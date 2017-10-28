Milwaukee Public Library Calendar of Events November 5-11

Tour Historic Central Library

Tour the Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., with the Friends. Free tours begin at 11 a.m. each Saturday afternoon in the rotunda. Tour goers receive a coupon for a free book at the end of the tour in the Bookseller Store and Café. To arrange for a special tour call (414) 286-TOUR.

Staff Development Day: Thursday, November 9 – Capitol Branch (3969 N. 4th St.) CLOSED

SPECIAL NOTICE

Good Hope Project Community Meeting

You’re invited to the second community meeting discussing the potential interior design and features of the new library branch on Good Hope Road that will replace the Mill Road Branch in 2019. Zimmerman Architects will present a design update based on comments received from the public at the previous meeting in August. Milwaukee Public Library staff and Ald. Chantia Lewis will attend the meeting at the Mill Road Branch , 6431 N. 76th St., Tuesday, November 7, 6-8 p.m.

EVENTS

Medicare Options for Seniors

American Republic Insurance Services will provide a free seminar on Medicare, what it is, what it covers, alternative types of coverage, and how to protect your savings from out-of-pocket Medicare expenses at the Washington Park Branch , 2121 N. Sherman Blvd., Monday, November 6, 2-4 p.m. Also Nov. 13.

Pregunta, Persuade, Refiere (QPR): Entrenamiento de Prevención del Suicidio

Un entrenamiento introductorio para cualquier persona que quiere aprender cómo ayudar a una persona en riesgo de suicidio a la biblioteca Mitchell St. , 906 W. Historic Mitchell St., el lunes 6 de noviembre, 6-7:30 p.m. Aprenda cómo identificar las señales de advertencia de una crisis de suicidio y cómo responder siguiendo tres pasos sencillos. Múltiples audiencias pueden beneficiarse de este entrenamiento, incluído trabajadores de todo tipo, administradores, estudiantes, grupos comunitarios de juventud, y grupos religiosos.

Discovery Lunch

Discovery Lunches are one-hour programs that invite you to explore and connect with fellow learners. Please call 414-286-3011 or stop by any Milwaukee Public Library to register. A light lunch is provided. Explore Maritime Canada at the Mill Road Branch , 6431 N. 76th St., Tuesday, November 7, 12:30-1:30 p.m. Ralph Danielsen leads a journey to the world’s highest tides, the “home” of Anne of Green Gables, and the final resting place for many of the artifacts and victims of the Titanic along with British Columbia and Vancouver.

Risk Management Workshop: Planning for What You Can and Cannot Control

Presented by the African American Chamber of Commerce of Wisconsin. Networking: 5:30-6 pm, Workshop: 6-7:30 pm. Learn the warning signs of risk for a small business and implement a risk management plan to protect your business at the Villard Square Branch , 5190 N. 35th St., Tuesday, November 7, 5:30-7:30 p.m. To register, call the African American Chamber of Commerce at 414.462.9450.

National Novel Writing Month

NaNoWriMo 50 Write-in Session

Let us help you hit your NaNoWriMo word count with a quiet write-in session at the M.L. King Branch , 310 W. Locust St., Tuesday, November 7, 4:30-6 p.m.

NaNoWriMo 50 Word Flash Challenge

Draft your story with 50 words – no more, no less – then share with other attendees. Writing prompts and snacks will be on hand for motivation at the East Branch , 2320 N. Cramer St., Saturday, November 11, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

BYOD: Bring Your Own Device

Bring your tablet, Kindle, Nook, etc. and your library card to the library and we’ll help you set up a library account on your device to download free books, music and magazines. Please bring your Milwaukee Public Library card and all passwords to:

Washington Park Branch , 2121 N. Sherman Blvd., Tuesday, November 7, 6-7 p.m.

Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Saturday, November 11, 2-3:30 p.m. in Mozart’s Grove.

Paper Crafters

Choose from three different paper crafting activities to suit your skill level and schedule. Build a 3D building, make a bookmark, or complete an intricate dot-to-dot image at the Mitchell Street Branch , 906 W. Historic Mitchell St., Wednesday, November 8, 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Tragic Tales of Tuscany: The Massacre at Sant’Anna di Stazzema

Award-winning local author Paul Salsini will read and discuss his book about the Nazi-led massacre in a tiny village in Italy during World War II at the Zablocki Branch , 3501 W. Oklahoma Ave., Wednesday, November 8, 6:30-7:45 p.m.

Small Business Resources 101

Learn how to find the right information to help you start your own business. Central Library business librarians will offer a free program on useful print and electronic resources for small business planning at the Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Thursday, November 9, 12 noon-1 p.m.

