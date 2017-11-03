Milwaukee Courier Weekly Newspaper

"THE NEWSPAPER YOU CAN TRUST SINCE 1964"

Wisconsin Anti-Human Trafficking Task Force

By Nyesha Stone

Joy Ippolito

Since 2015, the Wisconsin Department of Children and Families (DCF) and Department of Justice (DOJ) has implemented the Wisconsin Anti-Human Trafficking Task Force. The Task Force has been developing a system that helps minors who have been affected by this issue or who are at risk of being affected.

Two years later, the Task Force created an online seminar to train hotel staff on the signs of trafficking because hotels are where a lot of trafficking goes on. This training is also in support of Wisconsin Hotel and Lodging Association.

“Based on data from the National Human Trafficking Hotline, human sex traffickers frequently capitalize on the anonymity at hotels and motels for the purpose of trafficking,” said DCF Secretary Eloise Anderson in a press release. “This training is just one of many tools we’ve added to our toolbox to help put a stop to this horrible crime.”

Just like many other states, Wisconsin has a trafficking issue, and the DCF AND DOJ see that, which is why they’ve implanted this training.

Their first online training was introduced in September at the Task Force’s quarterly meeting in Oshkosh.

Task Force also did training for child welfare, youth justice workers, and the Wisconsin Child Sex Trafficking and Exploitation Indicator and Response Guide, which helped those who work with the youth determine whether a child is a danger or not.

According to Anti-Human Trafficking Coordinator for the Wisconsin Department of Children and Families Joy Ippolito, trafficking is different in every state, and it’s best for the community to become educated on safety and the signs of human trafficking if we want to solve this issue.

To report suspected human trafficking of a minor, visit https://dcf.wisconsin.gov/reportabuse or call your local human services agency or law enforcement.

Editorials

Lena Taylor
Leon D Young
Rahim Islam
Rev Jesse Jackson Sr

Journalists

Mrinal Gokhale
Dylan Deprey
Karen Stokes
Nyesha Stone
Danielle L Miller
Yasmine Outlaw
Ana Martinez-Ortiz

Topics

Health Care & Wellness
Salvation Army
Upcoming Events
Obituaries
Milwaukee NAACP

Politicians

Pres. Barack Obama
Gwen Moore
Tom Barrett
Milele A. Coggs
Spencer Coggs

Classifieds

Job Openings
Bid Requests
Req Proposals
Req Quotations
Apts For Rent

Contact Us

Milwaukee Courier
2003 W. Capitol Dr.
Milwaukee, WI 53206
Ph: 414.449.4860
Fax: 414.906.5383