Milwaukee Gains a New Edition: UCC Acosta Middle School

Compiled by Milwaukee Courier Staff

The United Community Center (UCC) is proud to announce the groundbreaking of the new UCC Acosta Middle School (AMS) the new building will be located at 1038 S. 6th Street. The opening included a short program with some special guest speakers including Secretary of Workforce Development, Ray Allen, President of Metropolitan Milwaukee Association of Commerce (MMAC), Tim Sheehy, and District 12 Alderman, Jorge G. Perez.

In the fall of 2016, UCC AMS, a nonprofit technology and skilled-trades focused charter school, opened its doors to a full class of 55 sixth grade students. Since its opening in 2016, the school has fostered high expectations, hard work, strong parental involvement, and provided students with early career exposure while equipping them with the skills and confidence to be competitive in dynamic future job markets.

The new AMS building, set to open in the fall of 2018 and enroll 250 students by the 2021-2022 school year, will feature unique spaces that allow for flexible, creative learning. These features include labs, woodshop stations, a technology center and a space for students to practice the art of rain gardening. The lot will also be a “Water- Marks” site. WaterMarks is a unique new initiative that invites Milwaukee residents to better understand the water systems that support their lives. AMS will be home to one of the WaterMarks, “Vertical Markers,” an aluminum pole with a corresponding illuminated red character at the top that highlights specific curriculum or programming around the Milwaukee Water Story.

A few of the components of the new school’s curriculum include computer coding, programming and pre-engineering classes, an emphasis on trades like carpentry and electrical, project based learning and genius hour, which allows students to learn about topics that interest them.

These alternative topics and methods of instruction aim to prepare Latino students to address the gap in the STEM workforce. Currently, Latinos make up about 15% of the US workforce but only 7% of all STEM professionals; they remain among the most underrepresented minorities in the fields of Science and Technology. By providing Latino students with a solid foundation in technology and skilled-trades starting at the middle school level, UCC hopes to bridge this gap and fulfill business’ needs for more trained professionals in these fields.

To learn more about the United Community Center, visit: www.unitedcc.org. About United Community Center: The United Community Center (UCC) provides programs to Hispanics and near South side residents of all races and ages in education, cultural arts, recreation, community development and health and human services to help individuals achieve their potential by focusing on cultural heritage as a means of personal development.