterans who lost hope and killed himself.

The Compassionate Cannabis Care Act is the first step to legalizing the use of medical marijuana, and veterans hope the bill passes so they can live a healthier life.

“In my first year, I was prescribed 9,900 pills and majority of those were opioid prescriptions,” said disabled veteran Andrea Roberts of the U.S. Marines Corps. “I didn’t have to leave my house to become an addict.”

Veterans hope to eliminate the opioid prescription and use medical marijuana so they can get their lives back and function within society once again.

“At the end of the day, there is one prescription that will kill me and the other won’t,” said Roberts.

“There is something unpatriotic for me to come up here and beg for a prescription that I know has saved my life.”

There are now 29 states that permits the use of medical marijuana, and Wisconsin hopes to be next.