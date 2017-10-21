Two different plans for Milwaukee County

Friend,

For the past 6 years, Chris Abele has balanced Milwaukee County’s budget, reduced debt, and protected vital services – without raising property taxes. Chris’ budget proposal this year continues the progress we’ve made towards a more sustainable financial future for Milwaukee County.

Unfortunately, County Board Chairman Theo Lipscomb and his allies have a different plan for Milwaukee County. Instead of making the hard choices, Theo has asked for additional cuts of up to $20 million, which would devastate important County services.

Chris Abele for Milwaukee County – Plan If you agree with my plan to protect vital Milwaukee County services and programs – without increasing our debt – then please watch our video and call your County Board Supervisor at 414-278-4222 to express your support. Posted by Chris Abele for Milwaukee County Executive on Thursday, October 19, 2017

We made this video to help get the message out about the importance of this budget. Please take a moment to watch our video and ‘SHARE’ with your friends on social media. Please also continue to call your County Board Supervisor at (414) 278-4222 and email them to encourage them to reject Theo’s budget cuts and to support Chris Abele’s budget proposal.

