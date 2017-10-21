Planned Parenthood Opens New Healthcare Services location on Water Street

By Nyesha Stone

After three years of discussion and raising funds, Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin opened a new facility in Milwaukee on Oct. 9. The new facility on 435 S. Water St. provides abortion services—a breakthrough for Milwaukee as there hasn’t been a new center that provides this service in over a decade.

Planned Parenthood provides health care to more than 61,000 people each year in 21 health centers throughout Wisconsin, according to their website.

President and CEO of Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin, Tanya Atkinson stated Planned Parenthood is committed to providing the best healthcare services for the community, and they’re happy to provide this service for Milwaukee residents.

The new facility was made into a reality with the funds from supporters around Wisconsin, said Atkinson.

Most people that use Planned Parenthood’s services are solely dependent on them because it is their only source of healthcare, which is why this facility was created, and that’s providing the community with accessible healthcare, said Atkinson.

“We’re a healthcare provider and we’re always looking for ways to enhance access to care,” said Atkinson.

Everyone should have the opportunity to receive quality healthcare for a community to be considered healthy, according to Atkinson.

Through the funds and support from Wisconsin supporters and the commitment of Planned Parenthood, this facility was made a reality even with the challenges and obstacles Wisconsin created when it comes to providing women the option of abortion. There are only three centers, including Planned Parenthood’s Water St. center, that provide abortions in Wisconsin.

Planned Parenthood has been in Wisconsin for 80 years, and they’ve been helping not only women but men as well. Many people don’t know that Planned Parenthood provides more than just abortions services. They also provide sex education, STD testing and treatment and healthcare referrals are a few of their other services.

According to a statement from U.S. Rep Congresswoman Gwen Moore, she expresses her support regarding the Water St. center and what it can do for the community.

“The opening of Planned Parenthood’s new Water St. Center facility in Milwaukee not only represents the welcomed addition of another trusted healthcare provider in our community but also underscores Planned Parenthood’s ongoing and unwavering commitment to the well-being of my constituents,” said U.S. Rep Moore in her statement.

This center is expected to impact the community in a positive way. It is a new direction that will push Milwaukee into the 21st century’s way of living.