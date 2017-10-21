Milwaukee Courier Weekly Newspaper

"THE NEWSPAPER YOU CAN TRUST SINCE 1964"

EXCEPT WHERE INDICATED, THE OPINIONS EXPRESSED ON THIS PAGE ARE NOT NECESSARILY THOSE OF THE MILWAUKEE COURIER

Two different plans for Milwaukee County

Friend,

For the past 6 years, Chris Abele has balanced Milwaukee County’s budget, reduced debt, and protected vital services – without raising property taxes. Chris’ budget proposal this year continues the progress we’ve made towards a more sustainable financial future for Milwaukee County.

Unfortunately, County Board Chairman Theo Lipscomb and his allies have a different plan for Milwaukee County. Instead of making the hard choices, Theo has asked for additional cuts of up to $20 million, which would devastate important County services.

Chris Abele for Milwaukee County – Plan

If you agree with my plan to protect vital Milwaukee County services and programs – without increasing our debt – then please watch our video and call your County Board Supervisor at 414-278-4222 to express your support.

Posted by Chris Abele for Milwaukee County Executive on Thursday, October 19, 2017

We made this video to help get the message out about the importance of this budget. Please take a moment to watch our video and ‘SHARE’ with your friends on social media. Please also continue to call your County Board Supervisor at (414) 278-4222 and email them to encourage them to reject Theo’s budget cuts and to support Chris Abele’s budget proposal.

Thank you,
Chris Abele for Milwaukee County Executive Team

Authorized and Paid for by Chris Abele for Milwaukee County Executive, Jeff Peelen, Treasurer.

Editorials

Lena Taylor
Leon D Young
Rahim Islam
Michael Bonds
George Curry

Journalists

Mrinal Gokhale
Dylan Deprey
Taki S Raton
Karen Stokes

Topics

Young Gifted & Black
Salvation Army
Upcoming Events
Obituaries
Milwaukee NAACP

Politicians

Pres. Barack Obama
Gwen Moore
Tom Barrett
Milele A. Coggs
Spencer Coggs

Classifieds

Job Openings
Bid Requests
Req Proposals
Req Quotations
Apts For Rent

Contact Us

Milwaukee Courier
2003 W. Capitol Dr.
Milwaukee, WI 53206
Ph: 414.449.4860
Fax: 414.906.5383