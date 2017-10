Breakfast Forum on Opiod Addiction on Saturday October 28th

COMMUNITY BRAINSTORMING CONFERENCE BREAKFAST FORUM

www.communitybrainstorming.org

SATURDAY, October 28, 2017

Breakfast: 8:00 AM — 9:00 AM

Program: 9:00 AM — 11:00 AM

Saint Matthew C.M.E. Church

2944 North 9th Street (Parking in rear)

Milwaukee, WI 53206

The Opioid Crisis:

Wake Up Milwaukee!

WHY IS OPIOID ADDICTION EMERGING AT SUCH A RAPID PACE?

WHY DO PEOPLE BECOME ADDICTED TO THESE TYPES OF DRUGS?

HOW IS OUR COMMUNITY BEING AFFECTED?

WHAT CAN WE DO TO COMBAT THIS EPIDEMIC?

Presenters:

Zelda Okia, MD- Forensic Pathology, Author of “The Zombie Effect”

Annette Stokes, MD- Family Medicine, President, Cream City Medical Society

She a Halula, B.A., M.S. E.d., – Addiction Specialist, Director, Starting Point Inc.,

Rachael Cooper, Professional Behavioral Health- ARCW Aids Resource Center

Moderator: Millie Coby

Chairperson: Hon. Russell Stamper Sr.

ALL ARE INVITED. COME AND PARTICIPATE.