Fiber Arts Group

Gather to knit or crochet with help from a volunteer at the M.L. King Branch , 310 W. Locust St., Thursday, November 9, 12-3 p.m. Great for beginners who want to learn a new skill and for those with experience who want to meet other fiber arts enthusiasts. Also Nov. 16, 30. Library closed Nov. 23.

Color Your Way to Calm

Sit back and relax by enjoying adult coloring after a long day of being a grown-up. Coloring sheets and art supplies will be provided at the Tippecanoe Branch , 3912 S. Howell Ave., Thursday, November 9, 4-5 p.m.

Get Crafty at King

Hang out with other crafty people and join in a craft project for adults, families, and teens at the M.L. King Branch , 310 W. Locust St., Saturday, November 11, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. It may include beads, paper folding or paint – each time there will be a different craft to make and take home. Supplies and instructions will be provided.

Health Insurance Marketplace

Whether you’re uninsured, or just want to explore your choices, the Health Insurance Marketplace may have coverage that’s right for you, fits your budget, and meets your needs. Licensed Healthcare Navigators will be available to assist with exploring insurance options under the Affordable Care Act. Call 414-270-4677 for an appointment. Walk-ins will also be accepted if the navigator does not have an appointment.

Mitchell Street Branch , 906 W. Historic Mitchell St., Thursday, November 9, 2:30-5:30 p.m. Also Nov. 16, 30. Spanish-speaking navigators are available, unless a substitute is needed.

Zablocki Branch , 3501 W. Oklahoma Ave., Friday, November 10, 1-5 p.m. Also Nov. 17. Spanish-speaking navigators are available, unless a substitute is needed.

Capitol Branch , 3969 N. 74th St., Saturday, November 11, 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Also Nov. 18.

Center Street Branch , 2727 W. Fond du Lac Ave., Monday, November 6, 4-7 p.m. Also Nov. 13, 20, 27.

Citizenship Classes

Free citizenship classes presented by Voces de la Frontera at the Mitchell Street Branch , 906 W. Historic Mitchell Street on Saturday, November 11, 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Registration required. To be added to the wait list call Voces de la Frontera: 414-643-1620. Also Nov. 18, 25.

BOOK DISCUSSION

Bibliophile Book Club

Join the discussion of A Man Called Ove by Fredrik Backman at the Tippecanoe Branch , 3912 S. Howell Ave., Thursday, November 9, 5-6 p.m.

FOR FAMILIES

Dinosaurs, What’s New ?

Celebrate Dinovember! Take an adventure-filled trip back to prehistoric times with real dinosaur bones and fossils presented by Schlitz Audubon at the Tippecanoe Branch , 3912 S. Howell Ave., Monday, November 6, 6-7 p.m. Learn about new discoveries and theories and explore the mysterious world of dinosaurs. Supported by a grant from the Dutton Foundation.

Ballet Story Time

Staff from the Milwaukee Ballet will share stories and ballet positions in this special 30-minute story time at the Bay View Branch , 2566 S. Kinnickinnic Ave., Thursday, November 9, 10:30-11:15 a.m.

Vulture View

Tallulah, Schlitz Audubon’s resident Turkey Vulture, will help children explore a day in the life of nature’s cleanup crew with an interactive story time at the Tippecanoe Branch , 3912 S. Howell Ave., Friday, November 10, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Supported by a grant from the Dutton Foundation.

Picture Book Month Story Time Celebrations

Share stories, songs, and rhymes with exploring picture book illustration styles. Children will make art inspired by the books we read at:

East Branch , 2320 N. Cramer St., Monday, November 6, 6-7 p.m. Also Nov. 13, 20, 27.

M.L. King Branch , 310 W. Locust St., Wednesday, November 8, 6-7 p.m.

Mitchell Street Branch , 906 W. Historic Mitchell St., Saturday, November 11, 2-3 p.m.

Zablocki Branch , 3501 W. Oklahoma Ave., Monday, November 6, 6-7:30 p.m. Also Nov. 13, 20, 27.

Play & Learn

Imaginative play for families with young children at the Washington Park Branch , 2121 N. Sherman Blvd., Saturday, November 11, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Pure Fun! Bob Kann presents jolting juggling, mesmerizing magic, silly storytelling, and much more drawing from more than 35 years of experience performing comedy as a family entertainer.

Truck Studio Art Workshop

A drop-in program designed for children in Grades K5-5. Participants will work on imaginative art activities relevant to a book or artistic theme for the day. Presented by Artists Working in Education, Inc. (A.W.E.).

Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Thursday, November 11, 4-5:30 p.m. Also Nov. 18. 25.

