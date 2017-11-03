By Nyesha Stone

Since 2015, the Wisconsin Department of Children and Families (DCF) and Department of Justice (DOJ) has implemented the Wisconsin Anti-Human Trafficking Task Force. The Task Force has been developing a system that helps minors who have been affected by this issue or who are at risk of being affected.

Two years later, the Task Force created an online seminar to train hotel staff on the signs of trafficking because hotels are where a lot of trafficking goes on. This training is also in support of Wisconsin Hotel and Lodging Association.

“Based on data from the National Human Trafficking Hotline, human sex traffickers frequently capitalize on the anonymity at hotels and motels for the purpose of trafficking,” said DCF Secretary Eloise Anderson in a press release. “This training is just one of many tools we’ve added to our toolbox to help put a stop to this horrible crime.”

Just like many other states, Wisconsin has a trafficking issue, and the DCF AND DOJ see that, which is why they’ve implanted this training.

Their first online training was introduced in September at the Task Force’s quarterly meeting in Oshkosh.

Task Force also did training for child welfare, youth justice workers, and the Wisconsin Child Sex Trafficking and Exploitation Indicator and Response Guide, which helped those who work with the youth determine whether a child is a danger or not.

According to Anti-Human Trafficking Coordinator for the Wisconsin Department of Children and Families Joy Ippolito, trafficking is different in every state, and it’s best for the community to become educated on safety and the signs of human trafficking if we want to solve this issue.

To report suspected human trafficking of a minor, visit https://dcf.wisconsin.gov/reportabuse or call your local human services agency or law enforcement.