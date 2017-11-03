Milwaukee Public Library Calendar of Events November 12-18

Tour Historic Central Library

Tour the Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., with the Friends. Free tours begin at 11 a.m. each Saturday afternoon in the rotunda. Tour goers receive a coupon for a free book at the end of the tour in the Bookseller Store and Café. To arrange for a special tour call (414) 286-TOUR.

SPECIAL EVENT

Holiday and Children’s Used Book Sale

A used book sale featuring a large selection of gently used adult and children’s books, cookbooks, sheet music, comics, magazines, audio books and maps will be held at Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Saturday, November 18, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Admission is free. Anodyne Coffee and other refreshments available for purchase in the R Café. Friends members may enter sales 30 minutes before the public with current membership card. Please use the Eighth St. entrance and present your card. All proceeds from the sale benefit the Milwaukee Public Library.

EVENTS

Medicare Options for Seniors

American Republic Insurance Services will provide a free seminar on Medicare, what it is, what it covers, alternative types of coverage, and how to protect your savings from out-of-pocket Medicare expenses at the Washington Park Branch , 2121 N. Sherman Blvd., Monday, November 13, 2-4 p.m.

Health Insurance Marketplace

Whether you’re uninsured, or just want to explore your choices, the Health Insurance Marketplace may have coverage that’s right for you, fits your budget, and meets your needs.Licensed Healthcare Navigators will be available to assist with exploring insurance options under the Affordable Care Act. Call 414-270-4677 for an appointment. Walk-ins will also be accepted if the navigator does not have an appointment.

Center Street Branch , 2727 W. Fond du Lac Ave., Monday, November 13, 4-7 p.m. Also Nov. 20, 27.

Mitchell Street Branch , 906 W. Historic Mitchell St., Thursday, November 16, 2:30-5:30 p.m. Also Nov. 30. Spanish-speaking navigators are available, unless a substitute is needed.

Zablocki Branch , 3501 W. Oklahoma Ave., Friday, November 17, 1-5 p.m. Spanish-speaking navigators are available, unless a substitute is needed.

Capitol Branch , 3969 N. 74th St., Saturday, November 18, 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

Green Home Series: Alt’s Rethink, Reuse, Repurpose

Get inspired with local upcycling expert Michael Alt, owner of Alt’s, a local antique and flower shop. Learn how to use your imagination and the resources you already have to create unique, durable and quality pieces at the Tippecanoe Branch , 3912 S. Howell Ave., Monday, November 13, 6-7:30 p.m. Make ornaments out of repurposed materials that will be provided. Space is limited; please arrive early for a spot.

Discovery Lunch

Discovery Lunches are one-hour programs that invite you to explore and connect with fellow learners. Please call 414-286-3011 or stop by any Milwaukee Public Library to register. A light lunch is provided. Writing for Brain Power will be presented at Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Tuesday, November 14, 12:30-1:30 p.m. Research has discovered that both writing and art boosts brain power. Join us as we create found poetry and then write poems and illustrate them with simple doodle art. Rochelle Melander is an author, speaker, and certified professional writing coach.

Creative Writing Group

Want to write more, but need inspiration, time, a reason, or support from others who understand the struggle to fill the blank page? Join librarian Ruth Gaba for this creative writing gathering at the M.L. King Branch , 310 W. Locust St., Tuesday, November 14, 4:30-6 p.m. The hands-on workshop will provide prompts and encouragement for putting pen to paper or fingers to keyboard. Ruth Gaba is a 12 time NaNoWriMo (National Novel Writing Month) winner and experienced creative writing teacher.

Color Your Way to Calm

Color your way to calm at a drop-in coloring club for adults at the East Branch , 2320 N. Cramer St., Tuesday, November 14, 5-7 p.m. Coloring sheets, art supplies and hot tea will be provided.

Divided We Fall Documentary Viewing

Divided We Fall traces the genesis of one of the largest sustained protests in US history – and takes a critical look at the tensions that challenged the movement’s solidarity. It gets beneath the surface of the mass protests, chants, and rallies to shed light on what really happened in Madison in 2011. Written and directed by Katherine Acosta, the documentary will be shown at Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Tuesday, November 14, 6-8 p.m.

National Novel Writing Month

NaNoWriMo 50 Write-in Midway

Let us help you hit your NaNoWriMo word count with this write-in session at the Villard Square Branch , 5190 35th St., Wednesday, November 15, 4-5:30 p.m.

NaNoWriMo NoNaNza

The end of National Novel Writing Month is in sight! Design a book cover for your work and digitize it, add to a list of characters/titles for others to use (or adopt one for yourself), and work toward that elusive 50,000 word goal accompanied by rainy ambient noise at the Washington Park Branch , 2121 N. Sherman Blvd., Wednesday, November 15, 5-7:45 p.m.