Martin Luther King Branch , 310 W. Locust St., Monday, November 6, 4:30-6 p.m. Also Nov. 13, 20, 27.

Mill Road Branch , 6431 N. 76th St., Friday, November 10, 3:30-5 p.m. Also Nov. 17, Dec. 1, 8.

Tippecanoe Branch , 3912 S. Howell Ave., Wednesday, Nov. 8, 4-5:30 p.m. Also Nov. 15, 22.

Washington Park Branch , 2121 N. Sherman Blvd., Tuesday, November 7, 6-7:30 p.m. Also Nov. 14, 21, 28.

Playgroup With Stories

A 20-minute story time for children and their parents or guardian is followed by open play time with a variety of age-appropriate, educational toys.

Capitol Branch , 3969 N. 74th St. No playgroup Nov. 9. Playgroup returns Thursday, November 16, 10:30-11:30. For children ages 2 and under with a parent or guardian. Also Nov. 30.

Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Wednesday, November 8, 9:30-11 a.m. For children ages 2 and under with a parent or guardian. Also Nov. 15, 22, 29.

East Branch , 2320 N. Cramer St. Thursday, November 9, 10-11:30 a.m. For children ages 2 and under with a parent or guardian. Also Nov. 16, 30.

Mitchell Street Branch , 906 W. Historic Mitchell St., Thursday, November 9, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Also Nov. 16, 30.

Tippecanoe Branch , 3912 S. Howell Ave., Friday, November 10, 10:30-11:30 a.m. For children ages 1 to 4 with a parent or guardian. Also Nov. 17.

Zablocki Branch , 3501 W. Oklahoma Ave. Thursday, November 9, 10:30-11:30 a.m. For children ages 1 to 4 with a parent or guardian. Also Nov. 16, 30.

FOR CHILDREN

French Club for Kids

Kids in grades 2-5, join us for this afterschool beginner French Club at the East Branch , 2320 N. Cramer St., Monday, November 6, 3:30-5 p.m. Have fun while developing your vocabulary and conversation skills. Light refreshments will be provided. Also Nov. 13, 20.

LEGO Brick Fun

Join other LEGO brick enthusiasts and see what you can create from the bottom up. Bring your imagination and creativity and we’ll provide the bricks at:

Bay View Branch , 2566 S. Kinnickinnic Ave., Monday, November 6, 4-5 p.m. Also Nov. 20.

Mitchell Street Branch , 906 W. Historic Mitchell St., Tuesday, November 7, 5-7 p.m. Also Nov. 14.

Dream Keepers Writing Circle

Calling all writers ages 9-13. Work on your writing project and share it with other young writers with the help of author and writing coach Rochelle Melander at the Capitol Branch , 3969 N. 74t St., Tuesday, November 7, 4-5:30 p.m. Also Nov. 21.

Saturdays at Central

Glow-in-the-Dark Story Time at the Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Saturday, November 11, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Enjoy stories, songs, and fun activities presented in the dark.

Saturday Afternoons at Central for ‘Tweens

Art Workshop with Artists Working in Education (A.W.E.) at the Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Saturday, November 11, 2-3:30 p.m. Be inspired by a read aloud and then work on imaginative art activities.

Families can come and make art together. Also Nov. 18, 25.

Preschool Story Time

Preschoolers are invited for fun stories, songs, and finger plays designed to help them develop important literacy skills needed prior to learning how to read. Child care centers are welcome.

Atkinson Branch , 1960 W. Atkinson Ave. Thursday, November 9, 10:30-11:15 a.m. Also Nov. 16, 30.

Bay View Branch , 2566 S. Kinnickinnic Ave. Thursday, November 9, 10:30-11:15 a.m. Also Nov. 16, 30.

Capitol Branch , 3969 N. 74th St. No story time Nov. 9. Story time returns Thursday, November 16, 10-10:30 a.m. Also Nov. 30.

Center Street Branch , 2727 W. Fond du Lac Ave., Monday, November 6, 4-4:45 p.m. Also Nov. 13, 20, 27.

Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Tuesday, November 7, 10:30-11:15 a.m. Also Nov. 14, 21, 28.

Martin Luther King Branch , 310 W. Locust St. Thursday, November 9, 10-10:30 a.m. Also Nov. 16, 30.

Mill Road Branch , 6431 N. 76th St. Thursday, November 9, 10:30-11 a.m. Also Nov. 16, 30.

Upon reasonable notice, efforts will be made to accommodate the needs of individuals with disabilities. For additional information or to request services contact the Library Director’s Office at (414) 286-3021, 286-2794 (FAX), or mail to Central Library, 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee, WI 53233 Attn: Accommodation Request.

