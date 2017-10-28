Journalists Inducted Into Milwaukee Press Club Hall of Fame

Milwaukee Community Journal Associate Publisher Mikel Holt (pictured far left) was one of four history makers recently when he and (from left to right pictured above) former Milwaukee Journal Sentinel Sports Editor Gary D. Howard, retired WISN 12 anchor/reporter Mike Anderson, and the late radio host and political commentator Eric Von (represented by his widow Faithe Colas) were inducted into the Milwaukee Press Club Hall of Fame. The ceremony was held at Potawatomi Hotel and Casino. The four journalists represent the largest number of African American journalists to be inducted into the hall of fame. (Photo by Yvonne Kemp)

The Milwaukee Press Club recently held their Hall of Fame dinner, Von Fellow Teran Powell (center) attended the dinner. She is pictured with WNOV 860 AM general manager Sandra Robinson (far right) and Faithe Colas, (left) widow of radio host and political commentator Eric Von. Powell is the first to receive the WUWM Eric Von Broadcast Fellowship. City of Milwaukee Health Commissioner Bevan Baker accepted the award on behalf of Eric Von’s family. (Photo by Yvonne Kemp)