Tragic Tales of Tuscany: The Flood of Florence

Award-winning local author Paul Salsini will read and discuss his book about the disaster in Italy in 1966 when the Arno River overflowed its banks killing more than 100 people and damaging or destroying millions of masterpieces of art and rare books. Presentation will be held at the Zablocki Branch , 3501 W. Oklahoma Ave., Wednesday, November 15, 6:30-7:45 p.m.

Researching Your Family Tree

Start investigating your family history at Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Thursday, November 16, 12-1 p.m. A Humanities librarian will offer a brief introduction to library resources available for beginning genealogists.

Fiber Arts Group

Gather to knit or crochet with help from a volunteer at the M.L. King Branch , 310 W. Locust St., Thursday, November 16, 12-3 p.m. Great for beginners who want to learn a new skill and for those with experience who want to meet other fiber arts enthusiasts. Also Nov. 30. Library closed Nov. 23.

Citizenship Classes

Free citizenship classes presented by Voces de la Frontera at the Mitchell Street Branch , 906 W. Historic Mitchell Street on Saturday, November 18, 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Registration required. To be added to the wait list call Voces de la Frontera: 414-643-1620. Also Nov. 25.

Mozart’s Grove Music Series

Enjoy a Musical Journey Through Europe with the Rich Regent Band including Italian, French, Spanish and Green instrumentals mixed with German, Slovenian and Polish vocals at the Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Saturday, November 18, 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. in the first floor, Mozart’s Grove area.

Saturday Matinees

Bring the family for movie day! Watch a family friendly movie at the M.L. King Branch , 310 W. Locust St., Saturday, November 18, 1-3 p.m. Popcorn will be served. Featuring: Descendants.

Wisconsin Fellowship of Poets Annual Calendar Reading

Contributors to the 2018 Wisconsin Fellowship of Poets Calendar will read their poetry at the Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Saturday, November 18, 2-4 p.m. All contributors are invited to read their poems.

Calendars will be available for purchase. Free and open to the public.

BOOK DISCUSSIONS

Novel Ideas Book Club

Join the discussion of The Hound of the Baskervilles by Sir Arthur Conan Doyle at the Zablocki Branch , 3501 Oklahoma Ave., Monday, November 13, 6-7 p.m.

Bay View Book Club for Adults

Join the discussion of The Lake House by Kate Morton at the Bay View Branch , 2566 S. Kinnickinnick Ave., Wednesday, November 15, 6:30-7:30 p.m.

FOR TEENS

Wii U Game Night (For teens ages 13-18)

Challenge yourself and your peers on Wii Game Night! We’ll provide the snacks and games, just bring your competitive spirit to the Center Street Branch , 2727 W. Fond du Lac Ave., Wednesday, November 15, 5-6 p.m.

Future You (For teens ages 13-18)

Whether you have a few careers in mind or you haven’t given the future much thought at all, this workshop will help you kick-start your career exploration process at the Capitol Branch , 3969 N. 74th St., Wednesday, November 15, 5-7 p.m. Designed for high school students, this workshop will be fun, free, and chock-full of tools and resources from career planning experts. Plus, we’ll have food!

FOR FAMILIES

Picture Book Month Story Time Celebrations

Share stories, songs, and rhymes with exploring picture book illustration styles. Children will make art inspired by the books we read at:

Center Street Branch , 2727 W. Fond du Lac Ave., Tuesday, November 14, 4:30-5:30 p.m.

East Branch , 2320 N. Cramer St., Monday, November 13, 6-7 p.m. Also Nov. 20, 27.

Villard Square Branch , 5190 N. 35th St., Tuesday, November 14, 3:30-4:30 p.m.

Zablocki Branch , 3501 W. Oklahoma Ave., Monday, November 13, 6-7:30 p.m. Also Nov. 20, 27.

Pete the Cat

Make your own Pete the Cat to join you on your cool and groovy adventures as you celebrate National Picture Book Month at the Atkinson Branch , 1960 W. Atkinson Ave., Monday, November 13, 4:30-5:30 p.m.. Inspired by the Pete the Cat series by James Dean and Eric Litwin.

Picture Book Party

Dress as your favorite picture book character and celebrate National Picture Book Month with activities based on favorite stories and characters at the Tippecanoe Branch , 3912 S. Howell Ave., Tuesday, November 14, 6-7 p.m.

Play & Learn

Imaginative play for families with young children at the Washington Park Branch , 2121 N. Sherman Blvd., Saturday, November 18, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Bakery Shop. Take turns being the baker, the server and the customer at our pretend bakery.

