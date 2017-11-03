Salvation Army Kick Off

Salvation Army officers are pictured with OTHERS luncheon guest speakers former Green Bay Packer greats George Koonce, Gilbert Brown and LeRoy Butler. (Photo by Pat Robinson)

Major Steve Merritt, divisional commander (r) for The Salvation Army presented Bader Philanthropies with The Salvation Army’s Others award. Dan Bader, Bader Philanthropies president/CEO accepted the award. The Others award is inspired by William Booth, founder of The Salvation Army. On Christmas Eve 1910, Booth was looking to send a message to communicate to the organizations supporters.With funds limited and telegraphs charging by the word, Booth decided to send a one word message. Searching his mind and reviewing his years of ministry, he sought one word that summarized his life and the mission of the Army. The message he sent to all the officers around the world was “OTHERS.” Bader Philanthropies was recognized for their support of others in Milwaukee and around the world. (Photo by Pat Robinson)