Play & Learn

PRESENTED IN SPANISH. Imaginative play for families with young children at the Mitchell Street Branch , 906 W. Historic Mitchell St., Wednesday, November 15, 6-7 p.m. Grocery Store. Make a grocery list, help customers, run the cash register, and go shopping at our pretend grocery store.

Truck Studio Art Workshop

A drop-in program designed for children in Grades K5-5. Participants will work on imaginative art activities relevant to a book or artistic theme for the day. Presented by Artists Working in Education, Inc. (A.W.E.).

Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Thursday, November 18, 4-5:30 p.m. Also Nov. 25.

Martin Luther King Branch , 310 W. Locust St., Monday, November 13, 4:30-6 p.m. Also Nov. 20, 27.

Mill Road Branch , 6431 N. 76th St., Friday, November 17, 3:30-5 p.m. Also Dec. 1, 8.

Tippecanoe Branch , 3912 S. Howell Ave., Wednesday, Nov. 15, 4-5:30 p.m. Also Nov. 22.

Washington Park Branch , 2121 N. Sherman Blvd., Tuesday, November 14, 6-7:30 p.m. Also Nov. 21, 28.

Playgroup With Stories

A 20-minute story time for children and their parents or guardian is followed by open play time with a variety of age-appropriate, educational toys.

Capitol Branch , 3969 N. 74th St., Thursday, November 16, 10:30-11:30 am. For children ages 2 and under with a parent or guardian. Also Nov. 30.

Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Wednesday, November 15, 9:30-11 a.m. For children ages 2 and under with a parent or guardian. Also Nov. 22, 29.

East Branch , 2320 N. Cramer St. Thursday, November 16, 10-11:30 a.m. For children ages 2 and under with a parent or guardian. Also Nov. 30.

Mitchell Street Branch , 906 W. Historic Mitchell St., Thursday, November 16, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Also Nov. 30.

Tippecanoe Branch , 3912 S. Howell Ave., Friday, November 17, 10:30-11:30 a.m. For children ages 1 to 4 with a parent or guardian.

Zablocki Branch , 3501 W. Oklahoma Ave. Thursday, November 16, 10:30-11:30 a.m. For children ages 1 to 4 with a parent or guardian. Also Nov. 30.

FOR CHILDREN

French Club for Kids

Kids in grades 2-5, join us for this afterschool beginner French Club at the East Branch , 2320 N. Cramer St., Monday, November 13, 3:30-5 p.m. Have fun while developing your vocabulary and conversation skills. Light refreshments will be provided. Also Nov. 20.

LEGO Brick Fun

Join other LEGO brick enthusiasts and see what you can create from the bottom up. Bring your imagination and creativity and we’ll provide the bricks at:

Mitchell Street Branch , 906 W. Historic Mitchell St., Tuesday, November 14, 5-7 p.m.

Tippecanoe Branch , 3912 S. Howell Ave., Saturday, November 18, 10-11:30 a.m.

Saturdays at Central

Apples, Apples, Apples! at the Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Saturday, November 18, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Join us for an apple-flavored story time and all sorts of apple themed activities. You can even make your own applesauce!

Saturday Afternoons at Central for ‘Tweens

Art Workshop with Artists Working in Education (A.W.E.) at the Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave.,Saturday, November 18, 2-3:30 p.m. Be inspired by a read aloud and then work on imaginative art activities. Families can come and make art together. Also Nov. 25.

Preschool Story Time

Preschoolers are invited for fun stories, songs, and finger plays designed to help them develop important literacy skills needed prior to learning how to read. Child care centers are welcome.

Atkinson Branch , 1960 W. Atkinson Ave., Thursday, November 16, 10:30-11:15 a.m. Also Nov. 30.

Bay View Branch , 2566 S. Kinnickinnic Ave., Thursday, November 16, 10:30-11:15 a.m. Also Nov. 30.

Capitol Branch , 3969 N. 74th St., Thursday, November 16, 10-10:30 a.m. Also Nov. 30.

Center Street Branch , 2727 W. Fond du Lac Ave., Monday, November 13, 4-4:45 p.m. Also Nov. 20, 27.

Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Tuesday, November 14, 10:30-11:15 a.m. Also Nov. 21, 28.

Martin Luther King Branch , 310 W. Locust St. Thursday, November 16, 10-10:30 a.m. Also Nov. 30.

Mill Road Branch , 6431 N. 76th St. Thursday, November 16, 10:30-11 a.m. Also Nov. 30.

Upon reasonable notice, efforts will be made to accommodate the needs of individuals with disabilities. For additional information or to request services contact the Library Director’s Office at (414) 286-3021, 286-2794 (FAX), or mail to Central Library, 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee, WI 53233 Attn: Accommodation Request.

BOOKSELLER and COFFEE SHOP